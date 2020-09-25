We think the current yield of ET is Fool's gold and a distribution cut to pay down debt is on the horizon.

Hope springs eternal as long-suffering holders of the common seize on a faint reprieve from the DC circuit for the DAPL.

Introduction

Writing bearish articles on pipeline companies is my new favorite thing. I regard it as a matter of no little amount of serendipity that the pipeliners provide so much material to work with. I've often wondered where the Keystone Cops went? The answer is quite literally they became oil and gas pipeliners. You literally can't open up the Seeking Alpha page without being confronted with an article on the foibles of those lovable guys who transport our nation's oil and gas. And, more often than not, Energy Transfer, (ET) is the headliner is this on-going comedy.

Noticing that no one had written an article on Energy Transfer, (ET) in about 18-hours, I thought I would step into the breach and fill the void. So sit back, and prepare to grit your teeth a bit if you're long ET.

Note- this article appeared a couple of weeks ago in the Daily Drilling Report.

The long thesis for ET and why it has warts

I am going to bet that you're long this stock for one or two primary reasons. One, you're "underwater" and can't bear the thought of the capital loss should you sell now. Two, you've bought into the schtick that the distribution won't be cut, and art content to cash the outsized distribution checks arriving in your mailbox quarterly. The most common reason for this view is that the CEO, Kelcy Warren is a big holder of the common and would be cutting his own payout. That's a very persuasive view, and one I once ascribed to myself. Until I got Kelcy'd.

Let's take a trip in the Wayback Machine with Sherman and Mr. Peabody, and set the dial for 2018, where through an admirably slick move by Kelcy and Co, holders of Energy Transfer Partners, (ETP) were handed a 44% distribution cut in the roll up into the General partner, Energy Transfer Equity, (ETE), and the new company ET adopted the lower pay out of the former general partner.

Source

The point here is that the rollup discussed above proved that there are many ways to skin a...hmmm, probably can't say the three-letter word that follows. Bottom line, if you're remaining long because "technically" the dividend distribution of ET has never been cut, that's a true statement...as far as it goes, you may find yourself "Kelcy'd" when you least expect it. I did, after all.

In the rest of this article we will touch on trends that are seen to be emerging in the pipeline business, and what other folks are saying about the safety of ET's distribution.

Problems on the horizon for pipeline companies in general and ET in particular

You all know I've been a bit of bear on U.S. pipeline operators, and on Energy Transfer, (ET) in particular. I discussed my concerns at length in a couple of fairly recent articles.

"Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners: On Sale With An Explosive Yield"

"MLP-Verse: A Cautionary Tale..."

Among these concerns was the notion that as capital restraint is more and more widely adopted by producers, there would eventually be a snowball effect that hit the big pipeline companies.

Source

Since those articles were published the stock of ET has collapsed from ~$13 to as low as $4, and held in a fairly tight range of $6-8.00 in recent months.

The day could be fast approaching, where my concern about lower volumes impacting the earnings, and potentially the distribution of ET are realized. We think the yield of ET is headed higher before a fall.

The other day ET received a bit of good news on the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline that has been the subject of so much digital ink in recent time. In response I expect there will be another round of bullish articles on ET, hawking the 20% plus distribution yield. My advice is simple!

Investors beware! 20%+ yield is most likely a Venus fly trap.

The collapse of shale drilling will wash over the pipelines

Just a couple of years ago, North American pipeline companies were rushing to build pipelines in Texas to provide takeaway support for Permian oil and gas production. The objective being to move it to the refining and export centers on the Gulf Coast.

One of things that has come to the surface over and over again in recent articles is that the crash in oil demand and prices led to U.S. shale producers to adjust previous thinking as regards growth. The decline has led many operators in all major shale plays to curtail their output to sit out the sub $40 oil prices where their fields are unprofitable. The shale production crash has now spilled over to the midstream sector, which was caught between falling oil production and pipeline utilization from the upstream and crumbling demand for fuels in the downstream.

How long could the midstream sector remain un-impacted and aloof from the pain being experienced by operators? Not forever it turns out. Pipeline infrastructure companies started to announce deferrals of final investment decisions and start-up dates for planned oil and gas pipelines. Alex Beeker, of WoodMac's pipeline research team noted

“Shale is finally behaving the way shale was intended to behave – flexibly and with an eye to short-cycle investment opportunities. They are doing whatever it takes to survive. Cuts of this magnitude were absolutely the right move, but balance sheets will still be tested this year.”

Source

This is especially true in the Permian basin, which in the space of a couple of years has suddenly found itself moving from under-supply to an extremely overbuilt situation. There is much excess capacity now as production and consumption of oil have fallen under the "knife" of capital restraint.

On top of the growing pile of canceled pipeline projects, the U.S. midstream is ripe for consolidation with increased competition and weakened financial profiles of some operators.

The U.S. pipeline infrastructure sector also faces contractual risks as bankruptcies in the upstream increase the odds of default. There are also a number of regulatory risks associated with delayed pipeline approvals. We should also keep in mind the political risk around the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Pipelines could be headed lower

In the linked article Beeker, continued his cautionary commentary, suggesting that the collapse of investment in the E&P sector could expand to midstream as projects are cancelled-

“For midstream companies that made huge investments based on pre-Covid-19 production forecasts, low utilization now presents a challenge. Midstream infrastructure projects, many of which were financed with high levels of debt, will struggle to deliver projected returns. And cash flow is falling in tandem with utilization, limiting the ability of the midstream to increase distribution.”

Source

These concerns were echoed in a report put out recently by Enervus, an oil and gas data analytics company. According to them the recovery in this sector is far off and more trouble could lie ahead.

According to this report, on the U.S. midstream last month, the upstream slashing capex and companies declaring bankruptcy at these low oil prices raises the contract and throughput volume risks for the pipeline operators-

Bernadette Johnson, vice president of Strategic Analytics at Enverus, was quoted as saying-

“It’s been a tough year for the industry and a rebalance will be anything but quick. Somewhat caught in the middle between struggling E&P companies and the historical drop in demand from consumers, due to COVID-19, the midstream sector in particular is also vulnerable to regulatory threats, legal rulings and a challenging pipeline permit approval process.”

Sounds they've been reading my articles.

Not cancelable?

As we have discussed, the current crisis has forced the midstream sector to slash capex to shore up weakened balance sheets. Now come the announcements of deferrals or outright cancellation of previously committed pipeline projects.

Among them was the latest announcement of a canceled oil pipeline came from Enterprise Products Partners, which said that it was scrapping the 450,000 barrels per day Midland-to-ECHO 4 crude oil pipeline project. The objective here was to yield to inevitably shrinking demand and save around $800 million in aggregate growth capital expenditures for the period 2020-2022.

This announcement was a bit of surprise as recently, Enterprise Products Partners had canceled or deferred spending on 13 projects, but shielded Midland-to-ECHO 4. A. J. Teague, co-CEO of Enterprise’s general partner, had described it as being,

Not cancelable as it was underpinned by long-term contracts. The capital savings from the cancellation of M2E4 will accelerate Enterprise toward being discretionary free cash flow positive, which would give us the flexibility to reduce debt and return additional capital to our partners, including through buybacks.

But now, five months later, Enterprise Products did cut the project, preferring to horde cash and cut debt instead of waiting for the demand recovery, which now everyone knows is not looking much like a "V".

Could the era of pipeline consolidation finally begin?

In this period of lower shale production and lower demand from consumers, pipeline operators will be moving toward optimization instead of growing volumes and adding overcapacity in pipeline infrastructure. It just makes sense. Some key execs commented in several recent articles I found.

Willie Chiang, CEO of Plains All American PL, feels that consolidation is coming in the midstream sector. He commented thusly in the linked article-

We’re at the point now where I think we are shifting out of growth and going toward optimization. I do think as we go forward, more consolidation will happen.

Chiang noted in the article that acquisitions were not a top priority for Plains All American Pipeline, but they would be open to looking at advantageous opportunities.

Price Waterhouse Cooper's noted recently that MLP deals had formed about 38% of M&A activity in the energy space recently.

Your takeaway

I remain on the sidelines as regards pipeline companies. I think there are problems with their "toll-taker" business model that are only just now coming to light. Consolidation could turn to shake-out, and there are better places to put your money.

My expectation is that ET's yield hits 25% before it sees 7-8% again, but that round trip to a saner yield as funds are diverted to pay down ET's massive ~$51 in debt, and preserve its credit rating, happens in the very near future!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.