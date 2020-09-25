Housing Market Overview For September 2020

Sales of new and existing homes have rebounded from pandemic lows.

Investment thesis: this is solely an economic piece, so there is no specific security recommendation. However, as noted by Ed Leamer, "Housing IS the Business Cycle." While that might be an exaggeration, a healthy housing market is certainly a key piece of the US economic puzzle.

Let's start with demand. The jobs market - which has a direct impact on consumer confidence - is rebounding.

Total establishment jobs (left chart) have regained a little under 50% of their total losses from the lockdowns. While monthly gains have slowed (right chart), they're still increasing at a good clip.

Both the U3 (in blue) and U6 (in red) unemployment rate have declined (although both are still high by historical standards).

Also supporting demand is the low rate environment:

Both the 15-year (left) and 30-year mortgage rate are near 5-year lows.

Both factors are supporting a strong surge in new home sales (emphasis added):

Sales of new single-family houses in August 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,011,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 4.8 percent (±10.5 percent)* above the revised July rate of 965,000 and is 43.2 percent (±19.5 percent) above the August 2019 estimate of 706,000.

Existing home sales are also rising (emphasis added):

Existing-home sales continued to climb in August, marking three consecutive months of positive sales gains, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Each of the four major regions experienced both month-over-month and year-over-year growth, with the Northeast seeing the greatest improvement from the prior month.



Total existing-home sales,1 Existing-Home Sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 2.4% from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.00 million in August. Sales as a whole rose year-over-year, up 10.5% from a year ago (5.43 million in August 2019).

Here's a chart of the data:

New home sales (left) have risen strongly during the pandemic; existing home sales (right) are at a 1-year high.

As a result of strong demand, home prices are increasing:

Median (left) and average (right) new home prices were never really impacted by the pandemic; both kept moving sideways.

The 20-city (left) and 10-city (right) Case Shiller Indexes show stronger growth for home prices.

As a result of the strong market, builder sentiment is at an all-time high (emphasis added):

In a strong signal that housing is leading the economic recovery, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased five points to hit an all-time high of 83 in September, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today. The previous highest reading of 78 in the 35-year history of the series was set last month and also matched in December 1998.



“Historic traffic numbers have builders seeing positive market conditions, but many in the industry are worried about rising costs and delays for building materials, especially lumber,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. “More domestic lumber production or tariff relief is needed to avoid a slowdown in the market in the coming months.”

As a result, permits for 1-unit housing structures are now above-pre-pandemic levels:

The bottom line is the housing market is doing well; it's one piece of economic good news right now.

