Expect The U.S. 10Y Yield To Rise After The Elections

Even though the 10Y yield may remain at current levels in the coming weeks amid rising uncertainty over US elections, we expect LT interest rates to rise in the US.

Introduction

Two years ago, when the US economy was experiencing a solid 5 to 6 percent nominal growth, investors were very bearish on Treasuries and most participants were expecting the 10Y yield to trade 50 to 100bps higher within the next 6 months to come as US LT yields and nominal growth have historically co-moved very strongly with one another. The 10Y yield hit a high of 3.25% in October 2018 and then completely reversed its 2-year trend as uncertainty over the trade war dispute in addition to the global economy were starting to show significant signs of weakness.

The year 2019 was marked by a tremendous plunge in leading economic indicators, especially in Germany in the auto industry, which generated strong support for ultimate safe havens such as the US Treasuries and the USD. The US 10Y yield fell by 1.75% percent between October 2018 and October 2019 before consolidating towards 2%, and then by another 150bps basis to 0.5% during the Covid-19 crash as investors rushed for liquid instruments during the panic selling.

Even though US LT yields are trading at historical lows, some investors are still expecting the 10Y to plunge to 0 percent in the coming months as a result of a sluggish growth due to the 'social distancing effect.' Even though the 10Y yield may remain at current levels in the coming weeks amid rising uncertainty over US elections, we expect LT interest rates to rise in the US in the medium term with the 10Y yield retracing up to 75bps higher towards 1.25-1.5%.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Both equities and 5Y5Y inflation swaps are pricing in higher US 10Y

Until recently, the past few months were marked by a spectacular recovery in US equities, especially FAAAMN stocks, amid the massive liquidity injections from US government and the Fed. One interesting observation is that despite the equity rebound, the 10Y has remained steady at depressed levels oscillating at around 70bps (figure 2, left frame). In addition, the market-implied measure of inflation expectations – the 5Y5Y inflation swap – has also been on the rise recently after hitting an all-time low of 1.5% during the selloff and is now trading slightly above 2 percent. Even though the 5Y5Y inflation swap is very sensitive to equity moves and oil prices, it has also shown a strong co-movement with the 10Y yield in the past 15 years and therefore would suggest a little upside retracement in long-term US yields (figure 2, right frame).

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

South Korea is also whispering higher US 10Y

Another interesting financial variable that has generally acted as a strong 6M leading indicator of the US 10Y yield is South Korean equities. As 50% of South Korea relies on exports, investors have traditionally used SK exports as one of the key inputs when computing a global leading economic indicator. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the YoY change in SK exports has persistently led the performance of global MSCI equities by 3 months in the past 20 years. Hence, it is also interesting to notice that SK equities (EWY) have also led the US 10Y yield by 6 months in the past cycle and are currently pricing in much higher LT interest rates.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Business surveys are also pricing in a little retracement in US LT yields

Eventually, it is also surprising to see that despite the high uncertainty regarding the US elections and the potential partial lockdowns during the winter period, business sentiment has been rising globally. Figure 4 (left frame) shows that the global manufacturing PMI, which serves as a good ‘real time’ proxy of the current economic activity, has strongly recovered and is now back above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction (global PMI was 51.8 in August). Figure 4 (right frame) shows also that the domestic PMI (ISM manufacturing) has been surging in the US and also prices in a higher 10Y yield.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Closing thoughts

Overall, it looks like the 10Y yield may stay at current levels in the near term as investors' flight-to-safety should limit the upside retracement on US yields, but we could have a period of bull consolidation in the 10Y following the US election results. We also think that the 2Y10Y yield should continue to steepen amid rising term premium; following its brief inversion in August 2019, the 2Y10Y had been gradually steepening until March 2020 and then has been oscillating around 55bps since then. We still expect the term premium to rise as uncertainty over economic outlook and inflation has surged and therefore should raise the yield curve towards 1 percent.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.