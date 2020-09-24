Although I don't write about it often, Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY) has long been one of my favorite companies. The company behind brands like Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Hoover, Techtronic has shown itself to be more than just a low-cost manufacturer of power tools, as a strong product development effort has driven share gains in both the consumer/DIY market and the professional market, with the latter helping to drive strong, steady gross margin growth over the past decade-plus.

There are a lot of strong positive drivers still in place. I don't believe the company is close to exhausting its opportunities to take a share in the residential or commercial markets, and Europe is still largely an untapped market. Diversifying the manufacturing base should offer some improved long-term margin security, and newer categories like outdoor powered equipment still offer significant upside.

Unfortunately, that seems to all be in the price, particularly since the shares have rocketed higher over the past six months (up almost 115%). While I still love Techtronic from an operational perspective, I just can't get where I need to be on valuation to pound the table.

Outdoor Equipment Is An Emerging Opportunity

I don't believe that Techtronic has ever quantified the size of its outdoor power equipment business, and that's a shame because it has clearly been a significant growth driver in recent years, with growth here exceeding the growth in the core power tools business. In the first half of 2020, for instance, the Ryobi outdoor business generated 25% growth (versus 14% for power equipment overall), and the company has enjoyed the #1 position in the U.S. cordless outdoor power equipment market for a little while now.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) has quantified the global outdoor equipment opportunity at over $20 billion in reference to MTD (a business it owns 20% of and has expressed the intent to acquire the rest). Now, that's most definitely not apples-to-apples with Techtronic, as MTD's Cub Cadet, Troy-Bilt, and Remington lawn tractors, snow blowers, and utility vehicles are clearly not relevant to Techtronic today. Further due diligence leads me to believe that the market for cordless outdoor equipment is currently around $2.65 billion, growing around 5% a year, and that's a highly relevant opportunity for Techtronic even assuming a current market share around 20% to 25%.

Professional Tools Offer Even More Upside

One of the bigger changes with Techtronic over the last few years has been a concerted effort to increase product development efforts for professional markets. That has brought the company to a pretty much 50/50 mix of residential (or DIY) and professional sales in the power tools business, and the professional business carries better margins.

Not only has Techtronic been investing in better cordless technology (longer battery life, more rugged tools), they've also been designing more tools for specific professional needs, including tools used in plumbing, utilities, industrial assembly, and oil/gas. This is going to put the company into more frequent competition not just with Stanley Black & Decker but also Emerson (EMR) (the RIGID line), Ingersoll Rand (IR), and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY). By the same token, with companies like Emerson likely eventually looking to sell non-core businesses like industrial/professional tools, I see meaningful growth-by-M&A opportunities in the industrial/professional category that I don't see in the residential tool business.

Riding A Strong DIY Trend, But Non-Resi And Industrial Are More Mixed

With the growth of the professional business, Techtronic is more skewed now to drivers like non-residential capital put in place and industrial activity than residential sales or renovation activity. To be sure, Techtronic has benefited from the COVID-19-induced wave of DIY home remodel and repair, but I'm not as bullish on the outlook for non-resi construction over the next couple of years.

This will be a test, then, for Techntronic's ability to gain share and to leverage its industrial tool business. I expect meaningful improvement in many short-cycle industrial markets in 2021, including autos and heavy machinery, and that should be an opportunity for that part of the business to do relatively better as tool consumption/purchases should head higher.

The Outlook

I haven't mentioned the Floorcare business, and there's a good reason - it's still a pretty lousy business. It's gotten a little less lousy, but I still believe Techtronic would be better off finding a buyer and putting the capital to work in expanding the tool business.

I also haven't talked about Europe. Europe is still only a mid-teens percentage of Techtronic's revenue, and it is under-indexed here. Techtronic has never had a good market share in Europe, and distribution remains a problem, but I believe this is an opportunity that management must start addressing more aggressively if they want to continue growing the professional tool business outside of non-residential construction.

With strength in outdoor cordless equipment and significant growth opportunities in professional tools, I'm comfortable with a long-term revenue growth rate in the double-digits, and inorganic growth opportunities (buying the tool business of a company like Emerson) could certainly accelerate that. I also expect further margin leverage from its expanding professional business and as it leverages recent investments in a more globally diverse manufacturing base. With that, I believe FCF margins can head into the high single-digits after a recent performance in the mid-single-digits. With that, I expect robust high-teens long-term FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

The "but" is that none of that supports a particularly attractive fair value today. Techtronic already incorporates very robust cash flow growth expectations, and the shares likewise don't look underpriced on the basis of margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA multiples. This is a name to watch if and when the business disappoints or investor sentiment shifts elsewhere, as this is a business I'd like to own again at the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.