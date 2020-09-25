Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) as an investment option at its current market price. PTY is a fund I have recommended many times in the past, but turned more neutral on it late last year. While this made sense at the beginning of 2020, this caution was a bit too passive coming out of the market sell-off, with PTY registering strong gains over the past five months. Despite this bullish momentum, I am reluctant to change my rating at the moment. The market's surge in volatility has me focusing on higher-quality debt, and PTY owns mostly high yield credit and non-agency MBS. In the high yield space, historic default rates should give investors pause, as well as a surge in new issuance this year. Finally, PIMCO's recent UNII metrics have not been strong for a number of its CEFs, including PTY. This tells me further upside may be limited.

Background

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective". The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $15.68/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.90%. I was cautious on PTY, and on leveraged high yield CEFs in general, coming out of the Q1 sell-off. While I saw potential for further gains, I exercised caution, expecting a more difficult summer period than what ended up materializing. As a result, the fund has markedly exceeded my expectations:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

With the market seeing an uptick in volatility since September began, I figured it was an opportune time to take another look at PTY. After review, despite having this fund surprise me to the upside over the last five months, I still see multiple reasons to be cautious going forward. Therefore, I am maintaining my neutral rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

Price Too Rich For My Blood

To begin, I will reiterate a consistent complaint I have with PTY, which is the fund's premium. In fairness, this fund has a track record of trading at a premium price, so the mere existence of a premium is not what concerns me. Specifically, it is the size of the premium that is worrisome, with PTY now sitting with the highest premium of any non-muni CEF offered by PIMCO. Thus, when investors are considering alternative options from the same fund manager, they will all appear cheaper in comparison. This could pose a challenge for PTY to attract more investor interest from here. Furthermore, PTY's current premium have risen since my last review and is well above its low for the year, although it is sitting near its YTD average, as shown below:

Metric Premium Current Premium 25.3% Premium in April Review 22.9% YTD High 34.7% YTD Low (9.0%) Average Premium - 2020 26.0%

(Source: PIMCO)

The good news is PTY, while expensive on the surface, is actually in line with its 2020 trading range. The current premium of 25% is slightly under its average for the year, and well below its high for the year, so there is upside potential based on these historical prices. This is a key reason for my Neutral rating, as opposed to bearish. Yes, PTY is very expensive, but as its history shows, this is not unusual. However, the chart also shows PTY can trade much lower, and even into discount territory. And there is no guarantee investors will continue to pay such a high premium price for the fund over the long term. Many PIMCO CEFs that had long-term histories of trading at steep premiums have since come down to earth, resulting in a painful transition for investors. Notable mentions in this category include the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) and the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP). These two CEFs had similarly high premiums for years (in the 20-40% range) and now trade in the low single digits. For investors who bought at the high end of the range, it will take years for the distributions to make up for the capital loss.

My takeaway here is PTY's price presents a mixed bag. Investors can take comfort this is a fund that typically trades at a high premium, and its history suggests there is still upside to be had if the fund remains in favor. The bad news is the short-term history suggests there is more than enough downside to cause a tremendous amount of pain if PTY trades closer to its par value. While unlikely to happen anytime soon, other PIMCO CEFs have seen this trend play out, and that should serve as a warning for investors not to get too carried away with new positions at these levels.

Income Metrics Are Still Concerning

My second point touches on a reason why I am reluctant to pay such a steep price. Clearly, the fund's performance since April has been impressive, and its longer-term history suggests investors could do very well with this fund. Unfortunately, I see a few warning signs that make me reluctant to place a bullish rating on this fund, and one of those relates to income production, which is one of the most important attributes for high yield funds.

In fairness, PTY has a strong track record of paying its distribution, so I do not believe there is any cause for alarm right now with respect to its short-term distribution rate. However, the recent UNII figures from PIMCO suggest these are something investors need to keep a keen eye on going forward. The figures are quite weak, and if this becomes a multi-month trend, there could be real cause for concern. To illustrate, consider PTY's UNII reports from August and September, shown below, respectively:

(Source: PIMCO)

From looking at these charts, it is hard to decipher much positive news. The coverage ratios have markedly declined, and the UNII balance has moved solidly into negative territory. In fact, PTY's UNII balance of -$.13/share represents a full month worth of distributions. This means the fund needs to make up income in order to cover its distribution without resorting to a return of capital situation.

My takeaway continues to be a note of caution on PTY, as the fund is priced for perfection, yet its income story is far from perfect. Until I see these metrics improve, it will be hard to give this fund a "Bullish" rating.

High Yield Credit Faces Headwinds

I now want to shift my gears and discuss the underlying holdings in PTY. For this review, I will focus on the high yield credit sector. This has been one of the largest sectors by weighting for PTY for a long time, but recently, its weighting has increased. In fact, it has risen by about 6% since my last article, making the outlook for this sector critically important for total fund return:

(Source: PIMCO)

Clearly, this is an area that is vital to PTY, and investors in this fund will need this sector to perform well in order to generate strong returns. Fortunately, this sector has rebounded very well after bottoming out. Despite a modest amount of Fed support for the sector, investors have flocked to the space. This has been driven by a hunt for yield, and also a belief that the worst is over with respect to COVID-19. While challenges remain, it seems investors are willing to take on additional credit risk in order to improve returns, which is a little surprising considering how weak global economic indicators have been.

Aside from general economic weakness, another point of concern has been the sheer volume of new issuance in the high yield sector. In fact, volume in 2020 has exceeded the last few years by a wide margin, even without including any upcoming Q4 issuance, as shown in the graphic below:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The implication of this is that rising supply could pressure underlying prices. If demand does not remain as high as it's been, and volume continues to rise, prices will have to come down a bit.

However, the news is not all bad. Demand has been resilient over the past six months, and this could certainly remain the case until 2021. Further, quite a bit of the new issuance has been refinancing activity. As a result, while new issuance volume has climbed, total debt outstanding has not risen by the same amount, as older debt has been retired/refinanced. This helps keep a lid on outstanding volume, supporting prices. Additionally, when corporations refinance older, higher-yielding debt for lower yields, this improves their financial position. Therefore, even if the company has more debt, its total cost to service this debt may have declined (due to the lower rates), so this might actually improve its credit profile. This reality again supports my Neutral take on PTY, as opposed to a more negative outlook.

With that said, investors do need to understand the risks they are taking by moving past the investment grade sphere. While lower rates and a modestly improving economy are tailwinds for high yield debt, there is plenty of inherent risk in this sector, especially now. The economic situation is far from certain, and an upcoming presidential election is adding fuel for a volatile market. Importantly, even during good times, high yield credit has its share of defaults. When we consider the long-term performance of corporate debt in the high yield spaces, we see that even BB and B rated debt have double-digit default rates. For bonds in the CCC rated category, the default rate is much worse, as shown in the graph below:

(Source: S&P Global)

My takeaway here is an investment in PTY has plenty of inherent risk, but it also offers rewards. Investors are able to capture a higher yield, but the risks of underlying credit defaults for obtaining this yield are not minimal. Ultimately, buying into this fund depends on one's tolerance for risk, as well as their individual outlook on how the high yield sector will perform going in to 2021. For me, I am playing it safe by focusing on higher-quality debt.

If This Fund Gets Cheaper, I'll Be A Buyer

My final point relates to the longer-term performance of PTY. While I noted I am reluctant to buy now, there is a reason I will keep this fund on my radar in the months ahead. The reason is the fund has been a consistent winner over the past decade, despite the year-to-date loss so far in 2020. In fact, in terms of market price, PTY often delivers double-digit calendar year returns, and it only had one year in negative territory since 2010 (not including 2020 as final year performance is not yet known), as shown below:

(Source: PIMCO)

Further, it is clear from the movement of the NAV that management knows what it is doing. The gains have also been consistent in this regard, with only one slight loss in the ten years preceding 2020. Therefore, I do appreciate the long-term story of this fund, but the caveat is I want to get exposure to it at the right starting point. When I see the premium come down to a more reasonable level, I will be a buyer.

Bottom line

PTY saw a strong surge after hitting a low in March, but September has seen a little bit of weakness. With high yield issuance soaring and defaults ticking up this year, it is prudent to take a wait-and-see approach to leveraged funds like PTY. The premium price should give any investor pause, especially considering how alternative PIMCO CEFs have more modest buy-in prices. Finally, the UNII report from PIMCO has shown worrying trends lately, impacting PTY and many other popular funds. Therefore, I remain reluctant to place a Buy rating on PTY, and suggest investors act selectively on any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.