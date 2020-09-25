(Seeking Alpha welcomes back Andrew Shapiro, Founder and Portfolio Manager at Lawndale Capital Management. You can learn more about Andrew here.)

Mace Security International (OTCQX:OTCQX:MACE) is a manufacturer and provider of personal safety and security products to the consumer and law enforcement markets worldwide. Mace is headquartered and manufactures its world renown products in the US at an expansive Cleveland, Ohio facility with substantial capacity for high margin sales growth.

Mace® Brand is the original manufacturer and market leader in the pepper and other personal defense spray segment and has over 40 years of experience developing aerosol defense spray dispensing technologies. The Company also markets products through the Vigilant®, Tornado®, and Takedown® Brands.

The company’s current line-up personal protection product line-up is illustrated below.

Large And Growing Market For Personal Safety & Protection

The addressable market for Mace’s product offerings is substantial and growing owing to the rise in individuals' desire and need for personal protection, particularly with non-lethal devices. There are over 255 million people in the US over the age of 18, the typical minimum age required for pepper spray purchase. Mace’s large variety of personal protection products provide utility for home, work, school and outdoor usage. It is common for a consumer to purchase a variety of protection for different uses and location. Many of Mace’s defense spray products are ‘consumed’ simply by the passage of time when they need to be replaced at the end of a ‘use-by’ date.

Mace’s research, summarized below, illustrate an unfortunate and sad state of personal safety trends in the US, that support the clear and growing demand for the company’s products.

source: Mace Investor Day Presentation 7-2-2020

It is likely that the global pandemic and rising social unrest will continue to accelerate demand for personal protection purchases. Fighting the pandemic has created economic distress and the need to avoid physical gathering. This has forced individuals to conduct solo activities rather than enjoying the safety of numbers as part of a large group. Growing social unrest and anti-law enforcement trends risk further raising police response times, increasing the need, or at least the perception that individuals are on their own to protect themselves before help might arrive.

World Renown Brand Sold Through Multiple Distribution Channels

Mace primarily distributes and supports its branded products at retail through targeted consumer channels that include several national chains such as Autozone (AZO), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) and Walmart (WMT). Mace also sells through wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and its own website, Mace.com.

source: Mace Investor Day Presentation 7-2-2020

Mace® Brand has achieved enormous brand recognition. The company has conducted studies showing 80% brand name recognition and “Mace” is a leader in search terms in its category. Mace is often referred to as noun for pepper spray and also as verb, similar to other global brands like Google, Velcro, Jacuzzi and Jet Ski. This illustrates a company widely accepted by consumers and dominating the personal protection category, similar to the position well-known brands like Kleenex, Q-Tips and Popsicles have in their categories.

Mace has developed proprietary formulas and product design utilizing in-house packaging and product design expertise. In combination with the high recognition of Mace® Brand, these attributes enable the company to command premium pricing. Additionally, attaching the Mace® Brand on ancillary related products offers licensing options that could provide profitable royalty streams. Management recently reported it is exploring opportunities to license its brand to several safety products and technologies.

source: Mace Investor Day Presentation 7-2-2020

Mace’s June Q2 2020 Results Show New Retail Strategies Taking Off

There are many factors that will fuel Mace’s sales growth and the ensuing rise in cash flow and profits, including substantial e-commerce growth, numerous acquisition opportunities and expanded and enhanced offerings to the retail channel. This sales growth will lead to sizable bottom line benefits as Mace’s incremental sales and gross profits can be generated without sizable additional SG&A expenditures. Note, the first $56 million or $0.88/share of these profits will be shielded from taxation from Mace’s tax NOL carryforwards.

Of particular note is Mace’s recent successes in the retail channel where its dominate brand and consumer-centric focus outshines the competition. At the end of last year, Mace refreshed its product line with new features, packaging and colors to make major inroads with retailers in time for their product “resets” that usually take place in Spring. Mace’s value proposition as a dependable well-known supplier with an improved broad price point strategy has proven compelling. Combined with its newly acquired Tornado® Brand spray offerings on the low-end, Mace® Brand’s premium price point offerings provide attractive efficiency and enhanced margins to retailer buyers.

source: Mace Q2 Financial Overview 7-31-2020

Mace’s goal is to develop a Personal Safety Category (and aisle) at the retail level, where currently none exists, and then control as many hooks in this section that it can. (Note - this is where the company’s acquisition and brand licensing strategy will create multiples in value.)

Mace’s June Q2 2020 operating results were quite impressive and illustrate that its growth strategies have taken hold despite a pandemic that disrupted several of its retail partners. The Company’s net sales for the second quarter were up 16% versus prior year. The increase reflects organic growth across both retail and e-commerce channels, addition of new customers across core channel segments as well as product line extensions at existing retailers. Net sales across the consumer and e-commerce channels were up even when offset by decreases in Sporting Goods and International channels due to store closures and some limits on product availability related to the COVID pandemic.

As one would expect, when sales grow amid plenty of operating capacity for growth, Mace’s gross margins increased (to 41%) and its SG&A as a percent of sales dropped (to 25%) versus prior year performance, even adjusted for 2019’s non-recurring charges. It should be noted that some of these already recognized expenses were funded with a $619,000 PPP loan that, when forgiven, will result in a one-time but sizable gain (and tax shielded by the company’s large NOL carryforward).

source: Mace Q2 Financial Overview 7-31-2020

“Substantial” Q2 Backlog Sets The Stage For A Strong Q3

As Mace’s Q2 came to a close in June, its incoming order rate versus 2019 was up big. Without providing a number, management reported a sizable backlog that was “robust” and “substantial”. The following Q&A excerpt from Mace's June Q2 2020 earnings conference call and the linked slides illustrate this quite well. This call took place on August 4, 2020 - in the middle of Q3.

Andrew Shapiro … can you give some insight as to the backlog visibility? In other words, the backlog that you're describing, is it like a 1 or 2 month? What is like the turnaround time? Like a backlog for a Boeing jet is years. What's your backlog time duration like here? Gary Medved Andrew, thank you. Yes, the two charts are referring, the 12-day moving average -- as explained on a chart is a 12-day moving average of incoming orders [Indiscernible] orders every day, and then we can kind of smooth that out. Taking the 12-day average, I found over the years that 12 days is a nice number. It's not too short, it's not too long, and it gives us pretty good identifiers. So that chart that you're referencing is on Slide 8 of the financial overview that we've included this year -- or this quarter. And just in summary, that 0 line represents what our average daily incoming was for the first couple of months of the year straddled around that line, and then it took about nearly a 50% haircut from where it was when everybody locked down. Kind of short-lived, but it went on for a few weeks anyhow. And then once that opened up, it rose incredibly up to 250% of our normal average incoming orders over a 12- day period. The chart shows that it did come back down a little bit and then turned back up. And we're kind of riding in a range right now, Andrew, around those numbers that you see. The backlog is heavy. I'm not going to lie. It continues to be heavy. It continues to come in heavy. And to put a time on it, it's almost a moving target. What it was just 3 weeks ago is different than what it is right now. And referencing Slide 9 , I think, can give a better perspective of that because our -- I broke it down by month. And where April was down about 20% to previous April of last year, may was down, I think, around 5%. And then June shot up 65%. So this graph has gone exponential. And I can't say it's continued that trend into Q3. Okay. We don't like to give hard numbers out for obvious reasons. And we can't anticipate we're going to -- what we're going to ship this quarter. The backlog is substantial. And like I said, it's building each day. Incoming orders are heavy, and we're doing everything we can from an operational standpoint. We've got a lot of purchase orders which are placed, a lot of components coming in on a daily basis. We've added another shift to fully staff practically. We have a couple of open positions, and our field room is just running flat out to get all the cans filled that they can. So there's definitely been a shift, and we're trying all -- to do what we can to keep up. But the orders have not led up yet, okay? In summary. They're robust and continue to be robust.

In the conference call’s pre-prepared remarks, Mace management said it placed several new products with a large national retail chain and a large national automotive retailer. These retailers were not named but I believe from our long term investment in this company and searching Mace’s “Where to Buy” page on the Mace.com website, these retailers are either Dicks Sporting Goods or Walmart and Autozone.

I probed further on call with questions seeking insight on sell-through and reorder rates. Management explained with some enthusiasm how Mace’s new product and packaging strategies were working quite well and should fuel additional growth this (September Q3) quarter.

Andrew Shapiro Okay. And so to the extent your sizable sales increase was to retailers, do you have much visibility on the sell through? Like to what extent was the sales increase in initial stocking orders? Or have you seen reorders come in now? Gary Medved Oh, the reorders have been heavy. We get POS data from our retailers. And some we get on a weekly basis, others we get on a daily basis. And I can tell you this from 1 of our largest retail partners we get it on a daily basis. And last week's numbers were the highest sell-through rate that we've experienced with them. And that is point-of-sale number, that's what's moving off their hooks to consumers. Their replenishment orders are robust. So we're not seeing -- and I guess I should qualify what we're witnessing here is not a simple fact of somebody taking initial order for a new retailer or a new distributor dealer, and that's bumping up the numbers. These are ongoing numbers. This is heavy sell-through at the retail level. This is heavy sell-through at the distributor and dealer level as well. Okay? So without getting into exact numbers, I can tell you that one of our largest retail partners here is running POS, highest that we've seen ever. Andrew Shapiro That's outstanding. Much higher than the other one. Gary Medved Now I do want to say one thing about that, Andrew, if I could. There's a product, there's a look of the product, there's a look of the packaging. Our goal all along has been to make this a consumer-oriented product that grabs the consumers' attention as they're walking by retail displays. And that is working incredibly well. And plus, we're getting new locations in a large automotive national retailer, we then moved to the front of store. And that place took -- I'm sorry, that moved to a place months ago. When they saw that the new packaging the product was looking like and they bumped us up to the front of store, which is you probably can be -- are aware, that's valuable, valuable real estate. And we've seen a substantial uptick with that retailer since that move was made and then with the new packaging and products. So there are a lot of things working hand-in-hand here, okay, and it's paying out right now.

Key Retail Customers Earnings Results May Infer Future Mace Growth

Mace’s Q3 began on July 1, while these three large customers have different fiscal calendars. This provides an opportunity to infer potential impacts on Mace’s current quarter ended September 30. Two months of Autozone’s recently reported quarter ended August 29 and one month of Dicks Sporting Goods (quarter end August 1) and Walmart (quarter end July 31) are in Mace’s current Q3. While Walmart reported Same Store Sales growth of 9% over its 11,500 stores, both Dicks and Autozone reported greater than 20% Same Store Sales growth vs prior year. Additionally, Autozone reported that during the quarter just ended on August 29th, it opened 65 new stores.

Conclusion

The global pandemic and rising social unrest accelerates a growing demand for self-defense/personal protection products. Mace’s personal protection product offerings benefit from its enormous brand recognition, aiding sales growth through multiple distribution channels. Mace’s Q2 2020 success in the retail channel owing to an improved product line and packaging and smart price point strategy is likely to continue. Last but not least, this article highlighted multiple indications of why the growth in the retail channel should continue and fuel a strong Q3; A substantial Q2 backlog, growing order momentum and recent impressive reported growth at several of Mace’s large retail customers, AutoZone, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart for quarterly periods that include part of Mace’s September Q3. Mace is a compelling growth investment because organic, acquired and Mace® Brand license revenue growth generated without sizable additional SG&A expenditures will substantially increase income that will benefit from a sizable Tax NOL carryforward tax shield.

Disclosure: Funds I manage are long MACE. These funds or its affiliates may buy or sell securities of Mace and any other issuers mentioned in this article at any time.

