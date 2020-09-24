There could be some technical opportunities to buy the stock lower but the medium term sounds very strong, no change.

Competitors are helping Tesla increase their lead. You don't hear about that so often in the world.

You see below we've been bullish on Tesla for a while, calling for big upside. In this video we review what drove Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock around battery day and what were some key hidden messages that are so core to the story. One of those hidden messages was directed at governing bodies to help Tesla continue to benefit from this ZEV credit moat cycle. Their market share and so competitors are helping Tesla increase their lead.

