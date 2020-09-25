I believe the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF serves primarily as a trading instrument for the near term, and offers minimal benefit inside an investment portfolio.

Fundamentals tossed to the side, what matters is that silver has performed in lockstep with gold over time, except twice as "jittery".

For full transparency, I am not a silver investor or trader. So today, I look at the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (AGQ) not from a fundamental perspective, since I would not claim to know enough about the underlying forces that move the price of the precious metal. Rather, I analyze this fund as a potential diversification instrument within a multi-asset portfolio.

(Image Credit: Financial Times)

A word on AGQ

First, it helps to review what the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF is.

This is a fund that, as stated on ProShares' website, "seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Silver Subindex". This benchmark, according to AGQ's prospectus, "is intended to reflect the performance of silver, as measured by the price of COMEX silver futures contracts".

It is always important to emphasize that leveraged ETFs are odd-looking beasts. Due to volatility drag and the fact that the fund resets its positions each trading day, AGQ's long-term returns can (and likely will) look very different from twice the long-term performance of silver.

Consider the graph below. Notice that buying and holding AGQ over the past decade would have led to sharp losses, while buying and holding the unlevered iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) would have resulted in modest gains of 1-2% per year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Worth noting, AGQ charges a hefty management fee of 95 bps. The fund is fairly small, at a net asset size of about a quarter of a billion dollars. However, shares trade frequently, ensuring quite a bit of liquidity: 2.5 million shares on average, for a total daily volume of around $1 billion. Clearly, AGQ is treated in the market much more like a trading rather than an investment instrument.

Does AGQ belong in a portfolio?

To determine if AGQ is an investable asset, I must first ask the same question about silver - i.e. the underlying asset. Historically, the price of the precious metal has been very much aligned with the value of gold, but about twice as "jittery". Take a look at the graph below, comparing SLV's performance since 2006 against that of a 2x leveraged gold fund, the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL).

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

It is hard to fit two seemingly different asset classes as perfectly as silver and gold. It is also impressive to see how consistently the volatilities have been over a long period of time, once the exposure is scaled down 2-to-1. Back to my admission of ignorance regarding silver's fundamentals, the graph above tells me pretty much everything that I need to know about silver as an investable asset class: it is pretty much gold, but on steroids.

If I take my observations above one step further, I must then reason that any portfolio that contains a certain allocation to gold can be constructed using AGQ, except scaled down by a factor of four: twice due to the silver and gold relationship, and twice again to account for the ETF's leverage factor. Let's take the permanent portfolio as an example: 25% stocks, 25% gold, 25% long-duration treasuries and 25% cash.

Below is a graph showing the performance of three hypothetical portfolios since 2008, rebalanced monthly:

Portfolio 1 - The permanent portfolio described above.

Portfolio 2 - Allocation to gold replaced with half silver, half cash.

Portfolio 3 - Allocation to gold replaced with 1/4 AGQ, 3/4 cash.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Notice how closely all portfolios track relative to each other. Give or take 50-75 bps of returns per year, which can in part be explained by higher management fees and some price disconnects in 2020, AGQ (and silver, for that matter) has only been useful in a portfolio to the extent that it replaces its exposure to gold.

Key takeaway

Having said the above, AGQ looks to me like a quintessential day-trading instrument. Think that silver will go up, and feel strongly about it? Buy AGQ and get ready to dump it soon, once the profit target is reached or the stop loss is triggered.

On the other hand, "average investors" with a long time horizon in mind can largely ignore this ETF - unless they plan on using AGQ merely as a roundabout way to lever up the entire portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.