Big Tech: Not Yet A Bubble

This article defines, shows and interprets proprietary metrics of value, quality and growth for 6 major technology and communication companies leading the stock market. They weigh almost half of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and a quarter of the S&P 500 (SPY, VOO).

The bubble case

At least 10 Seeking Alpha articles have used the word “bubble” in their titles in the 7 days prior to this one. Expressing a growing concern of investors, Google search volumes on the topic "stock market bubble" hit a multi-year high in the first week of September.

Google Trend: U.S. search volumes on the stock market bubble topic (5 years, normalized at maximum = 100)

Analysts are pointing to the culprits: mostly FAANGs, technology (XLK) and communication services (XLC).

However, bubble allegations are not supported by historical data. When the dot-com bubble peaked in March 2000, the capital-weighted earning yield of S&P 500 tech and com stocks was 1.62%, which corresponds to a price-earnings ratio of 61.7. As of 9/24/2020, it is 3.33%, corresponding to a price-earnings ratio of exactly 30. It is less than half the March 2000 bubble value.

Capital-weighted earning yield of S&P 500 tech & com stocks

Moreover, we have to consider that the 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate was 6.26% in March 2000, whereas it was 0.65% in August 2020. Therefore, a simplified equity risk premium calculation for big tech stocks based on current prices, rates and earnings (not expectations) gives -4.64% in March 2000 and +2.68% in September 2020. That’s a big difference. There is no doubt that valuations are stretched compared to historical standards. The stock market in general and tech stocks in particular may be due for a significant correction. However, the big tech group valuation is not irrational. It is still connected to real earnings and rates. In the dot-com bubble, every visitor of a wobbly website was accounted as an enthusiastically guesstimated lifelong income, without any reference model. It was a different story.

Sorting the FAANGs

In the next paragraphs, I will show some metrics to help you make your own opinion on the FAANGs: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). I added Microsoft (MSFT) so I should name them FAANMG.

They weigh about 23% of the S&P 500 index and 48% of the Nasdaq 100.

Ticker % of S&P 500 % of Nasdaq 100 AAPL 6.54 13.22 AMZN 4.85 10.84 FB 2.23 4.24 GOOG/GOOGL 3.16 6.86 MSFT 5.71 10.86 NFLX 0.79 1.91 Total 23.28 47.93

The next chart plots their 1-month and 12-month total returns:

Metrics definition

I will define 3 metrics: VS (Value Score), QS (Quality Score), GS (Growth Score).

To calculate VS, I start from 3 valuation ratios: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"). They are the inverse ratios of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. Then, I calculate their historical averages on a look-back period ("EYh", "SYh", "FYh"). VS (Value Score) is the average of the differences of the 3 ratios and their historical averages, in percentage points. If you need to see a formula, click here. Hereafter, the look-back period starts in 2009, except for Facebook (2013).

VS aims at comparing how companies stand relative to their own historical valuation. It offsets the bias of business models where ratios may not be comparable. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is a historical reference, not a supposed fair value.

QS (Quality Score) is calculated in the same way with 2 base ratios instead of 3: Return on Equity (“ROE”) and Gross Margin (“GM”).

GS (Growth Score) is the average of the expected earnings growth and expected sales growth in the next 3 years, in percentage points. It quantifies the current expectation of future growth.

Current picture

The next chart plots the 3 metrics for the 6 stocks. Detailed data are in the appendix.

Value Score, Quality Score and Growth Score of the FAANMGs

Interpretation

Facebook is the only company undervalued relative to its history in this group. It stands above its quality baseline and is ranked 3rd in growth expectation (about 80% next 3 years).

Amazon is slightly overvalued according to its Value Score, but not so much. It is ranked 1st in quality and growth expectation (over 100% next 3 years).

Alphabet/Google is slightly overvalued relative to history and the quality score is close below the baseline. It is ranked 4th in growth expectation (about 70% next 3 years).

Apple, Microsoft and Netflix are significantly overvalued relative to their baselines. AAPL has an excellent quality score, but the last rank in growth prospect. Netflix has the 2nd growth expectation (over 100% next 3 years), whereas Microsoft is ranked 5th.

A war in the clouds: Amazon AWS vs. Microsoft Azure

The future of information technology is in XaaS (Anything as a Service). The cloud transformation will structure data storage, flow and usage in all sectors and improve their efficiency. It will also shape the future of 3 companies of this group.

The next table shows their cloud market share and growth (source: Gartner Group).

Company 2018 Market Share (%) 2018-2019 Growth (%) Amazon 47.9 29.0 Microsoft 15.6 57.8 Google 4.1 80.1

In the context of a 37% market growth, Microsoft has increased its market share in 2019. If additional incomes are proportional to new skills needed, the number of job offers tagged with AWS and Azure on LinkedIn still predict a larger additional income for Amazon and a higher growth for Microsoft.

AWS will not lose its leadership soon, but anything is possible at a 10-year horizon. AI will take a growing space in SaaS, and Azure ML is superior to AWS Sagemaker to manage the life cycle of machine learning applications.

The next 10 years may also see the unexpected comeback of a former giant: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Just like the cloud transformation rejuvenated Microsoft, the requirements of future AI applications may send IBM in the IaaS arena. The company has developed a leadership in quantum computing and amazing machines.

Appendix

Data for VS and QS calculation:

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh AAPL -50.14 37.95 0.0308 0.1443 0.0304 69.25 41.64 0.0620 0.2819 0.0624 39.10 42.16 AMZN -8.10 48.64 0.0088 0.2152 0.0180 20.79 47.37 0.0070 0.3967 0.0188 13.00 34.49 FB 26.95 15.94 0.0324 0.1036 0.0282 23.61 89.69 0.0232 0.0778 0.0261 17.51 92.47 GOOGL -12.21 -4.89 0.0309 0.1619 0.0305 15.79 61.78 0.0359 0.1637 0.0389 16.22 66.50 MSFT -54.84 14.27 0.0287 0.0929 0.0196 40.14 76.73 0.0543 0.2175 0.0491 31.24 76.70 NFLX -75.15 20.31 0.0126 0.1064 -0.0055 34.73 83.47 0.0131 0.2643 -0.0021 26.60 75.85

Data for GS calculation:

GS 3Y Fwd EPS 3Y Fwd sales AAPL 19.97 20.89% 19.05% AMZN 113.95 169.79% 58.11% FB 80.9 86.49% 75.31% GOOGL 70.65 81.00% 60.30% MSFT 44.95 48.87% 41.03% NFLX 106.42 157.54% 55.30%

Data platform: Portfolio123. Programming, charts and tables by the author.

