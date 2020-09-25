The market wasn't fond hearing of the potential for more deals after the biopharma has loaded up on debt already.

Despite the excitement surrounding Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, Gilead Sciences (GILD) is hitting a new low. The large buyout of Immunomedics (IMMU) is fueling more signs the company doesn't have the drugs necessary to grow going forward considering such an aggressive buyout. My investment thesis is more bullish on the stock after this selloff with the premium for a short-term COVID-19 treatment completely out of the stock now.

Deal Details

Gilead Sciences agreed to pay $88 per share for Immunomedics at a premium valuation of ~$21 billion in cash or 108% above the September 11 price. IMMU traded below $20 to start the year before obtaining approval for Trodelvy in April to treat triple-negative breast cancer.

The transaction details suggested Gilead would pay ~$15 billion in existing cash and raise $6 billion in additional debt. The company just raised $7.25 billion in senior unsecured notes in a combination of floating rate and fixed rate notes as follows:

$500 million of floating rate notes maturing in 2021 (the “2021 floating rate notes”)

$500 million of floating rate notes maturing in 2023 (the “2023 floating rate notes” and together with the 2021 floating rate notes, “the floating rate notes”)

$2 billion of 0.75% senior notes maturing in 2023 (the “2023 fixed rate notes”)

$750 million of 1.20% senior notes maturing in 2027 (the “2027 fixed rate notes”)

$1 billion of 1.65% senior notes maturing in 2030 (the “2030 fixed rate notes”)

$1 billion of 2.60% senior notes maturing in 2040 (the “2040 fixed rate notes”)

$1.5 billion of 2.80% senior notes maturing in 2050 (the “2050 fixed rate notes”)

Naturally, the cash deal is easily accretive on an EPS basis in a low interest rate environment where debt isn't very expensive costing only 1-2% per annum. The problem is that the accretive nature of the deal isn't necessarily warranting of a $21 billion purchase price. In total, analysts have the company only generating ~$20 billion in revenues during the next 10 years and those forecasts are far from guaranteed with an unproven drug and pipeline.

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates

The deal adds revenues to Gilead due to the May 2020 launch of Trodelvy as a treatment for adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer or mTNBC who have received two prior therapies for metastatic disease. The deal isn't accretive to non-GAAP EPS until 2023 due to the multi-year ramp in drug sales and will eventually become very accretive.

Breast cancer is forecast to reach a market size of $25 billion by 2025 so the potential for substantial drug sales exist. Although, the current approval for Trodelvy only covers about 30% of the breast cancer market.

The Immunomedics promise is the potential to expand the use of Trodelvy with additional mid- and late- stage studies. The company already announced positive results from the Phase 2 TROPHY study in metastatic urothelial cancer. This positive trial results show the potential of expanded use for the drug and build onto the probability of the deal being truly positive despite the steep price.

Debt Worries

Gilead Sciences ended Q2 with a cash balance of $21.2 billion, but the biopharma had $24.1 billion worth of debt on the balance sheet. The company just spent $4.9 billion on Forty Seven (FTSV) during the last quarter pushing the company into a net debt positions. Clearly, the market is worried about the company headed towards too much debt.

Data by YCharts

Incredibly, the stock is right at 52-week lows around $62 despite the potential revenue benefits from Remdesivir. The issue starts with concerns of going $25 billion into net debt by paying a huge premium for Immunomedics while the CFO still claimed on the merger conference call of having plenty of firepower for additional deals:

Prior to the transaction, if you look at most analyst assumptions, which were generally consistent with our internal model, we had well over $40 billion of total firepower with the cash and the financing capacity that we had. So we’re using a reasonable chunk of that here, but we have significant fire power going forward.

This level of cash spent on acquisitions is concerning considering the current R&D spending is in the $4+ billion annual range. If the company spent another $20 billion on an acquisition target with an unproven drug, Gilead Sciences faces the real risk of being left with a pile of debt and drug treatments that don't actually play out.

Trodelvy has only been verified to generate $10 million in monthly sales to this point. Gilead Sciences has a lot to prove on the Forty Seven and Immunomedics deals before the market wants to see the company make another deal.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Gilead Sciences appears cheap here at only 9x earnings before accounting for a potentially accretive deal. Trodelvy shows incredible promise for providing a successful treatment for multiple cancers, but the deal isn't without risk. The stock is due for a rally as the company likely backtracks on another deal and removes the debt-fueled fears.

