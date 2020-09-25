Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of September 2020

Cobalt miners news - Gem Co signed an 8 year nickel and cobalt supply contract with Indonesia's Halamahera Persada Lygend. Conic Metals (Ramu Mine share) has increased resources by almost 50% to 145 million tonnes.

Welcome to the September 2020 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices slightly higher and LME inventory significantly lower. It was a busy month in cobalt news with the EU sounding the alarm that they will need five times more cobalt in 2030 than now. Several other reports sounded the alarm on impeding cobalt and nickel shortages as the EV boom takes off this decade.

Cobalt price news

As of September 24, the cobalt spot price was US$15.41/lb, up from US14.99/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$33,965/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 451 tonnes, lower than 515 tonnes last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 15.41

Source: Mining.com

Cobalt market news

On August 26 The Korea Herald reported:

EV fires with Chinese batteries expose technology gap......GAC’s Aion S sedans are powered by CATL’s NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) 811 batteries, which contain 80 percent nickel, 10 percent cobalt and 10 percent manganese inside cathodes -- one of the four key components of lithium-ion batteries including anodes, electrodes and separators.....The higher the ratio of nickel inside cathodes, the greater energy density lithium-ion batteries achieve, but less stable they become......“ The yield rate of CATL’s battery factory is reported at 45-55 percent, meaning that almost half of CATL’s batteries are defective,” an industry source said. “There could have been an issue when CATL tried to increase the ratio of nickel.”

On August 28 Mining Weekly reported:

Mining industry yet to fathom scale of battery raw material challenges – Friedland. While global electric vehicle [EV] sales are back to a healthy growth trajectory, significant investment in mining capacity is required if EVs are to become anything more than a niche market, says mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland’s Clean TeQ Holdings. Nickel and cobalt, in particular, face substantial raw material challenges, at a time when EV sales growth is expected to drive unprecedented demand for these metals.

On August 31 The Financial Times reported:

EU sounds alarm on critical raw materials shortages. The EU’s over-reliance on imports of critical raw materials threatens to undermine crucial industries and expose the bloc to supply squeezes by China and other resource-rich countries. The document is part of an urgent focus in Europe on security of imports of vital goods. The emerging strategy prioritises securing the supply of a list of raw materials critical to European industries through exploration, investment and improved recycling. The EU estimates that to meet its climate neutrality goal, it will need up to 18 times more lithium and five times more cobalt in 2030. The forecasts rise to 60 times more lithium and 15 times more cobalt by 2050.

On September 8 Bloomberg reported:

Tesla joins cobalt group that supports artisanal Congo miners. (The group) It’s also backed by miner and trader Glencore Plc and major Chinese cobalt refiner Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.

On September 9 Fastmarkets reported:

China’s State Reserve Bureau (SRB) is going to start stockpiling cobalt metal in the near future, market sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday September 9. It is still unknown, however, how much cobalt metal SRB would purchase and when they will hold the tender, Fastmarkets was told.

On September 10 Bloomberg reported:

Japan dives to secure cobalt and nickel in the ocean. Average grade of seabed cobalt is 10 times higher than land. Japan imported 900 metric tons of cobalt products in 2019. Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp. (JOGMEC) confirmed that it has conducted the world’s first successful excavation test of a cobalt-rich crust on the seabed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The test utilized a special crust-excavation testing machine. In spite of the technological advancement, concerns remain over the environmental disturbance of deep sea mining on the marine ecosystem and biodiversity. Further tests are needed to determine its potential to compete with land-based mining.

On September 11 Mining Weekly reported:

Battery metals to boom despite widespread Covid-19 disruption. Battery metals, including lithium, vanadium, copper, cobalt, nickel, lead and graphite, are increasingly used in larger-scale battery storage products and in components used to transmit and distribute electricity. In terms of EVs, the focus is on electric-only EV development and roll-out. The progression of the EV will also shift development away from the concept car and towards the mass production of EVs for daily use. “All these will be enormous drivers of the demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel and vanadium, but above all copper.”

The battery boom will lead to a battery metals boom

Source

On September 11 Mining.com reported:

Eight mines the size of Glencore’s Katanga needed to meet battery metals demand – report. Nearly 800 kt LCE of additional lithium would need to come online in the next five years to meet the needs of the battery sector, a new report by Wood Mackenzie states..... electric vehicle market requiring over 1 million tonnes LCE in 2025. Similarly, the report states that the cobalt market would have to double by 2025. “To put this into perspective, to meet the incremental demand from EVs through 2030, an additional eight mines the size of Glencore’s Katanga would be required,” the document reads. “Wood Mackenzie’s AET brings electric vehicle [EV] uptake forward by ten years and sees EVs make up around 40% of passenger car sales by 2030. This considerably accelerates the demand for batteries and the raw materials that go into them.”

On September 14 Fastmarkets reported:

China’s SRB cobalt stockpiling could set metal price floor. China’s reserve authority has finally approved fresh stockpiling of cobalt metal, casting some hope for the pandemic-weathered market, especially for cut cathode amid aerospace negativity.

On September 17 Investing News reported:

Simon Moores: What to expect at Tesla’s Battery Day and beyond. But Tesla’s ambitions and future plans will not come to pass without hurdles. “Raw material availability should raise the alarm bells for Tesla considering their rapid Gigafactory expansions in Berlin, Shanghai and Austin,” Moores said. In fact, unlike when the Gigafactory 1 in Nevada started, there are now 167 more gigafactories or battery megafactories competing for the same raw materials, as per Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data. “Today, Tesla’s sway of industrial power has diminished somewhat, both with the competition of new battery plants being established and a lack of new raw material in the pipeline that will be available.” For Moores, both quantity and quality of lithium, cobalt and nickel will be Tesla’s biggest hurdles to get right. Graphite anode and manganese will also come with their own sourcing challenges. “There is no doubt now that regardless of how well Tesla’s vehicles continue to sell, raw material availability will be the primary slowing factor on the company scaling.

On September 21 The UK Daily Telegraph reported:

Electric car boom fuels global scramble for nickel and cobalt. Their growing scarcity is a problem that is weighing heavy on not just Musk, but the entire electric car industry. ... Demand for nickel is expected to increase six-fold by 2030, and supply isn't keeping up.

On September 23 The Korea Herald reported:

Are Musk’s EV battery ambitions too good to be true? Elon Musk laid out five innovations for his new batteries at Tesla’s Battery Day event Wednesday, but experts and industry officials remain....Korean battery makers are already using graphite mixed with 5 percent of silicon for anodes. .....Musk, during his presentation, vowed “zero cobalt” batteries without many details, such as the exact percentage of nickel and which types of metal would go inside the cathodes along with the nickel…“Tesla currently supplies NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) 811 batteries from LG Chem and NCA (nickel cobalt aluminum) batteries from Panasonic. Tesla’s zero-cobalt batteries are likely to be NM (nickel manganese) batteries after removing cobalt from LG Chem’s NCM811 batteries, considering that NCA batteries demonstrate poor performance without cobalt,” said Sun Yang-kook, an energy engineering professor at Hanyang University…“However, NM batteries aren’t as good as NCM batteries. In cold regions like Chicago, NM batteries suffer a drop in performance, leading to a shorter driving range for electric vehicles. Also, NCM batteries have an advantage over NM batteries in terms of charging speed,” Sun explained…LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation are set to manufacture high-nickel batteries with about 90 percent nickel in the near future, but none of them plans to remove the cobalt from inside the cathodes…Meanwhile, industry officials cast doubts on Tesla’s plan on anodes, which determine the stability of batteries.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

No news for the month.

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On September 9, 4-Traders reported: "China Molybdenum: Results of the issuance of the 2020 fourth tranche super short-term financing instruments."

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

No news for the month.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

No news for the month.

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

On September 3, Fastmarkets reported:

Chinese battery materials producer GEM has signed an eight-year nickel and cobalt supply contract with Indonesia's Halamahera Persada Lygend (HPAL), starting from 2021......The per-year breakdown for nickel amounts to 9,300-22,320 tonnes (nickel contained), while the annual total for cobalt by-products is 1,162- 2,790 tonnes (cobalt contained).

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

No news for the month.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No news for the month.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On September 11, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel successfully places a USD 500 million eurobond offering maturing in September 2025......The offering was successfully executed with a solid oversubscription exceeding USD 2 billion at peak and over 90 accounts allocated in the final order book across Europe (30%), Switzerland (26%), Russia (17%), Asia & ME (14%) and US & UK (13%).

On September 15, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel and Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences sign agreement on comprehensive Arctic study.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On August 31, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt announces successful closing of its transaction to improve its capital structure. “Completion of our balance sheet initiative marks an important milestone and is indicative of our ongoing efforts to build balance sheet strength,” said David Pathe, President and CEO of Sherritt International. “With today’s closing, we have eliminated $2.3 billion of debt over the past six years and effectively resolved our Ambatovy investment legacy while also extending the maturity of our debt to November 2026. This progress positions us to take advantage of strong nickel market fundamentals expected in the coming years.”

Conic Metals Corp. [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals was formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

On August 24, Conic Metals Corp. announced:

Update on Ramu resources and reserves. Conic Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received an updated mineral resource and reserve report prepared in accordance with the JORC Code on the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation (“Ramu”) from project operator, China Metallurgical Group Corporation (“MCC”), prepared by Sinomine Resource Group Co. Ltd. (“Sinomine”). “We are pleased to see that ongoing drilling activities in 2019 have increased resources by almost 50% to 145 million tonnes” stated Justin Cochrane, Conic’s President & CEO. “We expect continued drilling to take place going forward which should upgrade these additional resources into reserves, which remain essentially unchanged from the period ending Dec. 31, 2018 to 2019 at 54 million tonnes.”

On September 18, Conic Metals Corp. announced:

Conic adds C$6.9 million in cash. Conic Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has added C$6.9 million of cash to its balance sheet by, after approval of its independent board members, monetizing the 3.98 million shares that the Company owned in Giga Metals Corp. (“Giga Shares”). “Conic has significantly improved its balance sheet with the execution of this sale” stated Justin Cochrane, Conic’s President & CEO. “We continue to hold a 2.0% NSR royalty on Giga’s Turnagain property and believe that Turnagain has a unique opportunity to be a green source of Nickel for decades to automakers and battery makers as electric vehicles and energy storage systems continue to gain traction.”

Investors can view my CEO interview here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On September 10, First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt joins Critical Materials Institute. First Cobalt Corp. is pleased to announce that it has taken steps to strengthen its commitment to becoming a globally competitive player in the North American electric vehicle [EV] supply chain by joining the Critical Materials Institute as a Full Team Member. This development further underscores First Cobalt’s commitment to strengthen its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance [ESG] practices.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2021 or 2022 - Possible to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On August 31, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois environmental, social and governance updates."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - BFS due.

2020 - Off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

On September 2, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals announces start of NICO field program. Fortune Minerals Limited is pleased to report that it has commenced the recently announced geophysical program over the expected east extension of the Company’s 100% owned NICO Gold-Cobalt-Bismuth-Copper Deposit (“NICO Deposit”) in Canada’s Northwest Territories......The objective of this work is to delineate targets for follow-up drilling where the Company believes the NICO Deposit has been displaced by faults. Compilation of previous drilling in this area also identified five holes with gold values greater than 1 gram per tonne over 3 metre core lengths, including one hole intersecting 3 metres, grading 1.105 grams of gold per tonne and 0.355% cobalt. The mineralization unearthed by road construction and intersected in drill core confirm the continuation of gold and cobalt values east of the known NICO Deposit where the geology has been displaced by faults. The NICO Deposit, located 160 km northwest of Yellowknife, contains an IOCG-type ore deposit with Proven and Probable Open Pit and Underground Mineral Reserves totaling 33 million tonnes containing 1.1 million ounces of gold, 82.3 million pounds of cobalt, 102.1 million pounds of bismuth, and 27.2 million pounds of copper.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On August 28, Clean TeQ announced:

Global car industry awakens to the Sunrise of a Green Metals Age. Resumption of electric vehicle sales growth to drive unprecedented demand for nickel and cobalt. Preliminary study results confirm long life, low cost, development ready asset. Clean TeQ fully committed to Sunrise Development for auto supply chains.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On September 9, Australian Mines announced:

Business update advanced battery materials developer, Australian Mines Limited is pleased to provide an update on progressing the Company’s strategic objectives, including the development of its flagship, 100%-owned, Sconi Nickel-Cobalt-Scandium Project (“Sconi” or the “Sconi Project”) in North Queensland and other portfolio assets......Discussions with multiple offtake partners have progressed to an advanced negotiation stage including key terms such as pricing, volumes and timelines..... Discussions with project financiers are progressing in parallel with the advanced negotiations with potential offtake partners.

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Thackaringa drill results. Possible Sconi off-take partners or financing. Queensland Government support deadlines (offtake agreement by 30 Sept. 2020, sufficient approved financing for construction of the Sconi Project and FID by 31 Dec. 2020). Note the Sept. deadline maybe extended.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing CEO interview discussing Ardea's gold and nickel sulphide prospects here. Investors can view their latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Resource update at the GNCP Project to include a scandium and REE component. Possible off-take partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Gold and nickel sulphide exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On August 24, Cobalt Blue holdings announced: "Pilot plant update – 2nd delivery of major equipment received." Highlights include:

"Major items of equipment continue to arrive at our Broken Hill plant site. COB has taken delivery of a 2nd tranche of Pilot Plant equipment – including reactors, tanks, filters, pumps and spirals.

The Pilot Plant will inform Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] Feasibility Studies as well as supply cobalt product samples to the COB global sample partner program.

The Pilot Plant will be modular and will be sized upwards to a Demonstration Plant (1:1,000 to full commercial size) by Q3 2021."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - Pilot plant commissioning.

Q3 2021 - Demonstration plant.

2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On August 28, Havilah Resources announced: "Havilah Resources Limited activities report for the 3 months ended 31 July 2020." Highlights include:

"A new cobalt Inferred JORC Mineral Resource at Mutooroo increased total cobalt metal contained in sulphide ore to 20,000 tonnes (an increase of 144%). Expands Havilah’s total cobalt metal inventory to 43,400 tonnes (Kalkaroo + Mutooroo).

Mutooroo’s cobalt resource grade increased from 0.14% to 0.16% (an increase of 14%), making Mutooroo one of the highest grade sulphide cobalt deposits with associated copper in Australia.

Havilah secured Accelerated Discovery Initiative [ADI] funding for two exploration projects (‘Investigation of REE Mineralisation in the Benagerie Dome’ and ‘Jupiter MT Anomaly Definition Study’) amounting to A$275,000 in total, provided on a dollar for dollar expenditure basis.

5,000,000 new ordinary shares were issued at A$0.10 per share via a share placement that raised A$500,000.

Havilah’s investment in Auteco Minerals Ltd (previously Monax Mining Limited) increased to ~A$0.9 million at quarter end.

Curnamona Deep Earth Imaging Project initiated to map the entire geological Curnamona Province in 3D to help find new deposits of critical minerals. The Project, funded by the Australian Government, will bring together numerous researchers and industrial partners including Havilah."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

No news for the month.

For more information you can read my article: "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF) - "To be acquired by OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)"

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On September 21, Cassini Resources announced: "Outcome of scheme meetings and general meeting." Highlights include:

"OZ Minerals Limited (OZ Minerals) will acquire 100% of the shares in Cassini (Acquisition Scheme).

Caspin Resources Limited (Caspin), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cassini, will be demerged from Cassini by way of a capital reduction which will result in 100% of the shares in Caspin being distributed to Cassini shareholders (Demerger Scheme)."

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF)

On September 2, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc announced: "

Canada Silver Cobalt increases private placement. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. announces that further to its news release dated today, the Company has increased and closed on an additional $50,000 bringing the total funds raised in all tranches to $6,743,730.

Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC]

On September 8, Canada Nickel announced:

Five additional infill holes continue to expand higher-grade core, drilling of additional targets now underway at the Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project.

On September 14, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel announces upsize of “bought deal” private placement to $13 million of units and flow-through shares.....The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 5,350,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.50 per Unit (the “Unit Issue Price”), for total gross proceeds of $8,025,000, and 2,950,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", collectively with the Units, the “Offered Securities”) at a price of $1.70 per FT Share, for total gross proceeds of $5,015,000 (the "Offering").

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On August 31, Castillo Copper announced: "Castillo selects Depco Drilling as lead contractor....."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On September 10, Barra Resources Ltd. announced:

Institutional placement raises A$1.48 million. ASX-listed gold exploration Company Barra Resources advises that it has successfully received firm commitments to raise approximately A$1.48 million (before costs) in new equity via a fully committed share placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (“Placement”).

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF)

On September 17 GEMC announced:

Global Energy Metals receives approval to complete on 85 percent ownership stake in Nevada based nickel, copper & cobalt projects..... The accelerated ownership stake in the Nevada-based projects also provides the Company and its shareholders with a U.S. footprint and controlling stake in high-potential, growth-stage exploration projects in a well established mining district......Given the scale and prospective nature of this battery minerals discovery, unlocking value from Lovelock and Treasure Box will be the primary focus of the company’s 2020 exploration plan......The Company will focus its exploration program in the area central to the past-producing Lovelock Mine and will commence a first-ever drilling program to test the extent of mineralization.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

21st Century Metals (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CSE:CRUZ](OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (WCTXF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), Karora Resources Inc. (TSX:KRR) (OTCQX:KRRGF) (formerly RNC Minerals), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Resolution Minerals Ltd [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

September saw cobalt prices slightly higher and LME inventory significantly lower than last month.

Highlights for the month were:

EU sounds alarm on critical raw materials shortages. The EU estimates that to meet its climate neutrality goal, it will need up to 18 times more lithium and five times more cobalt in 2030. The forecasts rise to 60 times more lithium and 15 times more cobalt by 2050 .

The forecasts rise to 60 times more lithium and . Mining industry yet to fathom scale of battery raw material challenges – Friedland.

EV fires with Chinese batteries expose technology gap....There could have been an issue when CATL tried to increase the ratio of nickel (ie: not enough cobalt).

Tesla joins cobalt group that supports artisanal Congo miners.

China’s State Reserve Bureau (SRB) is going to start stockpiling cobalt metal in the near future.

Battery metals to boom despite widespread Covid-19 disruption.

Japan dives to secure cobalt and nickel in the ocean.

WoodMac report - Eight mines the size of Glencore’s Katanga needed to meet battery metals demand.....T he cobalt market would have to double by 2025.

China’s SRB cobalt stockpiling could set metal price floor.

Simon Moores - "There is no doubt now that regardless of how well Tesla’s vehicles continue to sell, raw material availability will be the primary slowing factor on the company scaling."

Electric car boom fuels global scramble for nickel and cobalt.

Are Musk’s EV battery ambitions too good to be true?

Chinese battery materials producer GEM has signed an 8 year nickel and cobalt supply contract with Indonesia's Halamahera Persada Lygend (HPAL).

Sherritt announces successful closing of its transaction to improve its capital structure.

Conic Metals (Ramu Mine share) has increased resources by almost 50% to 145 million tonnes.

Clean TeQ states: "Resumption of electric vehicle sales growth to drive unprecedented demand for nickel and cobalt."

Australian Mines - Discussions with multiple offtake partners have progressed to an advanced negotiation stage.

Havilah Resources extends total cobalt metal 'inventory' (estimated inferred resource) to 43,400 tonnes (Kalkaroo + Mutooroo).

Canada Nickel - Five additional infill holes continue to expand higher-grade core.

As usual all comments are welcome.

