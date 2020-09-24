Kansas City Fed Survey: Manufacturing Activity Slower In September

Below is a snapshot of the complete Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Survey.

The future outlook decreased from 19 last month to 18 this month.

The latest index came in at 11, down 3 from last month's 14, which indicates expansion in September.

By Jill Mislinski

The latest index came in at 11, down 3 from last month's 14, which indicates expansion in September. The future outlook decreased from 19 last month to 18 this month. Here is a snapshot of the complete Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Survey.

Quarterly data for this indicator dates back to 1995, but monthly data is only available from 2001.

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City released the September Manufacturing Survey today. According to Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the survey revealed that Tenth District manufacturing activity increased at a slower pace in September and remained lower than a year ago, while expectations for future activity were positive. "Regional factory activity expanded again in September but was still below year-ago levels for the majority of firms," said Wilkerson. "Firms' expectations for future activity continued to be relatively optimistic, although they anticipated slightly lower wage and salary growth in the year ahead." [Full report here]

Here is a snapshot of the complete Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Survey.

The next chart is an overlay of the general and future outlook indexes - the outlook six months ahead. Future factory indexes decreased in September from 11 from last month to 14.

For comparison, here is the latest ISM Manufacturing survey.

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data).

Here is the same chart including the average of the five.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.