Wall Street seems to be pricing CVS so low, to expect declining revenues and earnings, which seems unlikely.

The long-term benefits from its vertical integration strategy of acquiring Aetna have likely not been fully realized.

Several of CVS's segments could be considered "mature," which has not historically been good for returns.

As an investor who is constantly self-critical and on an endless pursuit of performance optimization, I'm continually evaluating some of the biggest risks on some of the best-performing stocks and industries, and wondering... what is Wall Street pricing (or not pricing) in?

Lately, my latest obsession has been with maturing industries. It's not hard to sniff out these industries and see the afflicted companies littered all around the S&P 500 - stocks that have performed terribly compared to the index despite a roaring recovery since the Great Correction of March 2020.

And yet, so many of these bigger stocks have underperformed not in a silo, but rather together with their peers. Intuitively, it must make sense - industries mature, and it creates a tough environment for even the best competitors of that industry to perform at the level that investors expect.

Some examples of subpar price appreciation, note the theme of the mature industry with these underperformers:

JNJ 10Y = +139.03%

PG 10Y = +125.55%

WMT 10Y = +157.86%

VZ 10Y = +91.26%

MRK 10Y = +135.73%

PEP 10Y = +101.45%

S&P 500 10Y = +198.24%

As it pertains to investors for CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the question remains, is one or all of its business segments matured? The company has a broad reach in retail sales, a robust pharmacy benefit management system (or PBM), and now with the recent acquisition of Aetna, a large source of revenue from health insurance premiums.

Mature Industries: Health Insurance vs. PBMs

What CVS has in common with other giants in these related industries, such as the national health insurers UnitedHealth (UNH), Anthem (ANTM), and Cigna (CI), is a double presence in both health insurance and pharmacy benefit management (PBMs). Reading through the 10-ks of CVS's competitors in health insurance, it appears that the health insurance market itself is in a matured state, with the long-term secular trend appearing to provide continued downward pressure to margins.

But the PBM segments tend to have much healthier margins, and could unlock the EPS and revenue growth over the next decade for these big players, not only through synergies and the cost savings that come with vertical integration but also if one company can retain sustained, dominant positioning.

The Basics of PBMs (Revenue Sources)

Fees from supply chain Rebates from manufacturers Spread between (cost from) pharmacy and (insurance) payer

A great article exploring the morality of PBMs noted the inter-connecting nature between the industry, healthcare insurer to PBM to pharmacy, and how the latest market dynamics might have reduced the net benefit of PBMs to society - in no small part to the major mergers and acquisitions and ownership profiles in the industry of late:

Express Scripts (now owned by Cigna)

Optum (owned by UnitedHealth)

IngenioRx (owned by Anthem)

CVS Pharmacy

And of course more recently, CVS's acquisition of Aetna, bringing a complete vertical integration between the relationship of Insurer -> PBM -> Pharmacy.

In theory, the combination between a PBM and major health insurance provider should lead to obvious synergies. As Anthem shared in an investor presentation last year, their PBM investment IngenioRx is one of the future growth drivers for this company in their matured industry, as shown:

Source: Investor Presentation

Anthem, better known by their brand name by which they are a licensee (Blue Cross Blue Shield), is centrally focused on the shift in healthcare insurance away from pay for service but rather pay based on value of care, and in that core competence lies the strategy of long-term care for long-term clients.

As shown in the slide above, the significant member savings due to the integration of a pharmacy benefit can be passed down not only to the member but also to the insurer, which is eventually passed down to the parent company and provides added strategic value to an already profitable PBM segment.

CVS - Aetna PBM Expected Benefits

Relatively speaking, the Aetna-CVS merger is still young, and it's very possible that the full effects of the synergies and cost reductions have not taken place yet. Those criticizing the use of capital allocation (like myself) can often take a short-sighted analysis of a merger and boil it down to instant impact to a P&L or cash flow statement, but this may not fully capture the long-term impact - particularly if the benefits of a vertical integration continue for the company in a very long-term capacity and/or require more time to fully produce results.

In the case of CVS-Aetna, the perceived benefits of a PBM-pharmacy integration depend not only on the efficiencies of the PBM but also on the ability of Aetna to retain its membership over the long term, to presumably absorb the full benefits from a healthier and better equipped patient/ consumer.

This was something the company stated from the beginning of the merger, as shown in the slides accompanied by its presentation:

Of course, simple synergies and ROTE estimations of those final contributions to the bottom line are very hard to define precisely, particularly with all of the moving parts to the process and the relationships between clients (providers, drug manufacturers and suppliers, etc.), customers (patients and the U.S. government with Medicare), and insurers (have your pick, regional or national). This chart in the latest 10-k for Cigna shows that although we know their PBM segment to be primarily "Express Scripts," the scope of that can be painted with quite a broad brush:

So for the sake of proposing valuation models and attempting to project market share potential and competitiveness, it's important to be okay with more generalities than specifics, aka Buffett's "I'd rather be vaguely correct than precisely wrong."

For these reasons, I think a prudent long-term evaluation of the true synergies behind the CVS-Aetna merger would take a zoomed out perspective over generally observable statistics, rather than what has happened to date (made even murkier with the latest upheaval from COVID). Even then, it may still be early to tell how well CVS is executing on the PBM vertical integration strategy, but investors should still hope for improvements in the years since.

Latest Financials from PBM Segments (from 10Qs)

While some of the important metrics needed to evaluate these PBMs are not GAAP required, we can still find pertinent information about their developments at least within the leaders.

Pharmacy Script Volume

Express Scripts Q2 2020 Express Scripts adjusted network = 293 million Express Scripts home delivery and specialty = 71 million Express Scripts total = 364 million ; +24% YOY

CVS Q2 2020 CVS Pharmacy network = 425.1 million CVS Mail choice = 80.3 million CVS total = 505.4 million ; +3.4%



Generic Fill Rate

Express Scripts Q2 2020 Express Scripts Network = 88.4% Express Scripts Home Delivery = 85.1% Express Scripts total = 88.0%

CVS Q2 2020 CVS Pharmacy network = 89.3% CVS Mail choice = 85.7% CVS total = 88.7%



UnitedHealth did not take the liberty of showing as much relevant information about its PBM segment Optum as much as Cigna or CVS in its latest 10-Q, but the company did have this to say regarding its latest developments (bolded emphasis mine):

Revenue at OptumRx and the corresponding eliminations increased due to the inclusion of retail pharmacy co-payments. See Note 1 of Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part I, Item 1 of this report for further detail. Revenue at OptumRx also increased due to organic and acquisition growth in specialty pharmacy and new client wins, partially offset by an expected large client transition and lower script volumes driven by COVID-19 related care deferral, primarily related to first fill script volumes. Earnings from operations decreased primarily due to the impact of lower script volumes, partially offset by improved supply chain management. OptumRx fulfilled 316 million and 343 million adjusted scripts in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease was due to the expected large client transition and lower script volumes due to the impacts of COVID-19, partially offset by organic growth.

We can see that CVS remains the clear leader here, despite slowing growth in script volume (not surprising with its size). Interestingly, CVS and Express Scripts did not experience the deterioration in adjusted scripts like UnitedHealth's OptumRx did during the COVID impact, though Optum has been going through other transitions as explained in its 10-Q.

The Wildcard of the Industry: IngenioRx Entanglement with Express Scripts and CVS's Benefit from It

The fourth wildcard of this whole PBM discussion is IngenioRx, owned by the second-largest (by revenue) healthcare insurer Anthem. The company used to have a 10-year agreement with Cigna's Express Scripts to offload some PBM services, which was revoked due to the recent acquisition of Express Scripts by Cigna.

Interestingly for CVS shareholders, Anthem decided to switch some of the previous PBM services to its in-house IngenioRx business, but also made an agreement with CVS Health Corporation to maintain some of those services previously offloaded to Express Scripts. From Anthem's latest 10-Q (italicized emphasis mine):

Also in the second quarter of 2019, IngenioRx began delegating certain PBM administrative functions, such as claims processing and prescription fulfillment, to CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C., which is a subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation, pursuant to a five-year agreement. With IngenioRx, we retain the responsibilities for clinical and formulary strategy and development, member and employer experiences, operations, sales, marketing, account management and retail network strategy.

Because IngenioRx is so young, and perhaps also because of its small size, Anthem has not yet disclosed scripts data in its latest 10-Q. It did mention that IngenioRx is now big enough to be FASB-qualified as a reported segment for GAAP accounting, and so we at least know the operating revenues and earnings for the segment, as reported (for the quarter ending June 30):

Operating Revenue (affiliated) = $5,269 million

Operating gain = $304 million

Comparing that to the competitors in the industry, we see the latest 10-Q results for each of the company's PBM reported segments as the following (keeping in mind these are unaudited quarterly figures):

While CVS holds the obvious lead both in PBM revenues and total parent revenues, both UNH and ANTM's PBM businesses are showing strong growth and could become formidable competitors in the years to come.

It will be interesting to watch how the revenues for Express Scripts are impacted from its battle against IngenioRx and the subsequent transference of services to CVS's subsidiary.

Again, CVS quietly gains from this war between the insurance giants, not just because the companies are duking it out legally and in the marketplace, but also because of this particular arrangement.

Possible Asset in Industry "Alliances"

So while there's fierce competition for customers and revenue streams in all sorts of forms in this industry - between the various channels, relationships, and small, medium, and national players - there does appear to be a healthy (excuse the pun) relationship between some of these giants which could allow for a co-existence of multiple players in the space. Not every industry needs to be a kill-all, winner-take-all environment (like Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) or others).

And with the constant uncertainty surrounding the heavily controversial medical/ healthcare industry, this bit of "nice play" may be what keeps the bigger companies like UnitedHealth, CVS, and Anthem alive - as the battle shifts from the trenches to the political halls.

Valuation

I'll be quickly using a reverse DCF to determine how Wall Street is currently pricing CVS, keeping in mind that the looming election and vast uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus fallout generally contribute to a lower valuation compared to historical fundamental data.

For the discount rate I'm going to use a 6% discount rate that I've used in most of my recent valuation models to compare a broad sense of how many companies are currently being valued in the market (bolstered with the fact that the ultra-low interest rate environment looks like it's here to stay for at least the next couple of years, based on indications from the Fed and weaknesses in pockets of the U.S. economy).

FCF estimate = $5.95 - $7.96 per share (2017- 2019 FY) Implied growth rate = From -3% to -7%

EPS estimate = $5.08 - $6.29 per share (2019 FY, TTM) Implied growth rate = From -0.7% to -3%



You can see that the market is currently pricing CVS to see declining figures with both free cash flows and EPS, if we were to assume historical full-year earnings and free cash flow earning abilities and a 6% discount rate. With the company's very low WACC, you could argue that a 6% discount rate is fair, and at the very least when evaluating comparable stocks across the market today CVS appears to be dirt cheap.

I find it hard to get excited about a company on its low valuation when the path to long-term growth is so uncertain, but in this case the stock is so cheap that it's hard to argue that such a purchase won't end up profitable. Multiple (P/E) expansion alone would propel these shares higher regardless of how the company performs in the possible PBM growth market, but there is a good argument that COVID-19 will continue to cripple the company's retail businesses (not to mention risks from debt and other factors, etc.).

I'm going to make a bullish call on this one solely due to its stupid low valuation, but how it compares to other behemoths like UnitedHealth and Anthem over the very long term is something I won't make a judgment on at this time.

