Agriculture is a tough business, and a lot of the value in publicly traded agriculture companies like SLC Agricola (OTCPK:SLCJY) comes from waiting for the underlying value of the land to appreciate - the old saw about “nobody’s making more land” isn’t entirely true in Brazil as more land comes under cultivation, but the gist of it is true and productive farmland continues to appreciate in value. That said, SLC Agricola has shown over and over again that it can reliably earn decent returns from farming, with yields that are among the best in Brazil, through meaningful adoption of technology.

I value SLC Agricola in several ways, including a discounted cash flow model that values the farming outputs and adds in the net value of the land, an NAV approach, and a straightforward EV/EBITDA. All methods suggest that SLC Agricola is undervalued now, but these shares often trade with crop prices, so investors need to understand the elevated volatility that can go with that.

A “Land-Plus” Story

SLC Agricola has made it clear that, over time, it intends to continue moving toward an increasingly asset-light structure. That means looking for opportunities to sell off pieces of its land portfolio at attractive prices, and then leasing it back (or leasing farmland elsewhere). Over the last five years alone, the appraised value of SLC Agricola’s land bank has appreciated about 12% a year, and on many occasions, the company has been able to sell land for more than its appraised value.

So, there’s a good argument for sitting tight and just letting the land get more valuable. While I don’t think we’ll continue to see double-digit increases in Brazilian land values, I do believe there’s still more room for upward revaluations for the land bank.

But it’s not just about waiting for the land to get more valuable. SLC Agricola has proven that it can generate attractive returns on the land it owns and leases to grow crops. While farming often generates low- to mid-single digit returns, SLC Agricola has consistently generated high-single digit returns, as the company uses technology to generate yields well above the national average in most years and likewise employs a prudent hedging program to lock in profitable spreads.

Strong Yields Yet Again

Looking back at SLC Agricola’s second-quarter results, the company reported that it reached another new high for soybean yields (the third straight record harvest), with a yield that was 19% above the national average. Corn yields have also been pretty solid, though this is a minor crop for SLC Agricola.

The other major crop, cotton, is currently in its growing phase. Management sees productivity (yield) trending a little lower than it previously expected (about 2.4%) due to lower rainfall, but the yield is still about 1.6% better than the national average and could improve if the weather cooperates.

Choppy Trends Through COVID-19

There’s really no such thing as a “calm” period in commodities, but COVID-19 has created some all new challenges for producers. With corn, prices are quite a bit weaker in Brazil, as COVID-19-related disruptions have reduced demand for corn-based ethanol for vehicle fuel. As I said, though, corn is a minor crop for SLC Agricola, so this isn’t too disruptive.

With soy, prices have started to head higher on improving demand from China for animal feed as the country recovers from the epidemic that decimated its swine herds last year. With the resurgence in Chinese demand (the USDA estimate for Chinese imports has risen from 85 million tons in January to 96 million in July), SLC Agricola expects a small net deficit for soybeans, even though soybean farmers in Brazil have been leveraging weakness in the BRL/USD exchange rate to lock in profits and increase their plantings (I’ve seen estimates of a mid-single digit increase in acreage).

SLC Agricola had hedged about 61% of its crop through the end of the second quarter, and prices are modestly higher now ($10.01/bu versus 9.73/bu), so I would expect management to lock in more of the company's crop at better prices.

Cotton is a different situation. Although prices have rebounded from their worst levels, COVID-19 has hit apparel demand pretty hard, leading to rising stockpiles with traders and rumors of some clients trying to wriggle out of contracts by declaring force majeure. SLC Agricola hasn’t had a problem there yet, and with farmers in the Northern hemisphere cutting back on planting in the face of weaker prices, there could be some upside. As is, though, SLC Agricola has locked in about 60% of its crop at a price 5% below the prior year, and recent prices haven’t been much stronger.

Outlook

I’m valuing SLC Agricola on the assumption of mid-single digit long-term revenue growth as the company plants more acres (likely to be leased acres) and continues to see improving yields from its farmland. I don’t really know how much more management can squeeze out in terms of yield, so my expectations are modest (around 1-3%), and I’m likewise not really counting on price improvements. I do see some opportunities for improved margins, but a lot of the drivers (like lower logistics costs) aren’t really within management’s direct control. Even so, I expect FCF margins in the mid-to-high single digits.

Bottom Line

Between the discounted cash flows from farming and the land value, the NAV of the business, and an EV/EBITDA approach using a 7.5x multiple, I do believe that SLC Agricola shares are modestly undervalued today. Whether “modest” undervaluation is enough for investors given the risks that go with this name (weather, commodity markets, uncertain land appreciation, etc.) is up to them, but I do believe that the company remains a top-tier operator in Brazil’s agribusiness sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.