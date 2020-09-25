I like the business yet am concerned about the low margin profile and thus high earnings multiples of the firm.

Strong growth is accompanied by a profitable business, yet very slim margins have only come down in recent years despite solid growth.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) has made a public debut which was not welcomed by investors, even as the market for technology (related) IPO's is very hot these weeks. While the company has a large revenue base, has seen solid revenue growth for years now, and is Covid-19 momentum, investors seem to recognize that this is inherent a very low margin business. For that reason, it seems that they act with caution to the offering.

I share that view as based on normalized earnings the multiples look high, even adjusting for amortization charges. Nonetheless, I like the great earnings momentum which provides a big cash inflow and allows for rapid reduction in net debt, as perhaps there are hopes for structurally higher margins. For now, I look forward learning more about the third quarter results, yet fail to see imminent appeal here and now.

Redefining Gaming, Esports And Streaming

The title of this paragraph is the mission of the company, as it aims to offer a complete suite of products of high-performance gaming and streaming gear. These products are used by digital athletes, casual gamers and even committed professionals.

The company focuses heavily on the higher end of the market, focusing on authentic products which focus on performance and innovation. With gaming growing rapidly and big bucks going on in this market, demand for performance is increasing. Key requirements for these gamers are speed, precision and reliability, as well as great processing power to keep the HR graphics upto date.

Thus, the line-up is split up across gamer and creator peripherals (keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers) and gaming components and systems (PSU, cooling solutions, DRAM modules, and others).

Since 1998, the company has sold over 190 million products over the world as the gaming industry keeps growing rapidly with an estimated 2.6 billion gamers active across the globe, representing already a near $150 billion industry!

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

Corsair and underwriters initially aimed to sell a combined 14 million shares in a price range between $16 and $18 per share, with final pricing set right in the middle of the range at $17 per share. The company offered 7.5 million shares and therefore is set to generate gross proceeds of $135 million, with the remainder of the shares sold by selling shareholders.

There are 91.8 million shares outstanding following the offering which gives equity a valuation of $1.56 billion at the offer price. Despite the proceeds from the shares offered by the company, there is still a pro-forma net debt load of around $270 million, pushing up the enterprise value to $1.83 billion.

The company reports a formidable revenue base and furthermore has seen solid growth. 2015 sales came in at $510 million as sales more than doubled towards $1.10 billion in 2019, with revenues up 17% last year. Troublesome is that margins are very low with gross margins just around 20%. Operating profits totaled just $24 million in 2019, representative for grocery retail margins at around 2%. In fact, absolute profit levels came in a million below the $25 million reported in 2015 on a revenue base less than half of the revenues reported in 2019!

While EBITDA totaling $71 million last year, leverage ratios are quite high. Assuming a 5% cost of debt on $270 million in net debt, pre-tax earnings come in at just $11 million, resulting in earnings power of just around $0.10 per share. The lack of margins probably explains why shares have fallen in the immediate aftermath of the public offering, currently trading at $15 as based on the minimal earnings power, valuation multiples are still sky-high.

Covid-19 has been a blessing in disguise for the company resulting in accelerating sales growth and some margin expansion as well. Revenue growth for the first half of the year accelerated to nearly 42% with sales coming in at $689 million. Impressive is that an operating loss of a million in the first half of 2019 turned into a profit of $50 million. If annualized this could result in net earnings power of about $70 million if I assume a 20% tax rate, for earnings of around $0.75 per share.

Within the six-month period, the second quarter was particularly strong with $36 million in operating income, driven by the Covid-19 induced momentum, as based on this performance earnings come in at more than a dollar per share on an annualised basis.

This makes the situation quite tricky as earnings basically came in at $0.10 per share in 2019, yet now run at a rate of more than a dollar, for a factor of more than 10 times. Another comment to be made is that the reported earnings include amortization charges of around $30 million a year, depressing earnings by more than a quarter per share. That suggests normalized earnings at $0.35 in 2019 and a current run rate nearly $1.50 per share in these conditions!

Some Final Thoughts

With shares now trading around $15 per share, the earnings multiple based on the current annualised performance comes in around 10 times earnings which looks like a steal. On the other hand, these margins do not appear representative going forward, as this essentially has been a very low margin business for years already. Even after adding back amortization charges, shares trade around 30-40 times adjusted earnings, steep multiples despite double-digit revenue growth in more normal times.

Other than slim margins there are some other risks which includes short product cycles, debt and the fact that more than a quarter of sales are generated through Amazon. Another interesting risk is that of cloud-based gaming which makes that performance related products could see a fall in demand if these sales are run from separate servers. Other risks include of course a competitive operating field with names such as Logitech (LOGI) and Razer (RAZR). Valuations are difficult to compare as Logitech actually reports double-digit operating margins now and high single digit margin in more normalized conditions.

Amidst the fall from $17 to $15 in the immediate aftermath of the public offering, the enterprise value of the firm has fallen to about 1 times sales based on these on annualised revenues being reported in the second quarter.

This looks very low given the steady growth seen in recent years and certainly given the growth seen in the two recent quarters. This almost looks too good to be true, yet the big risk in my eyes is that of very slim margins and despite sales having doubled over the past five years, we have only seen more pressure on margins.

Nonetheless, I like the negative reaction as it theoretically improves the appeal of the shares as the third quarter should be quite resilient as well in my belief. I look forward learning more about the business when the third quarter results will be released in the upcoming period.

