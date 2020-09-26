Dividend coverage, analysts' targets, business segment earnings, financial ratios, and valuations also are detailed.

Con Ed yields 4.14%, and will go ex-dividend ~11/12/20 for $.756.

You may have heard about all of the slashed dividends in Q2 2020 - part of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"S&P 500 companies slashed or suspended over $40 billion in dividends in the second quarter, the deepest quarterly drop since 2009." (Dow Jones)

As in the Great Recession, many income investors in 2020 are selling options in order to replace disappearing dividend income. Since option premiums are often much higher than quarterly dividends, you can replace some of your missing dividend income via some short-term and near-term option-selling trades.

If you want to play it conservatively, maybe consider selling options on large-cap, well-known stocks, such as one of the Dividend Aristocrats, for example. Consolidated Edison (ED) was founded in 1884 and is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, having raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. It has three areas of operation - Utilities, Transmission, and Clean Energy: (Con Ed site)

Con Ed's management has transformed the company's energy profile considerably - it now generates electricity from 71% renewable energy and 29% from natural gas:

Its footprint is also different - with operations in 19 states:

(Con Ed site)

Commercial and Industrial customers are the largest segment for CECONY- 56% of volume and 46% or 2019 revenues. O&R, (Orange & Rockland County) is dominated by residential customers, 55% of volume, and 36% of revenue in 2019:

(Con Ed site)

Given the ravages of COVID-19 on much of the New York-area economy, ED's earnings came through Q1-2 2020 reasonably well.

Adjusted EPS was down 3.5% in the CECONY division, declining from $1.73 to $1.67, which isn't surprising, given its reliance on Commercial businesses, many of which were closed during this period.

The more consumer-oriented O&R division's adjusted EPS fell $.02, from $.11 to $.09. However, the Clean Energy Businesses, CEBs' adjusted EPS rose from $.06 in Q1-2 '19, to $.11 in Q1-2 '20. (HLBV stands for hypothetical liquidation book value.)

Total adjusted EPS was $1.95, down less than 1% in Q1-2 2020:

(Con Ed site)

COVID-19 Update:

However, there was definitely an impact on delivery volumes and revenues from the economic lockdowns.

The light blue areas cover March 16 - April 30, and the dark blue cover May 1 to July 31 for CECONY. Its residential business exceeded budget volume estimates by a cumulative 11%, and revenue estimates by 8% for these periods, while its commercial business volume fell 19%, and its commercial revenue fell 15%.

Dark orange represents March 16 - April 30 for O&R, and the light orange areas cover May 1 to July 31. O&R also saw an uptick vs. budgeted figures in residential business, with 10% higher volume and 7% in revenue. Its commercial business volume fell 12% and revenue was down 10%:

(ED site)

Looking forward, management sees a three-year growth rate of 5.4% for its average rate base balances:

(ED site)

Financials:

ED's financial ratios were pretty steady over the past two quarters, showing some improvement in ROA, ROE, and interest coverage while net debt/EBITDA rose slightly.

Debt:

ED has a large maturity of $1.967B coming due in 2021:

Management plans to issue up to $600M in equity in 2020, and also plans to issue up to $2B in long-term debt. They already issued $1.6B in debentures in March, and had $1.14B in cash as of 6/30/20:

(ED site)

Valuations:

ED's trailing P/E is slightly higher than industry averages, while its forward P/E ND EV/EBITDA ARE a bit lower. Its price/book is much lower than average.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $73.93, ED already is above the lowest price target of $72.00, and is 4.15% below analysts' $77.13 average price target.

Dividends:

At $73.93, ED yields ~4.14%, which is still in the neighborhood of its highest yields over the past five years:

ED pays a $.765/share quarterly dividend, and should go ex-dividend again on ~11/12/20. Its trailing dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

Options:

Although 4.14% isn't as high as many of the yields in our recent articles, you can easily enhance ED's yield on a short-term basis by selling options.

ED's November $75.00 call strike pays $2.40, over 3X the $.765 quarterly dividend.

The total potential profit is $3.17, a 4.28% return in two months, or 27.41% annualized. (We use annualized yields in our options tables so users can compare trades of various lengths.)

Conversely, if you'd rather hold out for a lower entry cost, ED's November $72.50 put strike pays $2.75, a bit more than the $75.00 call strike. This trade gives you a 3.8% yield in two months, or 24.29% annualized.

The breakeven is $69.75, which is ~9.6% below the $77.13 average price target. Note: Put sellers don't receive dividends.

You can see more detail for these trades on our daily Covered Calls Table and Cash Secured Puts Table.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

