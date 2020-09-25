And The Survey Says: Drill, Baby, Drill

Since 2016, The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has surveyed upstream exploration and production ("E&P") companies on a variety of topics: price forecasts, capital expenditures, employment, and just a general market outlook. Other than the price forecasts, respondents simply state whether their view on these issues has improved, decreased, or stayed the same versus last quarter and last year. It is often an interesting read, providing yet another glimpse into the minds of senior executives. Why guess on what they are thinking when you can go straight to the horse's mouth?

This time around, the Dallas Fed Energy Survey included some additional special questions, many of which have plenty of relevance to investors. Fully two-thirds believe that United States energy production has hit its peak. While no revelation for those that have paid attention to public commentary in recent quarters, this is in stark contrast to the "old view" of years past. In its 2020 Annual Energy Outlook, the Energy Infrastructure Administration predicted that United States oil production would not peak until 2025 at more than 14.5 mmbpd. Today, field production stands at just 10.7 mmbpd, with many major E&Ps forecasting decline rates from first-half levels well into next year.

Grow Or Maintain Production?

Still, there is always a vocal minority. One of the questions was a simple one:

Which of the following is your firm’s primary goal over the next six months?

Choices included reducing debt, finding new sources of capital, acquiring or divesting assets, reducing costs, or whether to maintain or grow production. The number one response - maintain production - is not a surprise. Time and again, investors have seen leadership hammer on the fact that the E&P industry has changed and will not drill itself into bankruptcy. Many public companies have committed themselves to just maintaining production at current levels, hopefully generating free cash flow to reduce debt. For institutionals, this has been their primary push point for E&Ps in a world where there is increasingly less sources of capital for fossil fuel firms. Coupled with underlying commodity, E&Ps just cannot afford to run leverage that might be otherwise common in other industries.

However, as shown above, there was a three-way tie for the second most common answer. Growing production was cited by a full 16% of companies, tying with reducing debt and finding additional sources of capital as the second most important goal over the next six months.

Takeaways

I have working models on many E&Ps, most of which I (and Wall Street) expect to not grow production over the next three years - never mind over the next six months given massive cuts to expected spending and the cadence of those flows (companies have spent roughly 65% of 2020 budgets through the first half of the year). However, analysts' estimates of production are based off guided management spend and our own individual expectations of well productivity - management teams could go against their word.

*Source: Author Calculations. Includes Apache Corporation (APA), EOG Resources (EOG), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Cimarex Energy (XEC), Concho Resources (CXO), Devon Energy (DVN), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Ovintiv (OVV), Parsley Energy (PE), WPX Energy (WPX), Murphy Oil (MUR), Marathon Oil (MRO), ConocoPhillips (COP).

In either case, should investors read too much into a 16% answer? Perhaps not. But on the other hand, seeing growth weighted so heavily is disconcerting. Unfortunately, many firms were pushed towards growth at all costs for many years in this space; changing approaches does not happen overnight. And it is still factually true that any E&P that posts declining growth comps for any number of quarters generally gets sold off heavily. Post 5% year-over-year declines in production for a long enough period and analysts start projecting perpetual declines into their models, inevitably killing the stock price. Longer-term valuation approaches in the sector, like the potential of new discoveries on key acreage or even proved reserves, just are not being valued heavily currently. It is all about balance sheet health and breakevens, and a view of declining production hits both those aspects because of unwinding operational leverage.

Perhaps there will be some bad apples mixed in with the good ones. But overall, there are clear signs that E&P capital allocation habits are changing. While the shifts in the outlook for North American fossil fuel production have changed - which means the underlying prototypical investor has had to change - in the long run there is a lot to like here. In many cases, several firms noted above are sporting high levels of free cash flow while maintaining production: that is a recipe for shareholder value creation, either directly (dividends) or indirectly (share repurchases, debt reduction). Those that once shunned the space should give it a long, hard look once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.