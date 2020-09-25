A10 has been left behind by the fast growing software/cloud IT sector and is ~40% undervalued and should be "A 10" dollar stock. It closed Tuesday ~$7.

The company has recently begun to focus on profitability and efficiency. As a result, quarterly losses have transitioned to positive EPS.

A10 is a relatively small company that provides hardware and software solutions for enterprises to securely run their cloud-based businesses.

The stock of A10 Networks (ATEN) has been left in the dust by its peers due to relatively flat revenue growth over the past few years and a constant stream of quarterly losses. However, led by new award-winning denial-of-service and cloud security products, the company has a revitalized product line and has recently begun to focus on cost-cutting and profitability. In the meantime, the company has excellent opportunities due to the growth trajectory of the cloud, 5G, and the internet-of-things ("IoT") markets - which, in many ways, all converge and funnel into A10's solutions. In combination, these developments appear to make A10 one of the few bargains in the sector.

A10 provides business-critical applications to service providers and enterprises that are secure, available during peak demand, and enable efficient access to cloud or multi-cloud resources. As the logo above advertises: "Always Secure. Always Available." The stock has been stagnant for the last few years because revenue growth has been flat over the past few years.

Earnings

The company released its Q2 EPS Report on July 28. Revenue growth over the first six months of 2020 was only 6.8%. However, sales and marketing expenses dropped ~$9 million, which led to a 15.4% drop in overall operating expenses ($14.36 million) over the first 6 months of 2020 compared to the similar period in 2019. Reduced operating expenses, combined with reduced G&A and lower interest expense, resulted in a Q2 swing from a loss of $0.08/share in 2019 to a profit of $0.05/share in 2020.

The transition from accelerating revenue growth to fast earnings growth can be seen more easily from the bar graphs below:

Source: Q2 Presentation

Dhrupad Trivedi, President and CEO of A10 Networks, said:

A10 continues to make progress on our business model transformation, resulting in improved earnings power, amidst an uncertain environment. To date, we have successfully navigated the challenges related to the pandemic and associated economic disruptions. Demand remains strong, though sales cycles, particularly in Asia, have been elongated. Increasingly, our global footprint and customer mix serve as important and durable competitive advantages. We were able to offset revenue declines from Japan and Asia Pacific regions with improvements from North America and EMEA. We maintain a strong market position with service providers and their investment cycles which can last multiple years and result in variable demand levels within a 90-day period. We continue to focus on execution and efficiency to maximize profitability while investing in innovation for our customers.

A10 has a strong balance sheet: $143.4 million in cash and marketable securities (an estimated $1.79/share) and no debt.

Going Forward

A10 has a couple new products that are making waves in the information security market. The new Thunder ADC (application delivery controller) provides multi-cloud server load-balancing and security, while the new Lightning ADC product runs as a native-cloud SaaS application that accelerates delivery and secures applications and services. The Thunder products helped A10 win two InfoSec 2020 awards, which were announced at the RSA conference:

Company/Winner Award Category Category A10 Networks Market Leader AI/ML DDoS Protection A10 Networks Best Product Multi-Cloud Security

The AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) DDoS Protection award was for A10's Thunder TPS (threat protection service) product. DDos (distributed-denial-of-service) is an increasing and serious business risk. The Best Product award in Multi-Cloud Security was for A10's Thunder ADC product.

These new leading edge products bode well for A10's future, and are one reason the company provides solutions for 9 of the top-10 telecom companies, 8 of the top-10 cloud providers, and 21 of the top-50 Global Fortune 500 (see slide 5).

In June, A10 announced a partnership with Dell to accelerate its go-to-market strategy by providing turnkey OEM application delivery and security solutions. This partnership with Dell will help A10 get its leading products out into the market in a cost-efficient and quicker manner while helping Dell provide its customers with the security and performance solutions they require. It's a win-win for both companies.

Meanwhile, 5G deployment, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the COVID-19 induced acceleration of the shift to the cloud, are all positive tailwinds for products that accelerate performance while securing networks and the data, which is exactly what A10's products do.

Share Buyback

Last week A10 announced a positive Q3 update and a $50 million stock buyback plan. All things being equal, when finished the buyback plan would still leave the company with over $90 million in cash, while - at $7/share - would reduce the outstanding share count by ~7 million shares, or almost 9%. That's a significant enough reduction in the share count and could meaningfully increase per share earnings going forward.

In the press release, CEO Trivedi said:

A10 has continued to drive organic growth in a challenging environment, while reducing operating expenses, enabling us to generate sustainable cash flow. The transition to 5-G continues to represent an important catalyst to our business, and to date, we believe we have successfully navigated COVID-19-related challenges. We are confident that we can generate continued improvements in our operating results as we accelerate our business transformation, and as a result, the board has authorized a buyback program.

Valuation

As noted previously, A10 has just recently transitioned from posting quarterly losses to positive net income. As a result, it is not surprising that the TTM P/E=116 even though the stock closed Tuesday at $7.09. However, note that Seeking Alpha estimates the forward P/E=19.4. A10's market cap is $553 million. Doubling A10's first 6 months 2020 revenues gets ~$212 million, which means A10 is trading at an estimated 2.6x annual sales. For a company that currently has an estimated $1.79/share in cash, and trades at ~$7/share, that is an extremely low multiple in comparison to many other SaaS companies. Note that ANSYS (ANSS) trades at an astonishing 56.5x 2019 revenue (see Ansys: Simulating Its Way To An Astonishing Valuation), while Synopsys (SNPS) trades at 8.5x sales and Everbridge (EVBG) is valued at ~8.4x revenue (see Everbridge's Critical Alert Platform Is Benefiting from COVID-19).

At $10 per share, A10's market cap would be an estimated ~$785 million and would equate to 3.7x annual sales. That's still a bargain, especially given the company's leading edge products, its large cash position, the meaningful stock buyback plan, and the company's increasing focus on efficiency and profitability. If the company can leverage its new award-winning products into significant revenue growth, clearly the valuation multiple would expand like some of the other companies mentioned, and the stock price would then reflect upside in both earnings and valuation. And that seems to be the case given the recent and bullish Q3 update provided in the stock buyback press release mentioned earlier. Which means the $10 target, if anything, may turn out to be quite conservative.

Risks

The main risk for A10 appears to be its ability to grow the revenue base, which has stagnated over the past three years. That is likely the primary reason for the company's very low valuation. However, with an updated product portfolio (which is winning industry security and performance awards), and now its new market penetration strategy as exemplified by the OEM partnership with Dell, the company appears to be in an excellent position to grow sales given the tailwinds of 5G, the cloud, and the proliferation of IoT.

That said - and as pointed out earlier - despite COVID-19 headwinds, the company did increase revenue by nearly 7% over the first 6 months of this year as compared to 2019.

Worst case the company doesn't grow revenue at all. Looking at the Q2 results, that implies ~$0.20/share in annual earnings (pre-buyback) or a P/E=35. Which while still high from a general market perspective, is reasonable for a SaaS-based model with recurring revenue, strong margins, no debt, large cash position, and free-cash-flow generation.

Note Zack has recently upgraded A10 to Strong Buy noting the company's $0.37/share consensus EPS estimate, which implies a forward P/E=19, in line with Seeking Alpha's current forward P/E estimate.

Upside risk includes additional market acceptance of A10's leading edge products. That would lead to significant revenue growth, much of which will fall to the bottom line given the company's new-found focus on profitability.

Summary & Conclusion

A10 appears to be a rare exception of an under-valued hardware and SaaS-based company. The company's new award-winning products bode well for the future, and likely would have propelled more revenue growth over the first 6 months of the year had it not been for the impact of COVID-19. A10's high cash position, meaningful stock buyback plan, and the company's recent focus on cutting costs and profitability bode well for the stock - which could easily gain 40% over the next year to $10. ATEN is a "A 10" dollar stock, and a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.