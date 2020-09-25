Our Strategy For Gold And Precious Metals Miners - Buy The Dip

We think gold can make new highs in 2021 and now is the time to buy the dip.

The price of gold is down about 10% from its high reached back in August amid the current financial market volatility.

Gold (GLD) and precious metal mining stocks have entered a correction amid renewed market volatility. Compared to the all-time high when gold reached $2,070 per ounce back in early August, the metal's price is now down about 10% with some miners in the group down sharply lower. Still, it's important to remember that despite the pullback, gold up over 20% this year remains among the top-performing asset classes in 2020 supported by several positive fundamentals. We reaffirm our conviction that the gold and mining stocks can climb higher as several bullish tailwinds remain intact. We believe now is the time to buy the dip.

Bullish Fundamentals for Gold Remain Intact

One of the major themes this year supporting sentiment towards precious metals has been the unprecedented level of quantitative easing and fiscal stimulus since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gold has benefited as a store of value and hedge against significant macro challenges. Despite the recent weakness, nothing has fundamentally changed and the outlook for gold has even improved in our opinion.

Renewed skepticism over the past month regarding the strength of the economic recovery and fears of a new wave of COVID-19 infections threatening to shut down parts of Europe suggest a deteriorating scenario. We sense that gold has been caught up in a selloff across risk assets through a form of financial contagion with some investors taking profits out of gold to rebalance their portfolios.

What gold bulls can count on here is that, however bad economic conditions get, the Fed and global Central Banks will simply resort to further ultra-dovish monetary policies which reinforce the case for gold.

Other factors that may be impacting sentiment towards gold right now including a strengthening U.S. Dollar or speculative position in the futures market are only minor disturbances to the long-term trend. For reference, the Dollar has gained about 2.5% against the Euro from its lows of the year, hardly reflective of a paradigm shift. We believe the Dollar's long-term trend is lower which is bullish for gold overall.

More importantly, the supply and demand fundamentals suggest a tight market balance, supportive of higher prices. In the early stages of the pandemic, most global mining companies were forced to limit production to deal with the coronavirus outbreak which resulted in some disruptions to output in the first and second quarters. Considering the record demand for gold in exchange-traded products and physical, lower global output this year has narrowed the market balance as a bullish trend.

Separately, we can also consider a case that we're wrong and the global conditions are about to exhibit a renaissance of economic growth expectations. While not our base case, such a scenario would likely be coupled with surging consumer prices given the flood of cheap money which would similarly be bullish for gold as an inflation hedge. By this measure, gold is well-positioned to perform in a variety of market environments.

The Best Performing Miners Year to Date

The table below highlights the best-performing precious metal miners year to date. For this article, only companies with a current market cap above $500 million are included but keep in mind that there are also some big winners among even smaller junior-miners.

Even with the current market volatility, most of the mining stocks are up over the past three months. On the other hand, it's a sea of red when observing the declines off each miners' 52-week high stock price. Naturally, most of the mining stocks reached their peak valuation for the year as the metal price surged during the mid-summer and has since been under pressure. We believe this pullback represents an attractive buying opportunity for some high-quality names that have upside with a bounce higher in the price of gold.

The first point that stands out from the chart above is the strong overall returns year to date. The companies here are generally benefiting from the improved pricing environment compared to 2019 that has leveraged into an outlook for higher cash flows and earnings momentum. While the list is dominated by small-caps and potentially more speculative players, market leaders like Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) up 47% year to date, and Newmont Corp. (NEM) returning 40% highlight what has been a record year for the group.

At the top, a couple of exploration and development-stage junior miners with new resource discoveries this year are the best performers. That's the case with Australia's De Grey Mining Ltd. (OTC:DGMLF) and Australia's Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB:CGMLF), up a massive 2,200% and 1,200% this year each respectively. Both miners have announced significantly positive drilling results this year, improving their long-term prospects despite no current revenues. Generally, miners with limited or no-current production are recognized as being the most volatile and sensitive to the commodity price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) with a current market cap of $512 million and up 136% this year made headlines recently when its Pebble Mine project construction permitting in Alaska was blocked by the White House based on environmental concerns in the area. The stock is now down by 59% from its highs, highlighting the speculative nature of the exploration phase mining players.

We're focusing on some of the more established players that are presenting both higher production and firming earnings as better current opportunities. The message here is that it's not just the wild west out there among gold and silver miners. Companies are delivering real cash flows and higher profitability representing real investment opportunities. Producing companies able to deliver stronger than expected output this year or were able to bring online new capacity have tended to outperform.

We recently covered DRDGOLD Ltd. (DRD) with a bullish article here on Seeking Alpha. The company last reported a 9% increase in production for its fiscal year ended in June with surging operating profits and free cash flow. The company announced a dividend hike that yields 3.5% on a forward basis. The stock is down 38% from its highs back in July but impressively still up 125% year to date. This correction, in our view, offers a new opportunity for investors to pick up one of the highest quality names in the sector.

Other notable miners that we like that are in an effective "bear market" down by more than 20% from their highs include Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO), Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI), Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), and B2Gold Corp. (BTG). This group in particular are all expected to post positive EPS this year and are currently trading with a forward P/E of under 20x. We believe the mining stocks that are currently profitable with high-quality assets should trade at a premium and these moves lower in the stock prices are now overextended.

Buy the Dip in Silver Too

Finally, we must mention silver (SLV) and silver mining stocks which have also had a big year. Mexico's Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) with a market cap of $11.1 billion is the world's largest silver miner benefiting from the higher pricing environment. The stock is up 78% year to date even considering the recent 17% correction from its highs following the wider volatility in the metal price. Other important silver miners among the top-performing mining stocks this year include Hecla Mining Co. (HL) and Fortuna Silver Miners Inc. (FSM) up 40% and 50% each respectively in 2020 with a higher earnings outlook.

Importantly, industry data suggests that the global market balance for silver supplies is in a deficit given limited production growth in recent years and stronger demand for silver as an investment. Compared to gold, we generally take a more cautious view on silver as it's more exposed to trends in industrial demand which faces cyclical risks. That being said, the recent drop in the price of silver has resulted in more attractive valuations across the group. We think diversification across gold and silver is the best of both worlds.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Our price target for gold in 2021 is $2,250 per ounce, representing a 20% upside over the next year. If we're correct and gold can reach that new high, then we should also expect that the mining stocks to have even larger percentage gains to the upside and take out their previous highs of this cycle.

Our base case is that the global recovery sputters and underperforms current expectations, resulting in continued volatility for risk assets. Gold will remain a safe haven and should outperform equities. In contrast to the experience during Q1 and the recent week's volatility, we believe gold and precious metal miners can diverge higher even if equities continue lower. In many ways, the correction here is a healthy consolidation of this year's gains to set up the next leg higher.

In terms of risks, we're looking at the $1,800 per ounce level as an important support area we expect bulls to defend. To the downside, only a break under $1,700 per ounce in the price of gold would force a reassessment of our bullish view although we don't think it will go there.

While we have some favorite miners in the sector, investors can consider diversified exposure to the group with the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which invests in a basket of the largest and most important gold mining stocks. The fund is up 28% in 2020 and we think it can play a role in every investor's portfolio. Also, look at the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) which focuses on miners with significant silver production that can complement an investment in gold.

Takeaway

Gold, silver, and precious metal mining bulls should look at this correction as an opportunity to buy new shares or add to positions for the next leg higher. The market factors and positive trends that have supported the sector over the past year remain in place and the recent market developments only serve to reinforce a bullish outlook. Gold can climb here through 2021 and continue to reward investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRD, GDX, HL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.