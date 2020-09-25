By next year, I believe Ciner will restore its dividend and see its valuation return to historical norms. This could cause its share price to double.

The low-cost producer will leave the soda ash joint-venture ANSAC at the end of the year, opening the door for aggressive expansion opportunities.

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) is one of the largest global producers of soda ash with a major production plant in Wyoming's Green River Basin. Soda Ash is used in a variety of applications including glass, cleaning supplies, and baking soda. Demand for many of its industrial uses has been low over the past few years which has caused soda ash prices to plummet. This has put a significant strain on Ciner's gross margins and has led to a decline in CINR stock:

Data by YCharts

During the spring crash, soda ash prices declined to long-term lows as global manufacturing collapsed. This has caused Ciner's profits to turn negative largely due to a decline in gross margins.

However, as you can see below, soda ash prices recent popped back up from lows and are now back near 2017-2018 levels:

(Trading Economics)

Despite the rise, Ciner is still 30% below its early 2020 price, though it has risen about 20% in recent weeks. Evidence suggests this trend may likely continue as demand for soda ash returns to normal which should cause its EPS to return to normal levels.

A Look at Ciner's Financial Resources

In the past, Ciner was a very popular stock in the dividend investing community but has fallen out of favor in recent years due to poor principal performance. Still, as you can see below, Ciner's TTM dividend yield is at a high and its "P/CF" valuation is extremely low:

Data by YCharts

The company is very cheap today, but it did not pay a dividend last quarter. Still, it has a low valuation and low leverage with financial debt to EBITDA normally around 1X (1.5X today due to a decline in earnings) as well as stable working capital. Q2 was no doubt a historically awful quarter for the company, but Ciner was still able to have a positive EBITDA and maintained positive operating cash-flow.

Overall, it seems likely that Ciner's income will return to normal over the coming quarters. COVID continues to pull the global economy down, but recent data suggests that it is now white-collar/service-oriented industries that are taking the hardest hit as opposed to essential producers and manufacturers.

This is confirmed by the rising manufacturing PMI data in the U.S and the solid PMI level in China:

Data by YCharts

Overall, the global economy is not in a great place, but people still need windows, baking soda, soaps, and other essential items that require soda ash. Soda ash price data suggests that demand is returning and I would not be surprised to see it fully recover by early 2021.

Ciner's Operational Competitive Advantages

Importantly, Ciner also benefits from some oligopolistic protections. Around 90% of the world's natural soda ash comes from the Wyoming Green River Basin which, at current production levels, has over 2,000 years of Soda ash reserves. This huge and highly concentrated supply of Soda ash is controlled by three major companies, Ciner, Tata Chemicals Partners, and Genesis Alkali (a subsidiary of Genesis Energy (GEL)). This makes Ciner the only publically traded pure-play soda ash investment.

All of these companies are members of the American Natural Soda Ash Corporation otherwise known an ANSAC. Historically, ANSAC has operated similarly to OPEC and has controlled prices and production. At the end of this year, Ciner will leave ANSAC which will ideally give the company more control over its export sales and supply-chain. This bold move will either boost Ciner's bottom line or create a price-warring competition.

Since natural soda ash miners already compete with synthetic ash producers, I doubt price-warring will become an issue and it seems likely Ciner will find increase its bottom-line through supply-chain synergies when it leaves. According to the company's recent investor presentation, Ciner is one of the world's lowest-cost producers which also implies it has more to gain from leaving ANSAC and remaining.

Is Ciner a Dividend Buying Opportunity?

Overall, Ciner is a cheap company that is oversold on a temporary, but drastic, decline in sales. However, when we look at it from a long-run buy-and-hold perspective, its operational competitive advantages, strong financial position, and historically strong dividend give it an edge. The company is also in a unique industry that is less correlated to that of other high dividend yield sectors like pipelines and REITs.

Ciner did not pay a Q2 dividend, but I firmly believe that its dividend will return next quarter or Q1 2021 as its earnings return to normal. This is a potential bullish catalyst for the stock which I believe will help CINR return to a historically normal price of around $20 per share.

While Ciner has many positive attributes, it is a risky bet. The stock has been very volatile lately and will likely continue to see volatility due to the uncertain economic environment. The ANSAC exit on December 31st may also create volatility and temporary uncertainty for the company. Ciner is also controlled by the Ciner group which is a major materials company in Turkey. This does give CINR some exposure to geopolitical tensions

Overall, I believe CINR is a solid long-term buy-and-hold stock. The company operates in largely unknown but highly concentrated energy and is among the lowest-cost producers in the world. Its share price has been pulled down by temporal factors that are beginning to reverse which should lead to recovery by next year. CINR is trading about 50% below its historically normal valuation, giving it the potential to double as it recovers. I also suspect its double-digit dividend yield will return once it is clear the worst is behind the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CINR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.