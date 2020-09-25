The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an index ETF that invests in the small-cap Russell 2000 index and sells covered calls on its holdings. The fund's strong 12.5% dividend yield, defensive options strategy, comparatively low level of risk and volatility, and outperformance during flat markets make it a strong investment opportunity for income investors and retirees, albeit one without the possibility of substantial capital gains.

Investors could consider complimenting RYLD with other ETFs or funds following a covered call options strategy to diversify their holdings and minimize losses during downturns. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) yielding 5.8% and the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) yielding 12.1% are two such funds previously covered here and here.

RYLD Basics

Sponsor: Global X

Underlying Index: Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index

Dividend Yield: 12.5%

Expense Ratio: 0.60%

AUM: $18.9M

RYLD Overview

RYLD is an index ETF that invests in the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) and sells one-month at-the-money call options on the same index. It is a small fund with only $18.9 million in AUM, so there is a real risk of the fund shutting down in the coming months or years, although this wouldn't result in any shareholder losses, as the fund is an ETF and always trades at NAV.

Let's start by analyzing VTWO before taking a look at the options themselves.

VTWO is an equity index ETF tracking the Russell 2000 index, a broad-based small-cap U.S. equity index. The index starts by selecting all U.S. equities that meet a very basic set of criteria, centered on price, market capitalization, trading, and voting rights requirements. Applicable stocks are then ranked according to their market cap, and the index selects/invests in the companies ranked #1,001 - #3,000, which effectively comprise the U.S. small-cap equity subsector. FTSE provides investors with the following table summarizing the situation:

(Source: FTSE)

VTWO's focus on the small-cap equities serves to moderately increase portfolio risk and volatility, as smaller companies tend to have weaker balance sheets and less diversified revenue streams. These issues are particularly important during recessions and downturns, as smaller companies are simply less able to withstand these. As can be seen below, VWTO is underweight high-quality low-risk holdings, a negative for the fund and its shareholders:

(Source: ETF.com)

Due to the above, VTWO should underperform during downturns, as has been the case during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

VTWO also underperformed during late 2018, the previous (short-lived) stock market downturn:

Data by YCharts

VTWO's focus on small-cap equities also has an impact on overall industry allocations. Although the fund is diversified and invests in all relevant industries, it is underweight tech while being overweight financials, at least compared to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO):

(Source: ETF.com)

VTWO's industry asset allocations have been particularly harmful these past few months, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak harms most industries but boosts tech fortunes and could prove beneficial once economic conditions stabilize. I personally believe that focusing on hard-hit industries, funds, and stocks right now is a great idea, as these are bound to perform well as the coronavirus outbreak subsidies, either naturally or through the development and deployment of vaccines. As such, funds like VTWO are good, strong investment choices, at least at current prices.

As mentioned previously, RYLD invests in VTWO and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the same index. These options effectively mean that RYLD trades all of the upside potential of VTWO for an increased 12.5% yield, quite a bit higher than VTWO's 1.1% yield. RYLD's options have no effect on the fund's downside potential. As such, investors should expect to see small, but constant, reductions in RYLD's price moving forward, the price they pay for the sky-high yield. As mentioned previously, I believe that this is a reasonable tradeoff for most retirees or income investors, but those who wish to see their portfolio grow in value throughout the years should almost certainly consider other funds.

In theory, RYLD's options strategy means that the fund should outperform during flat markets and downturns, due to the premiums received, but underperform during recoveries and bull markets, as the upside is capped. The net long-term effect is somewhat uncertain, but likely to be negative, as stocks tend to go up. This is, in my opinion, a good deal for many retirees and income investors, who might be willing to forego uncertain capital gains for the certainty and stability of dividends, lower total returns notwithstanding. In theory at least.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at RYLD's performance.

Performance Analysis

RYLD performs as expected, with the fund outperforming its index during flat markets, underperforming during recoveries, and posting slightly lower total shareholder returns throughout the entire cycle:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, RYLD outperformed from May 2019 to February 2020, a period in which equity markets were mostly flat, suffered the same losses as its index during the March downturn, and then saw fewer capital gains when equity markets recovered these past few months. The net effect was negative. In my opinion, the above is a perfect example of the performance that investors should expect to see from the fund under the most relevant market conditions.

RYLD's focus on small-cap equities has caused the fund to underperform other broad equity indexes since inception:

Data by YCharts

RYLD's future performance could be stronger, although most covered call funds are unlikely to outperform due to their limited upside.

One of the interesting things about RYLD is the fact that its relative performance is much stronger than those of other covered call funds. Let's take a quick look at the performance of XYLD, a similar fund to RYLD but indexed to the S&P 500, to see what I mean:

Data by YCharts

Compare the performance of XYLD and RYLD and it seems quite clear that the former consistently underperforms, at least compared to their respective indexes. XYLD barely outperformed when markets were flat, actually suffered moderately greater losses at the start of the downturn and has recovered significantly fewer losses these past few months. Underperformance is generally caused by specific issues and characteristics of the fund's options, including strike prices, expiration dates, and the like. These issues are substantial, with RYLD usually performing in-line with its index throughout the cycle, but XYLD significantly underperforming.

These same performance gaps are present in other covered call funds, including the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD):

Data by YCharts

The Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) and the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, most covered call funds barely outperform when markets are flat but significantly underperform during recoveries and bull markets. RYLD is a bit of an exception, generating comparatively stronger returns during all relevant time periods. It is unclear if this trend is set to continue into the future, but these performance differentials are a positive sign for RYLD and its shareholders.

Conclusion - Strong Covered Call Fund

RYLD's strong 12.5% distribution yield, defensive options strategy, comparatively low level of risk and volatility, and outperformance during flat markets make the fund a strong investment opportunity for most income investors and retirees.

