Retirement: The Near-Perfect Portfolio Revisited

We define a Near-Perfect Portfolio as the one that has low volatility, goes up in a good market, conserve capital in a bad market, and provides at least 5% income.

For most people, especially retirees, it's very difficult to tolerate large and deep drawdowns. But with index investing, there's no escape from a roller coaster ride.

We introduced the concept of the Near Perfect Portfolio earlier this year. Since then, the market has made a remarkable comeback. It's probably time to revisit it.

Earlier this year, we wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha about a portfolio strategy that we like to call NPP (Near Perfect Portfolio) strategy. This was when the coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdowns had just started, and the broader economy and the stock market appeared to be in deep trouble. We were in uncharted territory, and the future looked dark and uncertain. Sure, some of those uncertainties in the broader economy still overhang and will continue for some more time. Even then, the stock market has made a remarkable V-shaped recovery, which few people anticipated at the time. This only confirms our long-held belief that we should invest in strategies that are designed to perform well when the broader market is doing good, preserve capital when the market throws a fit or performs poorly and provide a decent enough income stream on a consistent basis. This is the basis of Near Perfect Portfolio.

What's a Near-Perfect Portfolio?

No portfolio can be perfect because it cannot meet all of its stated objectives in every situation or all the time. Even calling a portfolio “Near Perfect” may sound over the top. However, it's not about performance but meeting the investors' pre-determined goals and expectations.

No one can predict the future with any degree of certainty. The vast majority of predictions made by the so-called experts or talking heads never pan out to be true. So, it's up to an individual investor to take charge of his/her investments based on their temperament and personal situation. Retirees or older investors cannot afford large drawdowns in their portfolios because they do not have the luxury of time. Also, most retirees also need their portfolios to provide a constant stream of reliable income. So, index investing (like S&P 500) is not appropriate. In addition, the streak of high performance of the past 10 years of the S&P 500 is unlikely to continue in the next decade.

So, what should a retiree or anyone 50 years of age or older do? What's the best way to manage a stock portfolio and still sleep well at night? How can they preserve their capital, earn at least 5% income (if they need to withdraw), and at the same time, grow their investments to get a long-term total return of 10% (or higher)? We believe it's possible to achieve all these three goals by adopting what we like to call a near-perfect portfolio strategy. Basically, we expect our near-perfect portfolio to achieve these three objectives:

Preserve capital by limiting the drawdowns to less than 20%.

Grow the capital for the long term at an annualized rate of 10% or better.

If needed, provide a consistent income of roughly 5%.

Diversification: We all know that we need to diversify, and it makes our portfolio safer. But how to diversify and how much to invest in various types of assets or strategies is rather a bit complex topic. First, we need to diversify among various stocks and different sectors or industry-segments. But that alone is not enough if you want to avoid volatility since the stock market is inherently volatile. High volatility brings in all kinds of emotions and issues, including fear, selling at the wrong time, fear of missing out, and above all, overall low performance. So, our approach is to diversify in terms of types of investment strategies. We try to join strategies that are likely to perform divergent from each other under different market conditions. This helps bring down the portfolio volatility and improve overall performance. The NPP portfolio combines monthly rotational strategies with some buy-and-hold DGI (dividend growth investing) and high-income strategies to perform well in different market conditions.

We must caution that these strategies need some work on an ongoing basis and may not suit highly passive investors. In addition, they require patience. Obviously, nothing comes free, and one needs to make some extra efforts to achieve anything in life.

Before we go further, it may be beneficial to discuss how rotational and buy-and-hold portfolios have performed in real-time this year. The year 2020 is a good year for such comparison because of the wild swings that we had in stocks this year. Moreover, the reason we provide this here is to demonstrate how rotational portfolios can act as a counterbalance to buy-and-hold portfolios during times of crisis. We run and manage many such rotational portfolios and three buy-and-hold portfolios. Below, we provide the real-time year-to-date performance of such portfolios:

Table-1:

Rotational Portfolios:

These portfolios behaved exceptionally well during the downturn and also during most of the recovery. Most of them stayed positive all the time. None of them ever fell below -5%, compared to -30% for the broader market. However, after a full market recovery, the broader market is playing catch up. But as you can see, on average, all of the rotational portfolios have preserved the capital, and many of them had exceptional gains.

Buy-and-Hold Portfolios:

There was nothing exceptional here, except that the technology portfolio (10-bagger) performed exceptionally well during the recovery. DGI-Core portfolio more or less mirrored the broader market. However, there's a significant advantage of the DGI portfolio over the market index. This portfolio provides a much more significant income (yield) than the S&P 500.

However, the high-income portfolio, “8%-Income CEF," was a laggard at the market bottom and has been slow to recover. Many investments like energy, BDCs, and mortgage REITs were hit especially hard. Most investments in the energy sector are still down substantially, and the major reason for this portfolio’s underperformance. However, it was no laggard on the income front.

How did the combined portfolio perform?

From the above charts, it's easy to see that rotational and buy-and-hold portfolios behaved quite the opposite to each other during the panic. So, it may be fair to conclude that combining them would make a less volatile and more balanced portfolio. Let’s assume we had our overall portfolio (Near Perfect Portfolio) that was invested in the following proportions, prior to going into this recent crisis, and let’s see how it would have fared.

Table-2:

Note: The cash-like bucket is more relevant to retirees, or highly conservative investors. Younger investors may not need cash bucket.

At the worst point during the panic, the NPP portfolio lost about 15%, which is significant, but a lot less painful than 35% in the case of the S&P 500. As a whole, the NPP portfolio lost less than 40% compared to the S&P 500 in a really bad situation. Please note that at least half of the loss for NPP came because of the high income part of the portfolio. Also, it's important to note that NPP recovered much faster in the initial stages, and by the end of May, it had fully recovered all losses, whereas S&P 500 could get to positive territory only at the end of July. Since now the market has fully recovered and some, and if were to assume the bull run to continue, the NPP may lag the overall market slightly for the few months.

How to Structure a Three-Basket NPP Portfolio

The idea here is to provide the basic framework. We firmly believe that one size does not fit all. So, it's up to the individual investor to do their due diligence and use these ideas in whatever manner it suits them based on their own unique situation. For most conservative investors and retirees, we recommend adding a fourth bucket allocating 10% of the portfolio to cash-like investments. We always recommend moving to any new strategy only gradually over a period of time, by adding in small lots. It takes time to build confidence in any new strategy, so we do not recommend investing in a big lump sum in any new strategy.

We would outline below a portfolio of three buckets if someone was to invest today.

Bucket 1: DGI-Core

We will provide a sample of large-cap, relatively safe, 15 stocks that will likely provide the most resistance to downward pressure in an outright panic situation. There are many such companies that also pay good dividends. We will present a DGI portfolio of 15 such stocks. These stocks have been taken from one of our recent articles that highlighted stocks with the most resistance to downward pressure in case of a correction.

Goals:

Long-term investments 3%-4% dividend income

Long-term total return in line with the broader market

Drawdowns to be 65%-70% of the broader market

In this bucket, we will invest roughly 35%-40% of the total investable funds. It will be our core investments in solid, blue-chip dividend stocks. It's relatively easy to structure and form this bucket. Obviously, there can be many options. A selection of roughly 20-30 stocks could provide more than enough diversification, though this will depend upon the size of the portfolio capital. Please note the diversification among various sectors and industry segments of the economy is still important.

A Sample DGI Portfolio:

For this part of the portfolio, we should select stocks that tend to do well during recessions and big corrections, especially if you are a retiree. We published a recent article to highlight such stocks that you can read here.

Stocks selected:

Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Amgen (AMGN), Bank of America (BAC), Clorox (CLX), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Fastenal (FAST), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Home Depot (HD), McDonald’s (MCD), Altria (MO), NextEra Energy (NEE), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Texas Instruments (TXN), Verizon (VZ), and Walmart (WMT).

Table-3:

Bucket 2: Rotational Portfolio

These strategies require some work, at least on a monthly basis. If you are not regular or particular about it, there's not much point following a strategy like this. One can start with one rotation strategy, but eventually, one should invest in multiple rotation strategies. We recommend using more than one rotation strategy. As one gains more experience and confidence, one could diversify in multiple strategies. Below, we will just provide details on one such strategy.

So, what's a Risk-Adjusted Rotation strategy, and why invest in it? First, this is our insurance bucket (or hedging bucket), which should preserve out=r capital in times of crisis or panics. In addition, it would provide a decent return, good income, and reduce volatility. This strategy rotates among a set of two securities and uses the “relative momentum” of each security to determine which one to invest in for the next holding period, usually a month.

Note: A word of caution for new investors - just because we are allocating 40% of the portfolio to this strategy, we are not recommending that you change to this strategy overnight with large sums of money. Rather, it should be done over time, and one should preferably use more than one such strategy.

There can be several strategies or variations that one could employ. We provide one example below.

An Income Oriented Rotation Strategy with QQQX:

We are essentially looking for a portfolio that meets the following objectives:

Provide protection during nasty market corrections and limit drawdowns.

Provide high growth during both stable and bull-market environments.

Generate roughly 5% income on an average basis.

Our Income-Oriented Risk-Adjusted Portfolio attempts to meet all three goals. We make this portfolio even safer by adopting a 75%:25% approach of investing in the two widely different types of assets.

We will use only two securities in this portfolio:

(QQQX) Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

(TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

QQQX has a reasonably long history going back to January 2008, which incidentally covers the last recession of 2008-2009. It invests mainly in the top 100 Nasdaq stocks but writes covered calls to generate income. We will provide the backtesting results using the QQQX/TLT. QQQX is a closed-end fund and currently provides a quarterly distribution of roughly 6.5%. The yield has come down as the markets have surged recently, but even with a 6%-7% dividend rate, we will likely generate a substantial income whenever we are invested in QQQX. Our backtesting shows that from 2008 to the present, we were invested for 89 months in QQQX out of a total of 152 months, roughly 60% of the time.

TLT is the 20-plus year Treasury Bond ETF that invests 95% of its assets in U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of 20-plus years. It currently provides a yield of roughly 1.75% on a monthly basis.

Every month we will compare the relative performance of these securities over the previous three months. We will invest 75% of the funds in the security that outperformed during the last three months, and 25% in the other security. We will repeat this process on a monthly basis.

Since January 2008 and until the end of August 2020, this strategy has provided an annualized return of 12.75%, compared with 9.65% of the S&P 500. However, the big difference is in the drawdowns. The strategy had a maximum drawdown of about -12.5% compared to a whopping drawdown of -48.5% in the case of the S&P 500. The worst year performance since 2008 for the strategy was -2.80% (the year 2016) compared to -37% (the year 2008) for the S&P 500.

Note: We provide a similar but slightly different version of this portfolio in our Marketplace service.

Performance Chart - QQQX Rotation Strategy vs. S&P 500:

The first chart shows the performance in dollar terms (growth of $100,000), whereas the second chart shows the same with the impact of inflation-adjusted 6% withdrawals.

Now, if we were to withdraw 6% income from the portfolio, the difference between the performance of the QQQX model and the S&P 500 becomes highly pronounced in favor of the Rotation model. It highlights the fact that if you were to withdraw income in a year that has a big drawdown, it would have a very negative impact on your long-term performance. So, it essentially becomes very important for retirees who depend on the portfolio income that they have some kind of protection or hedge in place to conserve the capital from huge drawdowns. We recently witnessed a similar situation in March 2020 when the market was down roughly 35%, while the QQQX rotation model was down less than 5%.

Bucket 3: High Income Bucket

At this time, this may not sound to be a popular bucket. We also recognize that this is a relatively high-risk bucket. If you are a highly conservative and risk-averse investor and you don’t need high income, you should definitely avoid it. That said, some of the investments are still attractive at the present levels, though not nearly enough as they were a few months ago. Investors should keep in mind that at times, some of these CEFs cut or adjust their distributions, and there are even higher chances in the current environment. But that should not be a cause of concern if the dividend cut is of minor adjustment rather than a deep cut. Even then, we need to be selective and choose the best funds in their respective asset classes. Depending upon your income needs and risk profile, you could invest as little as 10% of your portfolio or a maximum of up to 25%. Also, one should consider this sub-portfolio as a sort of "annuity" part of the overall portfolio. In reality, this is a lot better choice than annuities. This portfolio gives a kind of assured high level of income and still grows better than the rate of inflation over a long period of time. Secondly, annuities usually leave nothing for the investor’s heir, whereas this portfolio would be fully passed on to heirs.

We present a set of 10 high-income investment funds (CEFs, BDCs, REITs). These are some of the best names within each asset class. Our standard recommendation is to build the positions gradually over a period of time, rather than a lump sum investment. The average yield of the portfolio presented below is roughly 9%.

The funds/securities are (MAIN), (NLY), (UTF), (UTG), (PCI), (NMZ), (JPC), (STK), (HQH), and (EPD).

Table-4:

Concluding Thoughts

In spite of a long list of real concerns and the wall of worries, the stock market has made a quick V-shaped recovery. The S&P 500 has made new all-time highs in the past month. Even then, the recovery has been uneven in many ways, and most of the weight has been carried out by a few large technology names. In fact, just five large technology companies make up as much as 22% of S&P 500 currently. Also, further progress seems to have stalled recently due to the lack of any clear catalyst. All that said, no one really knows if we are on the cusp of a new bull market of if we are going to muddle through a stagnant or down market. However, as long-term investors, we do not need to lose our sleep on this.

We have presented above a diverse investing approach with multiple baskets, which will provide an extra layer of safety and diversification. Above all, the combined portfolio should generate very decent income of 5% and provide protection from huge drawdowns. Certainly, this approach would require more work than a simple index investing or just plain DGI investing. So, it may not be appropriate for everyone. The main idea is to get the readers to think about a multi-basket investment approach.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes. For the complete list of our LONG positions, please see our profile on Seeking Alpha.