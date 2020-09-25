Rich valuations are justified given the quality of the business model and the company's recent execution.

I have three hypotheses to explain after-hours share price softness, none of which are good enough to turn me bearish on the stock.

Comps reached peak levels as traffic improved, and margins expanded on the back of efficiency gains and a favorable mix.

Costco's fiscal 4Q20 numbers were impressive, as I suspected that they would be.

Costco (COST) has reported its fiscal 4Q20 results. The numbers were impressive, as I suspected earlier this week that they would be.

Revenues of $53.4 billion should not have caught analysts by surprise, since monthly sales had already been reported. Yet, the $1 billion top line beat was the widest in the past five years at least. GAAP EPS of $3.13 flew past consensus of $2.86, also one of the largest positive gaps to expectations in recent memory.

However, the stock sold off in after-hours trading. By the end of the earnings call, COST had dipped nearly 3% since the closing bell.

As good as it gets

Regarding the results, the driving forces behind record-setting 14% adjusted comps were not hard to anticipate.

It all started with strength in fresh produce, which came with the added benefit of higher margin due to less product spoilage - think of how quickly perishables have been flying off the shelves during the pandemic. Outside of ancillary services, which include a still-struggling travel business, all other product categories seem to have done well.

Store traffic began to improve throughout the quarter, but it landed not much farther from flat for the whole 16-week period. Sales growth, therefore, came in the form of much larger basket size, another common feature of shopping in times of COVID-19.

Financial performance did not look much worse further down the P&L (see table above). Gross margin expanded slightly YOY, largely the result of efficiency gains and a mix shift to a produce department that saw profitability improvements. Ancillary services and gas acted as headwinds that were not meaningful enough in the face of margin strength in core merchandise.

SG&A looked great as a percentage of sales at 9.5% vs. 9.9% last year, largely the result of larger scale (a.k.a. operating leverage). Op margin could have been better if not for higher personnel costs and other expenses associated with COVID-19, including store maintenance and sanitation.

How come the stock is down?

As I mentioned earlier, Costco shares did not mirror the robust financial performance in after-hours trading. I have three hypotheses to explain the odd stock price behavior:

Reversal of recent strength - As the graph below depicts, COST had been outperforming its peer group ahead of earnings day by a bit and the S&P 500 by a lot. Maybe short-term traders decided to take this opportunity to cash in some of their chips. Spooked by higher wages - Although Costco's SG&A looked just fine relative to sales growth, much of the 7% YOY increase in opex came from a $2-per-hour bump in wages to frontline associates - which I find at least reasonable. While the retailer expects the bonus payments to expire eight weeks into the current quarter, investors might be skeptical that a wage cut will take place this soon, while the COVID-19 crisis is still playing out, or at all. Debt repayment vs. special dividend - Most companies would be commended for being able to pay down debt during a health and economic crisis. In the case of Costco, prepaying $1.5 billion of low-interest debt may have signaled that a special dividend to shareholders will not be announced anytime soon. The last time that one was declared, in 2017, it amounted to about 4% of the company's market value of equity (keep in mind that COST yields less than 1% in terms of regular dividend payments).

Staying the course

From the perspective of a long-term investor, and despite bearish knee-jerk reaction to financial results, COST remains a very compelling stock to own. Qualitatively speaking, I appreciate the management team's strong track record and the retailer's enviable customer loyalty. Therefore, I suspect that the strength in operational and financial performance observed in 2020 will not vanish easily, even after COVID-19. Otherwise, I like the fact that a large chunk of Costco's op profits come from membership fees.

In exchange for all these benefits, investors must be willing to pay a high price. At an after-hours share price of $338 and reported fiscal 2020 EPS of $9.02, a trailing P/E of 37.5x can't be considered a bargain. Still, I think that rich valuations are justified, given the quality of the business model and the company's recent execution.

