Loan data filed with the SEC shows that the number of approved loans is rising and could even top the company's outlook.

The share price of LendingClub (LC) is down another dollar since the last time that I started writing an article about it. Given that my price target has been breached, it is a good time to publish an update and conclude this successful bearish recommendation.

I want to caution investors however, that though the stock is cheap and looks like a cyclical rebound story, there are several problems. First of all, its originations will still be down severely YoY in Q3. Second, LC still attracts the same borrower profile. Third, while the acquisition of Radius will probably help, it is not a silver bullet to all of the company's problems.

Originations so far this quarter

The one worry that a short or bear would have is the accommodative policy of the Federal Reserve. It is reasonable to assume that the massive monetary stimulus will find its way to LC’s loan buyers who will use the liquidity to purchase short-term loans.

LendingClub has to file all pre-approved loans it offers to investors under the Standard Program with the SEC. These end up in 424B3 filings (example) that contain credit score, income, and several other interesting data points.

In the first four days after Labor Day weekend of September 2019, the company logged 260 MB worth of 424B3 filings with the SEC. In 2020, this was just 36 MB, or 14% of 2019. Taking a different week does not make a lot of difference; the prior week had 37MB of applications. The 36 MB filing volume represents approximately $40m worth of pre-approved loan volume according to my sample of 8 filings. In fiscal Q3 last year, originated loan volume was about $260 million per week ($3,350m divided by 13 weeks) of which about $180m (=2343/13) was under the Standard Program as shown below. So if LC originated every pre-approved loan, it will get close to 22% of last year’s origination (=40/180) level, which would be $670m based on the September sample.

Source: LC 10-Q.

The quarterly total will probably be less, as we should also take into account that the Custom Program (that contains higher risk borrowers and is excluded from the SEC data) originations collapsed by 99%. Another datapoint is that September is a rather ‘full’ month, regarding filings. For July, I estimate that pre-approvals were closer to $30m per week.

Source: LC 10-Q.

So what we have for Q3 is perhaps 20% of last year’s $2,343m, or $470m for the standard program plus $30m for the custom program (this is a shot in the dark), which takes us to $500m. Then we have other loans, which could be 75% of last year’s level, which would be $140m for a grand total of $640m, which I regard as the high-end of the probable range. This is in-line with the company’s guidance of $500m-$600m but shows that there could be a little upside.

Whatever happens, it will take time for LC to get out of the woods. Consensus EPS for 2021 is $-0.75, or put a different way: a huge loss for a stock trading at $4.50. The consensus for next quarter is $-0.57, which is below my own forecast. But who can blame analysts for being bearish after shooting too high twice in a row?

Source: Seeking Alpha.

In both Q1 and Q2, revenue estimates were also materially higher than actual revenue.

Borrower profile

An important question is how the borrower profile has developed at LC since earlier this year. The company has been quite vocal about raising its standards, saying that it prioritizes credit quality in this environment.

A positive for credit quality (but a negative for operating expenses) is that LendingClub is checking a lot more borrower incomes than before. Pre-pandemic, I calculated based on a random sample, that 6.8% of incomes of pre-approved loans were checked. Based on a sample from September, this appears to have risen to 70%. The September average verified annual income was $83,000, while the average unverified income was $90,000. That difference isn’t too large and could be the result by people rounding their income up a bit and a little bit of statistical confidence interval. Either way, I don’t regard it as material.

In my first LC article, I thought that many of LC’s clients were dishonest on their applications as the income was so much higher than the national median. It looks I was wrong on that and that LC successfully targets high income borrowers who have a mediocre credit score. So the typical borrower doesn’t struggle with her income, but rather with his own spending habits and saving money in general. The high incomes suggest that they are less likely to work in industries that are hit by the pandemic, as that has hurt primarily low-wage industries. This is a credit positive for all of LC’s issued loans. Of course, the low number of personal bankruptcies, driven by federal income support also helps.

On the other hand, LC’s borrowers will have a big problem if they lose their income that they (on average) rely so heavily upon. A risk is that as the pandemic drags on, the economic fallout shifts from a limited number of sectors to the broader economy.

The next question is how the average FICO score has developed. I used the following chart in my first article.

FICO score distribution of the Standard Program based on a random sample of 1160 pre-approved borrowers taken in January 2020. The data is borrower-weighted. Source: author’s own calculations.

Using a random sample of 5 filings from Sept 4th to September 18th, I made an updated chart below. To me, it stands out that the median FICO score is now deeper within the 681-700 range while the higher score groups have been downsized. The January sample had an average FICO score of 705, but this has dropped to 701 in September.

So I would conclude that upping the creditworthiness of clients has not happened, but this is not too surprising as 660-720 FICO borrowers are LC’s core customers for several reasons. First, people with a high credit rating don’t apply for many loans because they have their finances in order. Second, lenders target different groups and LC faces more competition in other customer groups. Third, LendingClub is mostly used to refinance credit card debt and in my world, most people pay off their balances every month. The last point connects to the first, but it is also a matter of targeting and finding a profitable market niche.

FICO score distribution of the Standard Program based on a random sample of 326 pre-approved borrowers taken in September 2020. The data is borrower-weighted. Source: author’s own calculations.

While FICO scores of new loans have slightly deteriorated, the average interest rate has moved up by 25 to 50 basis points between January and September according to my sample data. On a risk-adjusted basis, I don’t think that much has changed. This is probably why investors are not yet rushing to return to fund loans.

Old weaknesses became 2020 problems

A much-discussed problem with LendingClub is that it is quite vulnerable to the economic cycle. Unlike some optimists say, the global economy is not out of the woods yet. US jobless claims are still significantly higher than pre-COVID, as the WSJ reported the other day. Mounting sovereign debt levels are also quite detrimental to future growth and stimulus is finite, as Bill Gross pointed out. I don’t expect originations to return to pre-pandemic levels soon, given that fiscal stimulus is needed to support the economy.

Apart from its cyclical nature, a problem that LendingClub has is that it has never turned an annual profit despite being in business for 10 years. Management came to terms with reality and decided to become a bank by buying one.

There are some owners of LC equity who believe that the $80m projected synergies will flow straight to pre-tax income. That approach would earn them an ‘F’ on an investor’s exam. The company laid out the benefits of the merger well, but it has not fully quantified opportunity costs and added expenses it has to bear.

As calculated my last article, the combined pre-merger 2019 loss of Radius and LC is $25m. This means that synergies should exceed $25m for the company to break-even in a good year such as 2019. I trust that the company can increase net interest margin of Radius by 100bps and extract another $12m in net synergies, but that will bring LC to zero, not a sustainable profit. I highly doubt whether LC can put many personal loans on the balance sheet of the bank with great ease. Unsecured personal loans require a lot of Basel capital and the ROE is likely not to be that much higher than that of the existing loans on the balance sheet of Radius.

The real point is this: do the loans by LC offer such an attractive risk/return that they are a steal? As I explored in my first LC article, the risk/return compared to personal loans that major banks carry is sub-par. But to outside investors with excess cash it is quite acceptable amid the low rate environment. If the loans were really that attractive, investors would bid up the prices and LC would’ve been profitable years ago. Its brand, platform, scale and efficiency are the real strengths of LendingClub and this is what I have been paying attention to in my last articles.

2020 problems cause a 2020 valuation

When looking at the book value, we have to account for the price that LC wants to pay for Radius as well as the likely losses up to that point. Acquiring Radius will reduce tangible book value by $60m (price paid for Radius minus its equity) and I expect LC to lose another $80m before the acquisition. I continue to value LC at 0.75 times its book value at the time of acquisition, which is $5 per share. I think that there are funding and branding synergies between Radius and LendingClub that justify a P/TB ratio of 0.75, which is slightly higher than banking peers, as I pointed out in my last article.

Excluded from this picture is the dilution from issuing stock worth $46m to pay for 25% of Radius. This is an overhang that represents 10 million shares at the current market price, which is 14% of free float and 11% of the total outstanding (adjusted for Shanda’s locked shares). This logically scares off investors as it dilutes the tangible book value per share.

Despite all of my negativity about business fundamentals, I think it is quite possible that LC will beat consensus by topping its origination volume guidance. It also helps its valuation undemanding after the stock lost 65% YTD, underperforming just about every benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.