Since I wrote my bullish piece on C.H. Robinson (CHRW) just over a year ago, the shares have returned about 24% against a gain of just under 10% for the S&P 500. Much has happened at the firm since, so I thought I’d check in on the name to see if it makes sense to hold my shares. I’ll make this determination by looking at the recent financial history and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. I’ll check under the financial hood to check to see if the dividend is in danger or not. As usual, I’ll look recommend an options trade.

I understand that you’re a busy lot, dear readers, and I can be fairly repetitive. In case you missed the title of this article, and skipped past the three bullet points above, I’ll come right to the point here. If you don’t want me to spoil the surprise because you were hoping to follow the dramatic plot twists and turns of this financial analysis, I recommend skipping to the next section. If you’re still in this section, I can assume that you want my summary statement. I think this is a fine business, and I think the dividend is very well covered. The problem is the stock. The more we pay for future cash flows, the lower are our subsequent returns, and the market is paying a great deal for these shares at the moment. For that reason, I’ll be selling my shares and I recommend others do the same. That said, there’s obviously value here, and I will be simultaneously selling put options with a strike price equal to the 200 day moving average.

Dividend Sustainability

I’ve written earlier about the financial history here, and therefore won’t go over that old ground. Instead, I want to focus on the question of the dividend’s sustainability. The dividend is obviously of critical importance to income investors, and it’s also the case that if the dividend is cut or suspended, the shares will likely crater. It’s the most important question in my view, so it’s the issue that’ll get the most attention in this short article. That said, I’ve also included a table of the most recent financial history for those poor souls who find financial history interesting.

When I consider dividend sustainability, I focus on cash. Specifically, I want to look at the size and timing of future outflows compared to current and likely future resources. The point of the exercise is less about trying to come up with a specific to the penny forecast, and more about trying to work out whether the company will suffer a cash crunch in future. I also think it’s a useful way to understand which future period will be the most financially stressful on a firm.

I’ve summarized these cash flows in the table below for your enjoyment and edification, dear reader. You’re welcome. Clearly, not all heroes wear capes. As usual, I’m forecasting the company’s CAPEX needs at the midpoint of its latest estimates found on page 31 of the latest 10-K. Since the company’s CAPEX budget over the past three years has averaged about $65 million, I’m assuming my forecast is in the ballpark. Cash from operations is obviously a much more unpredictable figure, and I’ve averaged the last three years of cash generated from operations. If there’s risk to my thesis, it’s obviously here. I should also point out that the company has cash on hand of ~$362 million.

Source

All of this leads me to conclude that C.H. Robinson will not suffer a cash crunch anytime soon, and that the dividend is well covered. Of course, this forecast depends on cash from operations holding up. Thus, I’d be happy to pay for these future cash flows at the right price. Given that there’s risk here, as there is in all things, I have to insist on not overpaying. That’s what I’ll write about next.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think the words “at the right price” are some of the most important words in investing. The reason for this is that a great company can be a mediocre investment at the wrong price, and a struggling company can be a great investment at the right price. The more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. For that reason, I need to write about the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

I want to buy stocks when they’re cheap, because I think these represent both lower risk and higher return potential. They’re lower risk because any new bad news associated with the company is already priced in. It’s hard to be disappointed in something that’s disappointed so often in the past, and is already in the dog house. In addition, a cheap stock has the potential to offer great upside when it offers investors some good news for a change. As an aside, I’ve used the “keep expectations low” approach to both my romantic and academic lives with moderate levels of success.

I determine whether the shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The more investors pay for $1 of future economic value, the lower will be their subsequent returns. When I last looked in on CH Robinson, I made much of the fact (some would say “droned on about”) that the shares were trading near the low end of their historic valuation. This suggested to me that investors who bought at that price were doing so at prices that represented less risk. The valuation has ballooned about 58%, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

An investor is willing to pay 58% more for $1 of future earnings than they were a year ago. Admittedly the shares were trading hands on the low end of the historical valuation range last year, but In light of what’s happened over the past twelve months, the current valuation seems to make no sense.

I also judge the cheapness of a stock by trying to understand the assumptions that the market is currently making about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In that book, Penman walks investors through how, by using the magic of high school algebra, isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company’s future. The more sanguine the forecast, the more risky the stock. Applying this methodology to CH Robinson at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~7%. I consider this to be a massively optimistic forecast, especially now. Given the above, I can’t recommend buying the shares at the moment.

Options As Alternative

Just because I don’t consider the shares to represent great value at the moment, doesn’t mean I think this stock is value free. I would be happy to buy more C.H. Robinson at the right price. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. I can sit and wait for the shares to drop in price to a reasonable range. There is a problem with this approach beyond the obvious fact that the price drop may never happen, and waiting for a price drop that may never come is interminably dull. More pernicious is the fact that when prices do drop, it’s usually for a good reason, and in that circumstance it’s very emotionally challenging to actually “pull the trigger” and buy. This is why many investors regret not buying after market crashes. They see in hindsight that the most emotionally stressful time would have also been the best time to load up on stocks. Because it’s so difficult buying when the world seems to be ending, few of us do it.

In my view, this is one of the chief benefits of short put options. These impose a sort of Ulysses Pact on us and “force” us to buy at prices we determined were ideal in an emotionally cold, rational state. For this reason, I consider the short put option to be a “win-win” trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premia and moves on. This is obviously never a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor may be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they determined that they like.

At the moment, my preferred trade here is the May 2021 put with a strike of $80. These are currently bid-asked at $2.60-$3.70. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying this stock at a net price about 23% below the current level. While I’m not a chartist, I should also point out that price is also just below the 200 day moving average. Holding all else constant, this represents a dividend yield of about 2.6%.

I hope that you’re now excited about the amazing potential of short put options, dear reader, because it’s time for me to sour the mood by writing about risks. The fact is that we can’t find perfection on Earth. The world is such that we are forced to choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as "risk-free" doesn’t actually exist. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy C.H. Robinson today at a price of ~$101.5. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price about 22% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a ⅕th discount is the definition of lower risk in my view.

Conclusion

I think C.H. Robinson is a fine business, and I think the dividend is well covered. This is of critical importance because the dividend itself offers significant price support in my view. The problem with this stock, as with so many others, is that it is a poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. The company is well run and profitable, but the shares have gotten ahead of themselves in my view. I think investors need to be reminded of the fact that there’s a negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns. For that reason, I recommend that investors eschew the shares at the moment. That said, I think it’s possible for people to do something other than wait around for shares to drop. I would be happy to own these shares at ~$80, and for that reason, I’ll be selling the put options described in this article. The shares may never reach my strike price, but I’d rather earn some return for offering to buy them at that great price. For people who are understandably nervous about selling puts I’d say that price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I think investors would be wise to avoid the shares of this great company until price falls to line up with value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHRW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm long at the time of writing, I intend to sell my shares. In addition, I'll be selling 5 of the puts described in this article. Good luck to all and stay healthy.