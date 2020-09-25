The balance sheet is robust, ROE is growing, and sales remain strong even with the pandemic.

The producer of snack nuts and nut products looks like a good value in an overpriced market.

The market may be going nuts, but ironically, investors in John B. Sanfilippo (JBSS) certainly aren't.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son might not be a household name, but the company makes up for its obscurity with profitability. A leading producer of nuts and nut products, JBSS generated an earnings CAGR of nearly 13 percent from 2014 to 2019. The balance sheet is robust, ROE is growing, and sales remain strong even with the pandemic.

Yet the company's share price has lagged, returning less than 10 percent annually over the same five-year period. Even as earnings surged more than 30 percent between FY 2019 and FY 2020, the stock declined 16 percent. JBSS now trades at less than 16 times earnings. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is cheaper now than when I first discussed it almost three years ago.

Here I review the company's remarkable business transformation and why the stock remains a great buy in today's market.

Brands and Tailwinds

JBSS is a producer of branded consumer nut products under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, Southern Style Nuts, and Sunshine Country brand names. The company also engages in the manufacture of private label products as well as bulk distribution to commercial customers.

The snack category as a whole is growing robustly. Over the last forty years, convenience foods have grown into a large part of the American diet. According to the USDA, just 12 percent of American adults consumed three or more snacks a day in 1977, and 41 percent of American adults reported eating no snacks at all. By 2007, the proportion of Americans eating three or more snacks per day grew to 40 percent. And in 2015, market research firm Mintel reported that an astounding 94 percent of Americans snacked at least once daily.

Aligned Management

The company is majority-owned by the Sanfilippo family, which still plays a very active role in running the business. Jeffrey Sanfilippo, 55, took the reins as CEO in 2006. Other Sanfilippo family members serve as CFO, COO, and senior vice president.

While such an arrangement might give many investors pause, the compensation scheme rewards executives based on earnings above a certain capital threshold. Under the Sanfilippo Value-Added Plan, executives only receive bonuses after achieving year-over-year increases in economic profit, defined as after-tax net operating profit minus a 9 percent cost of capital charge.

The executive officers also own large amounts of stock in the company; the CEO personally owns shares worth almost $10 million. With such an incentive structure in place, management interests are firmly aligned with creating value for shareholders.

Successful Business Transformation

Over the last ten years, JBSS has shifted its focus from selling to commercial customers to producing for the consumer market. In 2015, commercial ingredients comprised nearly a quarter of the business. After losing several major customers, the segment declined more than 40 percent in terms of revenue and now makes up only 13.5 percent of total sales. Contract packaging revenue also fell 23 percent over the same period.

At the same time, consumer products grew 23 percent to $673 million. The segment now accounts for 77 percent of JBSS's sales.

JBSS Sales by Category, 2015

source: JBSS 2015 Annual Report

JBSS Sales by Category, 2020

Source: JBSS 2020 Annual Report

The shift toward more profitable branded products has clearly paid off for the company. Gross margins increased from 15 percent in 2015 to 20 percent in 2020, and net income surged 80 percent from $30 million to $54 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Although JBSS features a regular dividend yield of 0.83 percent, the company generally pays out special dividends as well. The amounts vary from year to year, with an average total dividend yield of 5.5 percent since 2011.

Source: JBSS Investor Presentation

Over the last decade, JBSS greatly reduced its debt load and now carries just $14.7 million in long-term debt, along with pension obligations of $30 million. Notably, the company owns property, plant, and equipment worth $124 million on the books, over 13 percent of the present market capitalization.

Source: JBSS Investor Presentation

COVID-19 and Challenges

The pandemic has had a mixed impact on JBSS's sales, with an overall net negative result.

On one hand, the company's presence in grocery stores provides a large measure of downside protection. Sales of consumer products increased 16 percent due to a surge in demand for baking products. Online sales of Fisher recipe nuts skyrocketed 365 percent. But other distribution channels shuttered, and demand from commercial and packaging customers cratered 43 and 32 percent, respectively. Overall, JBSS's sales in Q4 decreased almost 6 percent compared to the previous year.

According to the latest annual report, the core Fisher recipe nuts brand has been challenged by shelf placement at an unnamed "key retailer" switching to private label products. As a result, the brand's market share has declined from 27.5 percent in 2018 to 16.5 percent in 2020. This development likely played a role in the stock's underperformance over the last year.

Despite these headwinds, it seems remarkable that JBSS still achieved record profits this year, growing earnings per share from $3.43 in FY 2019 to $4.69 in FY 2020. Much of this increase can be attributed to the company's ability to execute on expanding its distribution in the consumer segment. Management sees grocery, e-commerce, and club as major opportunities for market penetration.

Conclusion

Sooner or later - and I think it's going to be sooner - the market's pendulum will swing back toward value stocks. With a P/E ratio of less than 16 compared to 24 times earnings for the S&P 500, JBSS is firmly in the cheaper half of the market, although I would place the valuation more on the side of fair as opposed to inexpensive. But as the economy recovers and commercial and contract packaging customers return, JBSS's sales and profits have nowhere to go but up.

As the company continues to execute on its successful business transformation, we should see continued upward momentum in terms of profitability and return on equity. Given these factors, I would expect JBSS's stock to outperform over the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.