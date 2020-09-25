So, if you want to choose the conservative route and ride the next oil bull market while collecting ~5% dividend for waiting, we think Suncor is the name to be in.

The management team has also a proven track record of shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies. It is one of the few energy companies that have organically repurchased shares and paid out dividends.

Suncor's resilient business model, along with its fortified moat, allows the company to take advantage of the integrated structure amidst chaotic Canadian oil pricing.

Some pullbacks are justified (like Occidental Petroleum), but others like Suncor are not.

Megacap energy stocks have taken most of the beating over the last few weeks, with some names returning to their March lows.

It's hard to believe, but most of the energy stocks are now close to the March lows again despite WTI staying steady around $40/bbl. Like we said in yesterday's update, most of the selling recently has centered around oil majors, or, to be more precise, mega-cap integrated oil companies. Names like Suncor (SU), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and others have been hit the hardest.

We attribute this weakness to the unrelenting/biased disposition of fossil fuel-related companies due to the current "green movement". But as the old saying goes, one man's garbage is another man's treasure.

In this article, we are going to make quickly summarize our thoughts on Suncor. Given our expertise on Canadian energy for the last 4 years, we've come to believe that Suncor is as close to a regional monopoly as you get. The reason being is that refineries (downstream) are now close to impossible to build in Canada due to environmental regulation. Suncor's reserves allow it to produce oil for 30+ years, while owning an integrated system that allows it to sell at refining margin-type pricing.

The thing people also misunderstand about oilsand producers is that once the capex is spent (e.g., investment to build out the oilsand), the operating cost per barrel is very low. This means that in general, maintenance capex going forward and capex intensity is actually less for oilsand producers than the unconventional producers despite having a higher all-in breakeven cost. This misconception has led people to fear oilsand producers in general, which is incorrect.

Now, the integrated system gives Suncor immense pricing power. For those that remember the WCS debacle back in 2018, Suncor's new Fort Hill mine, combined with the egress issue, sent WCS spreads to negative $50/bbl to WTI. While Suncor was also hurt in this mess, the refining segment massively outperformed because of the low input costs.

So, what we are saying is that while Suncor benefits greatly from lower WCS-WTI spreads, it is insulated because of its refining segment.

Speaking of which, in the landscape of energy companies, Canadian oilsand producers are one of the few sub-segments that have actually generated free cash flow over the last 5 years despite $40-60/bbl WTI pricing.

We estimate that if WTI averages $60/bbl, Suncor could easily generate C$5.6 billion in free cash flow per year. This FCF would then be returned back to shareholders via dividends and share buyback. And as an investor, you don't have to worry about the company not being shareholder-friendly, especially given its track record of returning FCF to shareholders (see chart above).

But the market is so bearish these days on energy stocks that even Suncor is trading at a 21% FCF yield. And given our analysis of its operations, the company's dividend yield of ~5% is actually sustainable, unlike names like Exxon Mobil that have brought on more debt to pay its dividend.

Now, if we do a quick and simple DCF model, you can see that at today's price of ~C$17, the stock is materially undervalued.

We estimate that the stock would be worth ~C$36 per share if WTI gets to a $60/bbl long-term average. Considering this thing was trading right around that price level just before COVID-19, it's not an outrageous assumption.

Conclusion

Suncor is our favorite integrated oil name. It has a long reserve life with a history of shareholder-friendly dividend/repurchase track record. The company can generate a prodigious amount of free cash flow if WTI returns back to $55 to $60/bbl, and its business moat is one of the sturdiest we've seen in the energy business.

So, if you want to choose the conservative route and ride the next oil bull market while collecting ~5% dividend for waiting, we think Suncor is the name to be in.

For those interested in why we are bullish oil, please see this article.

