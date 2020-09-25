Exelixis reports data from COSMIC-021 trial of Cabozantinib

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) reported encouraging data from its Phase 1b clinical trial involving the combination of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX) and atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ). The data has been derived from two expansion cohorts of the trial. These two cohorts are the clear cell renal cell carcinoma cohort and the non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma cohort.

The data from the clear cell RCC expansion cohort involved 70 RCC patients with clear cell histology who had not received prior systemic therapy. The patients were given atezolizumab in combination with either a 40 mg or 60 mg daily dose of cabozantinib. The trial’s primary endpoint was the objective response rate at the median follow-up of 25.8 months for the cabozantinib 40 mg dose group. The ORR was reported at 53 percent and there was one complete response. The disease control rate was 94 percent and median progression free survival as observed to be 19.5 months.

for the cabozantinib 60 mg dose group, the median follow-up was at 15.3 months and ORR was reported at 58 percent. There were four complete responses while disease control rate was 92 percent. Median progression free survival was 15.1 months and 19 events were observed in 36 patients.

For both dose cohorts taken together, positive PD-L1 status at baseline and higher levels of CD8+ T cells each demonstrated a considerable positive association with overall response. Gisela Schwab of Exelixis said, “The encouraging durable objective response and disease control rates demonstrated in both of these cohorts build on the positive results we’ve seen for cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in other difficult-to-treat tumor types and support the further evaluation of this regimen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.”

For non-clear cell RCC expansion cohort, the median follow-up of 13 months showed 33 percent ORR and 93 percent disease control rate. Median PFS was observed at 9.5 months while median duration of response was reported at 8.3 months. 37 percent of the patients reported treatment-related grade 3/4 AEs.

COSMIC-021 is a multicenter, phase 1b, open-label study. The study consists of two parts which are a dose-escalation phase and an expansion cohort phase. The dose-escalation phase of the trial found both 40 mg and 60 mg daily doses of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab to be safe and tolerable without dose-limiting toxicities. For the expansion phase, the trial is recruiting 24 cohorts in 12 tumor types: RCC, UC and non-small cell lung cancer.

CABOMETYX is approved for treating patients with advanced RCC and patients with HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib in the United States. In the European Union, the drug candidate is also approved. Exelixis has various collaborations with companies such as Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) for developing this drug candidate for different indications in different geographical regions.

Agios reports final overall survival data for Tibsovo

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) announced the results from its final overall survival analysis from ClarIDHy trial of TIBSOVO. The trial aimed to assess the potential of the drug candidate in managing patients with previously treated cholangiocarcinoma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutation. The company anticipates filing a supplemental new drug application for TIBSOVO in the first quarter of 2021.

The ClarIDHy trial is a global, randomized Phase 3 trial. The patients enrolled in the trial were randomized 2:1 to be administered either single-agent TIBSOVO® 500 mg once daily or placebo with crossover to TIBSOVO. The data cutoff date was May 30, 2020. 185 patients were randomized with 61 patients in the placebo cohort while 124 patients were placed in the TIBSOVO cohort. 43 patients from placebo arm were transitioned to open label TIBSOVO upon radiographic disease progression and unblinding.

The primary endpoint of the trial was progression-free survival. The data showed a statistically significant improvement in PFS among patients randomized to TIBSOVO compared with placebo patients. The median PFS for TIBSOVO arm was 2.7 months in comparison to 1.4 months for the placebo cohort. Chris Bowden, M.D. of Agios, said, “The data from the ClarIDHy Phase 3 study show that treatment with TIBSOVO has the potential to lengthen time to disease progression and have a clinically meaningful impact on life expectancy for patients with IDH1-mutant cholangiocarcinoma.”

TIBSOVO is indicated for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation in certain patient population. However, it is not approved in any country for treating patients with previously treated advanced IDH1-mutant cholangiocarcinoma.

Illumina boosts its oncology portfolio, announces to acquire GRAIL

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) announced its upcoming acquisition of GRAIL (GRAL) for $8 billion. The transaction consists of cash and stock consideration. GRAIL stockholders will also be entitled to receive future payments on certain related revenue. The agreement has been approved by the Boards of Directors of GRAIL and Illumina.

GRAIL was originally founded by Illumina in 2016. However, it was spun out as a standalone company, mainly to leverage the use of Illumina’s NGS technology for developing cutting data solutions for early detection of different cancers. Francis deSouza of Illumina said, “Together, we have an important opportunity to introduce routine and broadly available blood-based screening that enables early cancer detection when treatment can be more effective and less costly.”

Under the terms of the agreement, GRAIL stockholders will receive $3.5 billion in cash and $4.5 billion in shares of Illumina common stock. As Illumina holds 14.5 percent of GRAIL’s outstanding shares, a collar option has been built into the transaction to protect the interests of outsider investors in Illumina.

Illumina is looking to fund the transaction using its existing cash reserve. However, it will also raise up to $1 billion through an equity or debt issue. The company has already obtained financing commitments for a $1.0 billion bridge facility with Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Illumina expects the transaction to be accretive to its revenue starting in 2021. The transaction is also expected to provide meaningful revenue growth over a period of time. It is likely that the transaction will be closed in the second half of 2021.

