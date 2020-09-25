Recent Stock Purchase II September 2020

It has been a very, very long time since I made two separate tranches of buys in a single month, but sometimes the market has a flash sale, and adding more shares is just too tempting to pass up. Again, in the short term, everyone is simply making a guess as to where the market is going. It is literally impossible to predict day-to-day events, but when having a longer-term horizon, your chances of "knowing" the future become a little clearer and you realize that buying and selling at the bottoms and tops is simply impossible to capture. Of course, this is why we dollar cost-average into our positions, buying up shares of quality companies that are beaten down and taking advantage of higher yields at the same time. With that being said:

I have added to my taxable account 27 shares at $27.89, for a total investment of $753.03 in AT&T Inc. (T). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in T now totals 197.3099 shares with a market value of $5,525.66.

I have added to my taxable account 32 shares at $37.93, for a total investment of $1,213.76 in Altria Group, Inc. (MO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in MO now totals 301.5003 shares with a market value of $11,565.55. I also hold 70.0496 shares in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 2 shares at $136.70, for a total investment of $273.40 in General Dynamics Corporation (GD). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GD now totals 10.0323 shares with a market value of $1,366.40. I also hold 4.0610 shares in my IRA account.

I have added to my ROTH account 10 shares at $37.99, for a total investment of $379.90 in Altria Group, Inc. With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in MO now totals 70.0496 shares with a market value of $2,687.10.

Clearly, with this second round of buys, I went for some very juicy yield, as I loaded up on as much MO as possible. Sometimes, seeing a stock like MO yield close to 9% is a little too tempting to pass up. This tranche of buys has seen me add $2,620.09 of fresh capital, coupled with my earlier buys this month of $3,571.11. It has been a while since I added this much cash in a single month, but I guess that's the benefit of making smaller buys when the market seems expensive and saving up a cash pile to deploy when the market swoons. What do you think about my recent stock buys? Did you take advantage of the recent market dip and add more stock? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long T, MO, GD.

