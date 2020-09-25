The most significant risk to SBR is the possibility that its proven reserves do not continue to grow due to a lack of exploration spending from energy producers.

SBR's dividend yield today is slightly higher than its historical norms, but it is trading at its median price given crude oil.

Sabine Royalty Trust is one of the oldest energy royalty companies and has managed to maintain reserves for much longer than originally expected.

Many investors want to gain exposure to crude oil, but find financial leverage in crude oil producers too high to make for a safe investment. There is also the popular crude oil futures ETF (USO), but contango and fees have caused that fund to lose 95% of its value since inception. Unknown to many, there is a much better alternative that has historically outperformed, royalty companies. Most notably, the Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR).

As you can see below, Sabine has had most of the same directional volatility as has crude oil and crude/gas producers (XOP), but a far better return profile:

Data by YCharts

In fact, SBR has managed to have positive returns over the past decade despite it being one of the worst decades in history for the energy industry. This is largely due to the growth of its estimated reserves during the 2010s.

SBR has declined recently, first due to the collapse of oil prices in spring and even more recently due to the smaller decline this month. In my opinion, this is likely a buying opportunity for SBR since crude has fundamental support at this level. SBR is essentially a function of crude oil and natural gas since it generates royalty income based on crude/ng prices and sales volumes. As you can see below, it has recently declined with crude, but crude storage stocks are also declining:

Data by YCharts

In general, a rise of crude oil stocks is bearish for the commodity while a decline is bullish. COVID initially resulted in a collapse to crude demand due to a decline in driving rates. Demand has since stabilized, but production has declined around the world, resulting in storage drawdowns that are beneficial for oil prices.

Sabine's Dividend Yield is Historically High

Like most royalty companies, Sabine offers a high dividend yield that is usually within the 5-10% range. The company pays a dividend on a monthly basis which is a current yield of about 9-10%. As you can see below, this historically high:

Data by YCharts

In fact, the last time SBR paid a dividend yield this high was in 2015 and early 2016. Crude oil was at a similar price back then due to a temporary global economic slowdown. From 2016 to 2019 SBR doubled in value. It is by no means guaranteed that the stock will do so again, but I firmly believe the outlook for crude oil is more bullish than most investors currently believe.

Still, it will take an increase to crude for SBR to rise. Its yield is high, but if we look at SBR as a ratio of crude oil prices we can see that it is trading very close to the middle-range:

Data by YCharts

The high degree of mean-reversion in this chart is very interesting. As I mentioned earlier, SBR is largely a function of crude oil. If SBR was trading at 50-65% of the price of WTI crude, the stock would be an overwhelmingly clear buying opportunity. This is not the case today since the SBR/crude ratio is trading at its long-term median.

Still, I firmly believe crude prices will rise over the next year. Globally, crude production is very low due to the drop in prices and efforts by OPEC. In reality, there is not a significant glut of crude oil in the market, there is actually a growing shortage. For now, demand is weak due to a lack of driving activity, but the simple fact is that COVID cases are back on the decline in the U.S which means a 2021 recovery is in store.

A Look at Sabine's Reserves

The most important risk to long-term investors in Sabine is its reserves. When the company was formed in 1982, it was estimated that it had 9-10 years of reserves before depletion, yet, nearly forty years later, the company is still able to produce. Today the company estimates that is has a life span of eight to ten years.

Truthfully, Sabine will need to have more reserves than are currently proven for the company to be a profitable long-term investment. The total future net estimated revenue of its reserves is around $300M today which is 30% below its current market capitalization. This does not take into account future revenue discounting which would likely bring the present value of these cash flows below $150M.

Clearly, if Sabine's client companies do not continue to discover new oil on its properties (over half of which are in Texas), SBR could be a major money-loser. Investors should not assume that proven reserves will continue to remain stable since a major reason proved reserve growth is the development of fracking technology. 2020 has also seen many crude producers drastically cut CapEx spending which limits their ability to continue to explore, develop, and produce. It may be best to wait for exploration spending to return before buying SBR at its current price.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there is a lot to like about Sabine but there are also significant risks to consider. On a positive note, it currently pays a high dividend yield of around 9-10%. The company has been pulled down by a recent decline in energy commodity prices, but I believe these commodities have a strong fundamental outlook as demand for crude and natural gas cannot get much worse than it already is. Further, as the "real" economy recovers (i.e. not technology and service-oriented industries), I believe demand for crude will recover and continue to rise.

Personally, I believe SBR is a much better way to gain exposure to crude and natural gas than futures ETFs like (USO) or (UNG) since it is not subject to contango and pays a yield. SBR has also historically been a much better investment than energy producers.

That said, Sabine is expensive if we consider the possibility that its reserves will not continue to grow. Assuming crude prices remain where they are, I estimate it needs to have nearly twice as much in reserves as are currently proven for SBR to be a safe bet. Historically, it has consistently underreported proven reserves, but with the development of U.S oil production hitting a peak, it may not be true in the future.

Of course, because we are looking at SBR from a long-term perspective, we must consider the possibility than electric vehicles manage to kill the crude oil industry. In general, I doubt this but if states and countries follow in California's footsteps and ban sales of gas-powered vehicles Sabine and most other energy producers would be worthless. This is an existential risk to the industry that should be kept in mind.

Due to these risks, I would not buy SBR unless its price falls by 20-30% from here or if the demand outlook for energy prices improves. That said, I still believe SBR is a very interesting investment that may prove to be very attractive at its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Would go long SBR based on positive crude-oil price action or if sell-off continues