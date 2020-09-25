We recommend investing now off of the potential of a double-digit dividend in the coming years.

We recommend investing now off of the potential that Kinder Morgan has seen its financial picture drop significantly, but it has more than accounted for by drops in capital spending.

Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets distributed across the United States and connected to every major play.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest midstream companies with a market capitalization near $30 billion. The company has a current dividend yield of more than 8%, although it has the potential to increase that to near 10%. That substantial dividend, in a normal market, combined with the company's FCF makes the company a quality long-term investment.

Kinder Morgan Reform - Austin

Kinder Morgan Energy Infrastructure

Kinder Morgan has essential energy infrastructure that defines our standard of living.

Kinder Morgan Energy Infrastructure - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transmission network in the country with roughly 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines. The company has a staggering 659 billion cubic feet of storage capacity and connects effectively every major U.S. natural gas consumption and export play. Additionally, the company has ~1200 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines.

The company is also the largest independent transporter of refined products, it transports 1.7 million barrels / day of refined products with 6800 miles of refined pipelines. The company's crude pipeline infrastructure is much less significant, at 3100 miles. However, it's worth noting that most of this infrastructure is significant major pipelines.

Lastly, the company is the largest transporter of CO2 and largest independent terminator operator. It has 147 vessels and 16 Jones Act vessels that it utilizes for these purposes. These storage assets are incredibly significant and unmatched, and in times of market uncertainty where prices are expected to rise, there's significant demand.

Kinder Morgan 2020 Guidance

Unfortunately, just as Kinder Morgan was highlighting its strong potential from the 2015 crude collapse, the company was struck again by the COVID-19 collapse. That negatively impacted the company's guidance.

Kinder Morgan 2020 Guidance - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan originally anticipated $7.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA with $5.1 billion in DCF and a debt load for the year of $32.7 billion. The company has since seen those numbers adjusted to roughly $7 billion in adjusted EBITDA with about the same amount of debt. DCF is expected to drop down to roughly $4.5 billion.

At the same time, the company has cut discretionary capital from $2.4 billion to roughly $1.75 billion. It has declared dividend of $1.05 / share versus its previous target of $1.25 / share. The company has roughly 2.26 billion shares outstanding meaning a dividend cost of $2.4 billion versus $2.8 billion at the old target.

Given $4.5 billion in new DCF the company will have roughly $4.15 billion in dividend + capital spending at new targets. That will leave $350 million. Originally, the company was expected to have $5.1 billion and $5.2 billion in capital + dividend expenses. That means that despite the impact to shareholders, the company would actually be better positioned.

Kinder Morgan Capital Spending

Kinder Morgan is still generating the results of significant capital spending it recent years and it's continuing that heavy capital spending with long-term projects.

Kinder Morgan Capital Spending - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The important aspect of Kinder Morgan's portfolio is also the company's continued investment in long-term growth. That's in addition to the company's strong yield. The company has a total $2.9 billion in project backlog, 71% of the $2.1 billion natural gas projects with a 5.8x EBITDA multiple, an incredibly strong return.

That means that this 71% of spending ($1.4 billion), will result in a $160 million increase in DCF across the next 2 years as these projects come online. That means continued growth in the company's DCF as it continues to invest in its long-term potential.

Kinder Morgan Reliable Cash Flow

It's also worth noting that seeing only a 10% DCF drop in the midst of COVID-19, and one of the fastest crude price collapses ever, highlights the strength of the company's portfolio.

Kinder Morgan Cash Flow Contract - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has 68% take-or-pay contracts and 24% fee-based contracts. That means that, assuming consistent volume demand, the company has $92% take-or-pay and fee-based contracts with 6% hedged. Only 2% falls into other. Overall, that means the company's portfolio has incredibly strong cash flow for shareholders.

However, the key takeaway here, is in terms of shareholder rewards, especially with modifiable cash flow, the company can continue shareholder dividends.

Kinder Morgan Shareholder Opportunity

Putting all of this together means the opportunity to generate significant long-term shareholder rewards. Specifically, this is where we forecast Kinder Morgan's shareholder rewards to be over the next 5-years.

DCF | Capital Spending | DCF Growth | Annual Dividend / Share | Total Dividend Cost

Year DCF Capital Spending DCF Growth Dividend / Share Dividend Cost 2020 $4.5 billion $1.8 billion $80 million $1.05 / share $2.4 billion 2021 $4.9 billion $2.1 billion $80 million $1.25 / share $2.8 billion 2022 $5.2 billion $2.4 billion $250 million $1.25 / share $2.8 billion 2023 $5.5 billion $2.7 billion $300 million $1.25 / share $2.8 billion 2024 $5.8 billion $3.0 billion $350 million $1.25 / share $2.8 billion

- assuming 50% return to normal in 2021 and then 50% more in 2022

- assuming a 5.8x EBITDA ratio so 11% DCF conversion ratio

The company, assuming it invests heavily in growth, while keeping a dividend that'll be a near 10% yield for those who invest today, will emerge in 2025 with $6.15 billion in annual DCF. That's enough to support a 25% yield for those who invest today should the company decide to stop investing in additional growth.

This highlights the company's financial picture and potential for shareholder returns, should the company decide to chase down that avenue.

Kinder Morgan Risk

Kinder Morgan's risk is the chance of long-term continued difficulty in the markets that dramatically impacts volumes. We're expecting that to be solved, but the company already saw a 10% DCF decline this year. Assuming that that doesn't happen going forward, the risks to the company are very significant. However, we expect that it will happen allowing the company's cash flow to increase dramatically.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets that it can utilize to generate dramatic cash flow. The company has seen its DCF drop, however, the company has more than made up for it with a drop in growth capital spending. The company is also maintaining its more than 8% dividend yield that can continue to growth.

Going forward, looking into a recovery with 2025, the company could generate a more than 20% dividend yield, should it cut growth spending. That dividend yield could mean substantial shareholder returns should the company choose to go that avenue. Even if it reinvests its DCF, it can still generate strong long-term cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.