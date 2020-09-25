We wrote about Macy's (M) back in August and stated that the market was beginning to price in a smaller company. Macy's is in the process of closing down multiple stores which should result in more of the firm's sales dropping to the bottom line over time. Since we penned that piece however (48 days ago), shares have dropped close to 8% and currently reside around the $6.10 mark. The damage though has principally been done over the past two weeks with shares having dropped close to $1.80 a share or 23%.

This means the potential descending triangle (bearish) is once more coming into play which we discussed in that August article. Shares are once more coming up against support so it will be interesting to see if support holds or not. As we head into the holiday season and considering how well Macy's did last year from some of its brands, we would be surprised if support fell here. Furthermore, buying volume picked up aggressively in the beginning of September and although shares have lost close to $2 a share in recent weeks, selling volume has been light.

Macy's at these levels will continue to attract interest from deep-value investors. Although the dividend has been pulled and the retailer is currently reporting negative earnings, its assets can be bought for literally pennies on the dollar especially considering that these assets are more than likely priced at cost on the balance sheet. Furthermore, despite the current negative earnings print, the retailer still generated positive operating cash flow in the second quarter. The $157 million generated was mostly due to the excellent management of inventory in the quarter.

Analysts who cover this stock expect the retailer to deliver -$3.71 in EPS this fiscal year and next year remains in doubt whether the firm can deliver a net profit or not. CEO, Jeff Gennette remained upbeat however on the recent second quarter conference call. His confidence stems from the company's Polaris strategy which details a 5-point plan on how to transform Macy's into the leading multi-branded fashion retailer in the US. We like that the plan is flexible and has already changed since being announced earlier this year.

From an investor's standpoint, there are definitely solid parts to the plan. Being able to pivot quickly to different categories in order to take advantage of increased demand is a big one. Due to how lockdowns have changed customer habits for example, Macy's (in an attempt to give top customer service) has doubled down on the furniture, mattresses, beauty and fine jewellery categories. The CEO stated that the retailer has access to the best brands in the US so excellent service can continue to be rendered here.

We have no issue with how Macy's is working on accelerating its digital sales as well as optimising the store portfolio. The real issue for us is the final part of the plan which is to reset the cost base of the company which is basically a downsizing of present operations in order to improve productivity and efficiency over the long term. We are seeing the fruit of this part of the plan already as S&G costs in the most recent second quarter came in 36% below the second quarter of last year.

The fear we would have for Macy's is whether the firm will really be able to compete on price against its digital counterparts. We don't buy the premise surrounding exceptional customer service being a gamechanger for Macy's in the future as many of its online competitors also are striving to get their products into their customers' hands as quickly as possible.

Sales for example are expected to drop by over 30% this year. Gross margin over the first two quarters on average came in at 24% which is light years away from the 40% number it reported last year. Although Polaris's savings have now surpassed $2 billion, and much of these savings will need to be ploughed into digital to really compete in this area.

Therefore, to sum up, there is no doubt that Macy's has potential at its present valuation. Its theoretical plan looks good but now we need to see whether management can execute. Store sales were down 60%+ in the second quarter but digital sales growth compensated for some of these losses. Work needs to be done to increase margins significantly once more. More private label may be able to help here but again this is theoretical.

The market though remains undecided on Macy's future and recent share price action proves this. Although we continue to see little downside risk at present, the retailer seems to have been caught standing still as it adjusts to the new normal. -$0.83 in the bottom line number is expected for the third quarter. It will need to achieve this if not better it significantly to keep the bears at bay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.