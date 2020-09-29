This article was selected to be shared with PRO subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Exile of the Mainstream’s original Top Idea on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). Exile of the Mainstream is an individual investor focused on unconventional ideas. Find out more about PRO here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Exile of the Mainstream: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) is a hundred-year-old company focused on shipbuilding. They are one of two primary contractors to the US Navy, the other being General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). This means they have a business model which has long-term supply contracts with the US Government as their customer. I believe the market has unfairly sold the stock based upon a confluence of factors. First, like most non-tech companies operating this year, COVID-19 was an unprecedented shock to the system. The company had to adjust to the COVID-19 environment and the government or state safety measures and guidelines. This was costly and resulted in delays in their fabrication because only 65% of their workforce could be on site. This meant that revenue and earnings missed analyst estimates. The second factor weighing on the stock is the market's bifurcation on Growth and Value stocks, which I've written about in my article, A Tale of Two Markets. HII falls in the latter basket and therefore the stock moves mostly when markets rotate into COVID recovery stocks or when treasury yields rise on inflation expectations. This correlation shouldn't be permanent in markets once COVID-19 is behind us. Finally, HII is part of the Defence industry. With the upcoming election in November, I suspect many investors are waiting on the sidelines in case a Biden (Democratic) presidency transpires, resulting in a reduced Defence spending budget in coming years. Despite these three factors, I'm bullish on the stock because the price has fallen sufficiently to reflect the market pessimism. The company has annual revenues of $8.9bn and a current backlog of $46bn, so there is little uncertainty in the next 5 years regarding cash flows and HII’s business operations. So this provides an opportunity for long-term investors who can wait out the near term political risk and COVID-19 uncertainty.

SA: You cited the concern about a potential Biden presidency as contributing to the mispricing – can you unpack this a bit? Is there a case that even if Biden is elected that few (or none) of the bearish fears materialize?

Exile of the Mainstream: Biden is currently winning in the national polls by a 7-8% margin over Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight. The major concern with a Biden win is that the US Defence budget will be cut, this sentiment is weighing on all the Defence stocks like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and HII. It is a possibility; which is why in my model I don't place growth in revenues for HII. In reality, I don't think Biden will cut budgets aggressively. Tensions between China and the US have escalated in the last year and worsened because of the actions and choices made during the COVID-19 crisis. Even with a Democratic win in the election, I think they will maintain the current level of Defence spending. Also, a Trump re-election could cause increased Defence spending.

I would also point out that HII is a key employer in Ingalls (11,500 workers) and in Newport (26,000 workers) where it is the largest industrial employer. Given the recession and the government policies of getting employment back to 2019 levels as quickly as possible, cutting Defence spending and shipbuilding contracts for the Navy would go against these goals as it would force HII to reduce their workforce. This again points to a likely decent Defence budget in coming years.

SA: To follow up, to what extent does the discrepancy between the market’s general short term focus and HII’s results also contribute to the mispricing?

Exile of the Mainstream: All the Defence stocks rallied into June and haven’t hit their June 8th high yet. They are also still down year-to-date. This points to the election sentiment and/or value rotation that stalled as COVID-19 cases began increasing again. HII stock broke away from the pack following their Q2 results, falling -9.3% on their release on 6th August 2020. They missed on both revenue and earnings. Investors continued to sell into the last month, where I think a bottom is forming around the same stock price at November 2016 (the last presidential election). So there is relative mis-pricing, especially when you realise free cash flow for the year has not been reduced and operating margins will normalise from now on over the next couple of quarters.

SA: While COVID-19 obviously had a near-term impact on HII, to what extent (if at all) will this have a long-term impact from a cost or demand standpoint? HII seems immune from a lot of headwinds facing other industries – can you list a few?

Exile of the Mainstream: COVID-19 has no direct impact on the demand of their products or services since the US Government is their customer. It has affected costs with workforce reduction and having to speed up payments to suppliers as well. When the workforce was reduced to 65% it means there were delays in deliverables. This led to margin compression in Q2. However, I think this was the trough in the business and management has guided to $500M in free cash flow for the year and margin improvements in the second half of 2020. This shows that operations will normalise in due course.

Thanks to Exile of the Mainstream for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I use hedges and may exit my investment without notice.