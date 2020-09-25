Looking ahead, Henderson Land's property development business is expected to remain the bright spot, while the property leasing business is likely to remain under pressure.

Henderson Land's adjusted underlying profit attributable to equity shareholders would have declined by only -4% YoY in 1H 2020, if one-off disposal gains from sales of property interests were excluded.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed property company Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCPK:HLDCY) (OTCPK:HLDVF) [12:HK] from Bullish to Neutral.

This is an update of my initiation article on Henderson Land published on April 14, 2020. Henderson Land's share price has declined by -11% from HK$32.25 as of April 9, 2020 to HK$28.60 as of September 24, 2020, since my initiation. Henderson Land trades at 0.44 times P/B and 9.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.4%.

Readers have the option of trading in Henderson Land shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers HLDCY and HLDVF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 12:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $17 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own Henderson Land shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors Asia, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Geode Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Resilient 1H 2020 Financial Performance

Henderson Land announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 20, 2020, and its underlying profit attributable to equity shareholders (excluding fair value changes for investment properties) decreased by -23% YoY to HK$5,182 million in the first half of the year.

Notably, Henderson Land's adjusted underlying profit attributable to equity shareholders would have declined by only -4% YoY in 1H 2020, if one-off disposal gains from sales of property interests were excluded. In other words, Henderson Land's financial performance has been relatively resilient in 1H 2020, notwithstanding Covid-19 headwinds. Specifically, Henderson Land recognized a one-off gain of HK$1,305 million in 1H 2019, with respect to the sale of the company's 50% stake in a building at Observatory Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.

The strong performance of Henderson Land's property development helped to offset weakness with the company's property leasing business and its 41.53% owned associate gas utility company, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCPK:HOKCY) (OTCPK:HOKCF) [3:HK] or HKCG.

Attributable pre-tax profit for Henderson Land's property development business grew by +188% YoY from HK$1,107 million in 1H 2019 to HK$3,189 million in 1H 2020. This is mainly attributable to the increase in earnings recognition from specific property development projects in Hong Kong and Mainland China such as "NOVUM WEST," "Cetus-Square Mile" and "Grand Lakeview" among others.

On the flip side, Henderson Land's property leasing business saw attributable pre-tax rental income decrease by -7% YoY from HK$3,585 million in 1H 2019 to HK$3,321 million in 1H 2020. In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, Henderson Land disclosed that the company "granted rent concessions ranging from 20% to 60% to certain distressed retail tenants" starting in February this year. Retail accounted for 54.2% of Henderson Land's investment property portfolio in terms of Gross Floor Area or GFA as of June 30, 2020. Office, industrial, and residential & hotel apartments made up the remaining 37.2%, 4.3% and 4.3% of the company's investment property portfolio, respectively.

In addition, Henderson Land's share of profit after tax from its associate company, HKCG, declined by -9% YoY from HK$1,507 million in 1H 2019 to HK$1,369 million in 1H 2020. This was primarily due to lower gas demand in Hong Kong and Mainland China in the first half of the year as a result of Covid-19.

2H 2020 Earnings To Be Supported By Recognition Of Disposal Gain

Sell-side analysts see Henderson Land's underlying profit attributable to equity shareholders increase marginally by +2% YoY from HK$14,640 million in FY 2019 to HK$14,922 million in FY 2020. This contrasts with a -23% YoY decline in Henderson Land's underlying profit attributable to equity shareholders (not adjusted for one-off disposal gains) to HK$5,182 million in 1H 2020.

Henderson Land's 2H 2020 underlying profit is expected to be supported by the recognition of a HK$3,686 million disposal gain. This is attributable to the completion of a disposal of the company's interests in specific land lots (2.42 million sq ft) in Wo Shang Wai, the New Territories in July 2020.

Looking ahead, Henderson Land's property development business is expected to remain the bright spot for the company, while its property leasing business is likely to remain under pressure, and capital recycling activities could potentially be put on hold in the near term. I will discuss these in the subsequent sections of this article.

Significant Yet-to-be Recognized Sales And Robust Property Development Project Pipeline

As of June 30, 2020, Henderson Land has approximately HK$20 billion in yet-to-be recognized sales (units sold to be recognized as revenue upon property construction completion) for its property development business. This should support the company's future earnings for its property development business segment in the next one to two years.

Going forward, Henderson Land has a robust pipeline of 3,800 residential units (as compared to historical annual average pipeline of 1,000-plus residential units) and 240,000 sq ft of industrial and office properties that the company can potentially sell in the second half of the year. The company's contracted sales in fell from HK12,219 million in 1H 2019 to HK$5,016 million in 1H 2020 due to a disruption in home sales activities due to Covid-19, but contracted sales are expected to see a strong recovery in 2H 2020 given that the coronavirus pandemic has been relatively well-contained in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Property Leasing Business And Capital Recycling Activities Could Potentially Disappoint

For the company's property leasing business, Henderson Land has a relatively high exposure to the Hong Kong retail segment as highlighted above. Given that the Hong Kong retail market in general is heavily dependent on tourists, Henderson Land's recurring income from its property leasing business might fall below expectations.

With respect to capital recycling activities such as disposals, it is likely to be challenging for Henderson Land to divest its assets or properties at attractive prices in the near term, given the current challenging environment. Disposal gains have helped to provide support for Henderson Land's earnings, and lower-than-expected disposal gains will be another potential disappointment.

Valuation, Dividends And Financial Position

Henderson Land trades at 0.44 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$65.20 as of June 30, 2020, and its share price of HK$28.60 as of September 24, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 0.62 times and 0.63 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 9.3 times and 9.9 times, respectively. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 12.9 times and 14.6 times, respectively.

Henderson Land offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 6.3% and 6.4%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.50 per share for 1H 2020, which was the same as what was paid out for 1H 2019 and represented an increase in dividend payout ratio (based on underlying earnings not adjusted for disposal gains) from 36% in 1H 2019 to 46% in 1H 2020. Market consensus expects Henderson Land to maintain a dividend payout of HK$1.80 for full-year FY 2020 (same as FY 2019), and increase its dividends per share to HK$1.84 in FY 2021.

The company's stable and increasing dividends are supported by its relatively strong financial position. Henderson Land's net debt-to-equity ratio was a comfortable 28.2% as of June 30, 2020, and its interest coverage ratio was approximately six times.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Henderson Land are weaker-than-expected residential property project sales, a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to grow recurring rental income contribution from investment properties, a slower-than-expected pace of capital recycling activities, and an unexpected cut in future dividends.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Henderson Land shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.