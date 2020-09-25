Diageo's U.S. business has held up well so far on increased off-premise consumption, but a recent resumption of market share loss is a concern even as the spirits category grows.

This is a challenging time even for the makers of consumer staples, and Diageo (DEO) is no exception, as consumption has dropped significantly outside the U.S., while the U.S. market has held up better so far as customers shift their consumption from bars and restaurants to at-home. Adding to Diageo’s challenges, though, is ongoing evidence of share loss in the U.S., placing even more importance on the company’s ability to drive effective product development, and particularly in the higher-margin premium categories.

Even with some share loss/market shift concerns, I like Diageo as a business. What I like a lot less is that there’s already a pretty healthy quality premium in the share price. Like Constellation Brands (STZ), I believe Diageo is relatively well-positioned to generate attractive long-term free cash flow growth (and strong near-term margins, ROAs, and ROICs), but a prospective total return in the mid-single-digits isn’t so appealing to me.

Shifting Consumption Patterns Ease The Sting, But Share Loss Is A Worry

Although these are still relatively early days for the COVID-19 recession, there have been some interesting developments so far. While the decline of on-premise consumption has hurt many brewers, many spirits producers have seen consumers spending more on premium brands as their money goes further (the cost of a drink at a bar versus the cost of buying gin at a store).

To that end, while the beer/FMB/cider category grew 11% in the latest Nielsen numbers, the spirits category more than doubled that with 25% growth, including 45% growth in tequila and 26% growth in whiskey. While value brands were flat, premium, super-premium, and “prestige” brands saw growth of 20%, 40%, and 70% on that shifting consumption pattern.

Still, it’s not all good news for Diageo. Both Diageo and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) have been losing share in the U.S. recently, and this is an uncomfortable reminder of the fairly recent seven-year stretch (2011-2018) where Diageo steadily lost share in the U.S. spirit market, with its share falling from around 31% to 24%. It’s even worse for Diageo outside the U.S., where the company appears to be maintaining its share within its categories, but where customers are shifting away from spirits towards cheaper alcoholic products (like premium beers).

I believe the biggest issue for Diageo is that it’s simply quite difficult to stay on top of shifting trends in spirits consumption from year to year. While spirits consumption has continued to take share from beer for over a decade, consumers in this category tend to be less loyal to particular product categories or brands and will experiment more – this year they may be drinking tequila, but next year gin may be the hot thing. Look back about five years and you see this in vodka – premium/super-premium vodka was once a white-hot category, but then it got hammered as newer, cheaper entrants wrecked pricing and consumers moved on to categories like tequila.

For the time being at least, Diageo is not particularly well-leveraged to what’s hot. Vodka is still a big part of the U.S. business, but that’s one of the weaker categories. Meanwhile, tequila and cognac are much hotter, and Diageo is under-indexed here (unlike Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) and Becle (OTCPK:BCCLF), maker of Jose Cuervo, which have been gaining share).

Fighting Back With Premiumization

Diageo is not without some opportunities to do better. The company has been quite active on new product development, including products like Ketel One Botanical, White Walker, Gordon’s Premium Pink, Jane Walker and so on, and I see this as a long-ranging opportunity to inject some novelty into the company’s brand array. Oddly, though, the company seems to be a relative laggard on hard seltzers, which seems like a curious miss.

Underlying this process is an intense focus on data. Management doesn’t go into a lot of detail on this, but it has invested considerable resources into data collection and analytics, allowing it to track consumption patterns, consumer preferences, and so on a very granular level (reportedly down to the zip code level). That not only allows the company to hone its marketing message, but I believe it also gives it quicker insights into where consumer tastes are heading.

Diageo has also been a willing acquirer as it tries to add to its premium assortment. The company paid a steep premium for Casamigos tequila in 2017 ($1B, with $700M upfront), but the brand has done very well for the company, with recent growth still in the 60% y-o-y range. Most recently the company agreed to pay $610M ($335M upfront) for the Davos brand portfolio, including Aviation Gin, the #2 gin in the market with a 9% share after only about three years on the market. While the 11x sales multiple is steep, these acquisitions can still drive double-digit returns for Diageo in three to five years as the company has considerably greater resources when it comes to production, distribution, and marketing. An independent with one or two brands will likely struggle to get shelf space and will reinvest almost every penny it generates in brand-building, but getting shelf space is not an issue for Diageo.

The Outlook

Although I have some modest concerns about increasing distribution consolidation in the U.S. (which means more negotiating power), I believe Diageo can expand its margins into the mid-30%s over the next five to seven years, and I’m looking for long-term revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range. Ongoing share loss in the U.S. is not a risk I’m ignoring, but I believe the company’s product development and premiumization efforts will help stem that trend and I believe the company will continue to benefit from consumption shifts toward spirits.

With mid-single-digit revenue growth, improving operating margins, and some incremental asset leverage, I expect FCF growth in the high single-digits to low double-digits. I also expect ROIC to improve from the low double-digits into the mid-teens over the next three to five years.

The Bottom Line

Although Diageo shares have underperformed for a while, underperforming the wine/spirits category by about 3%/year for the last three years and almost 5%/year for the last decade, it still looks as though the current valuation largely captures the growth and margin improvement I see. While there is always the possibility of outperformance relative to my numbers, there is also the risk of underperformance, and I’d prefer a greater margin of safety before adding Diageo to my own portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.