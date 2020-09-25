Short-Term Treasury ETFs No Longer Make Investment Sense

Are these ETFs a risky investment? No, they are fine. But the reward-versus-risk equation doesn't look appealing.

There's little upside potential and little yield benefit over Treasury money market funds, which lock in your share price at $1.

After a strong run over the last 12 months, these short-term Treasury ETFs are now yielding very close to zero.

Over the last year, as short-term interest rates dropped dramatically, a lot of investors poured money into short-term Treasury ETFs as a way to capture a yield advantage over a money market account, while retaining safety.

For example, the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) saw its total assets under management rise from $7.9 billion in August 2019 to about $9.3 billion in September 2020, an increase of nearly 18%.

And that investment strategy made sense, as yields offered by Treasury money market funds dropped steadily toward zero. Those money market funds, which are considered very safe, invest in Treasury bills maturing in three months or less, so their yields fall quickly when the Federal Reserve lowers its Federal Funds rate.

Treasury money market funds trade with a steady $1 value, and now, most offer yields very close to 0.0% (and in many cases, providers are waiving expense ratios to hold the price at $1). Safety, with zero return.

So investors seeking safety turned to short-term Treasury ETFs, which invest in Treasurys maturing in one to three years. These ETFs offered two big benefits over money market funds: 1) their decline in yields was slower because of longer maturity dates, and 2) investors got gains in value as interest rates declined and the net asset value of investments increased.

A tiny bubble, but it's still a bubble

Unfortunately, those days are over. Remember, Treasury money market funds invest in Treasury bills of three months or less. Short-term Treasury ETFs invest in Treasury notes of 1 year to 3 years. Here's how those investments currently stack up as of Thursday's close:

4-week Treasury yield: 0.8%

13-week Treasury: 0.09%

1-year Treasury: 0.12%

2-year Treasury: 0.14%

3-year Treasury: 0.16%

There is no longer much of a yield advantage in stretching out Treasury maturities from a few weeks to three years. And because yields on 1- to 3-year Treasurys are so close to zero, there is very little chance of substantial future gains from falling interest rates.

Here's how the three major short-term Treasury ETFs stack up against Treasury money market funds offered by Vanguard and Fidelity:

Of course, the 30-day SEC yield may not perfectly reflect the future interest-to-price return of these ETFs, but it is a good approximation. ETF.com lists VGSH's yield to maturity at 0.17%, SHY's at 0.15% and SCHO's at 0.15%. Subtract the expense ratios and you get:

VGSH - 0.12%

SHY - 0.00%

SCHO - 0.10%

In comparing the three ETFs, I'd favor Vanguard's VGSH, with its very low expense ratio of 0.05% and good trading volume. Schwab's SCHO is also very attractive. The iShares ETF, SHY, is the market leader, but has a higher expense ratio of 0.15%. It's also a good fund.

But for a cash-holding investment in September 2020, I would prefer either of the money market funds. Vanguard's VUSXX has a very low expense ratio of 0.09% and a current yield of 0.06%, higher than SHY's current SEC yield of 0.01% only 5 basis points less than VGSH and 4 less than SCHO.

Also, Fidelity's FZFXX is interesting because Fidelity is waiving its usual 0.42% expense ratio to keep the yield at 0.01% and continue the stability of the fund's $1 share price. Normally, the yield of FZFXX lags well below VUSXX, but it is still attractive because it can be a core fund of Fidelity's excellent Cash Management Account, which is great for bill paying and ATM withdrawals.

In addition, Vanguard now requires a minimum investment of $50,000 in VUSXX, while Fidelity's minimum investment for FZFXX is $0.01. At this point, either one is a good place to store cash safely.

Duration? There's the problem

Money market funds hold their share price value at $1, and Treasury money market funds seem safe even in this low interest rate environment. The short-term Treasury ETFs, however, have a problem: Durations of nearly 2 years, meaning their asset values will fall (or rise) about 2% with every 100-basis-point change in interest rates.

At this point, there's little room for interest rates to fall, unless you believe the Federal Reserve will commit to negative nominal interest rates. (I don't think that will happen as part of a Federal Reserve policy.) And honestly, on the flip side, there isn't much likelihood of interest rates rising dramatically in the next year.

Beyond that, though, who knows?

Here is how the three short-term Treasury ETFs performed over the last 12 months, showing how the effect of duration and lower interest rates combined to push asset values higher:

A year ago, on Sept. 24, 2019, the 2-year Treasury was yielding 1.60% and now it is yielding 0.14%, a drop of 146 basis points. And there is duration in action, with the net asset value of these ETFs rising about 2% over the year.

But this price action can work in reverse, with the net asset value dropping just as dramatically as the last year's gain. Here is how the three ETFs performed from September 2017 (when the 1-year Treasury was yielding 1.47%) to September 2018 (with the 1-year Treasury at 2.60%).

The dilemma: Benefits versus risks

I'm not arguing that short-term Treasury ETFs are a risky investment. They aren't. Let's face it, a decline of 2% or 3% in your cash-holding investment isn't going to change your lifestyle. But it would be annoying.

Here is the key equation: a short-term Treasury ETF is going to give you a zero- to 15-basis-point advantage over a Treasury money market fund. For that advantage, you are facing a risk of a 2% decline in value for every 100-basis-point increase in Treasury yields of this term.

The benefit is small. The risk is bigger.

These short-term Treasury ETFs have had a great run over the last 12 months, but unless you believe the Federal Reserve will push short-term nominal interest rates below zero, there is little upside potential. There is downside risk, but I admit that may be a year or more away.

Consider the alternatives

Insured bank CD. Ally Bank (ALLY) is still offering an 11-month CD yielding 0.75% with zero penalty for early withdrawal. That's a yield gain of more than 60 basis points over the current yield of VGSH, with no risk.

Ally Bank (ALLY) is still offering an 11-month CD yielding 0.75% with zero penalty for early withdrawal. That's a yield gain of more than 60 basis points over the current yield of VGSH, with no risk. Bank savings account. Ally Bank and several other major online bankers are paying 0.80% for a savings account. Again, no risk.

Ally Bank and several other major online bankers are paying 0.80% for a savings account. Again, no risk. U.S. Series I Savings Bonds. These inflation-protected bonds have an interest rate that changes every May and November. The current interest rate, good for the first six months after purchase, is 1.06%, and the next six months will probably be around 1.5%. That's a combined annual return of about 1.28%, which beats all safe alternatives. The I Bond can't be redeemed for one year, and there is a three-month interest penalty for redemptions before five years. But even with a three-month penalty, an I Bond purchased today should return about 0.88% if sold after a year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The author has cash holdings in VUSXX and FXFXX.



David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.