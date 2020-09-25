CEO Mark Thompson's exit as well as a share sale may also indicate that the stock has reached its peaks.

While the company has hunkered down on growth in digital subscriptions, revenue turned negative in Q2 as the company suffered from both lower ads and print sales.

Shares of The New York Times are trading near all-time highs despite a business that has been fractured by declines in advertising.

Heading into the election cycle, The New York Times (NYT) has been running hot. The operator of the country's second-largest newspaper by circulation (slightly behind the Wall Street Journal) and often considered the "best in breed" for journalism, the company is expected to benefit from a contentious and media-heavy 2020 presidential campaign cycle.

Before falling roughly 10% from peaks in the recent September rout that has afflicted some of the biggest-winning stocks this year, the New York Times was having one of its best years ever, with shares at one point up nearly ~50%. Since announcing a CEO change in July and reporting rather weak second-quarter results, however, investors have second-guessed the bullish thesis in this stock.

Data by YCharts

To me, the New York Times' stock rides on the cachet of its globally known brand - but underneath, the fundamentals are rather shaky. While the Times' claims that it has become a trusted source of news amid a rapidly evolving global pandemic ring true, the coronavirus hasn't been kind to the New York Times as it decimated the company's advertising revenues, adding to declines that the Times has suffered in print circulation for several years now.

In my view, the New York Times is high risk for very little reward. For next year, Wall Street analysts are expecting $1.02 in pro forma EPS (per Yahoo Finance) - meaning that the company is trading at a very rich 41x forward P/E. We could forgive that multiple if the New York Times was growing at a respectable pace, but right now the company's digital strength isn't even enough to offset declines in print circulation and ads (both print and digital). With the stock still sitting on the majority of its year-to-date gains, I believe investors should turn their attention to the myriad risks that the company faces in the near term.

Stay on the sidelines here.

Ad weakness expected to cut into a banner election cycle

Let's start with the chief near-term risk to the New York Times: the sharpness of its decline in advertising. Take a look at the company's second-quarter results below:

Figure 1. NYT Q2 results

Source: NYT Q2 earnings release

Overall revenues at the New York Times fell -7.5% y/y to $403.8 million, far weaker than the 5% y/y growth that the company managed to eke out in Q1. But before we dive into the drag caused by advertising revenues, let's zoom in on the company's subscription trends first.

Obviously, the big story at the New York Times is that the company has been rapidly growing its digital subscriber base. This isn't false - digital-only subscriptions rose 50% y/y to 5.67 million as of the end of Q2, and represented ~670k net-new ads in Q2 alone. The pandemic almost certainly provided a boost here. With most of us at home consuming the news online, and with the huge explosion of news flow in a very eventful year (one that has spanned impeachment, Australian and Californian wildfires, the coronavirus, racial protest movements - the list goes on and on), it makes sense that the New York Times had little difficulty in growing its digital subscriber base.

The problem, however, is that print subscriptions have been in continuous decline, and these are bigger revenue generators for the company. Per the company's latest pricing sheet, a full online subscription costs only $195 per year, versus $520 for print. As such, despite the massive y/y growth in digital subscribers, a -7% y/y decline in print revenues (which still makes up roughly half of subscription revenues) put total subscription revenue growth at just 8% y/y.

Figure 2. NYT Q2 subscription trends Source: NYT Q2 earnings release

The biggest drag on the Times' Q2 results, however, was advertising - down 44% y/y. To some extent, there is hope that this may be temporary. Ad pricing declined in Q1 and Q2 as companies pulled back marketing dollars in an attempt to save cash. Heading into the November election, however, with both parties set to splurge record amounts of political advertising, pricing for the New York Times' prime ad inventory may rebound somewhat.

Wall Street is of the opinion that while Q2's ad-driven revenue declines will get better, the New York Times won't return to growth until 2021. Consensus is calling for -4% y/y and -3% y/y declines in revenue for Q3 and Q4, respectively. This rather pessimistic two-quarter outlook may make it challenging for the New York Times' stock to rally again in the near term.

Digital price hike may slow subscriber growth

Here's the next big risk for the New York Times: in October, the company will implement its first-ever price hike on its digital subscription products. A digital Times subscription will now cost $17 a month, a 13% hike relative to $15 previously.

In order to attract such rampant growth in digital subscribers, the New York Times has compromised on price - effectively giving digital subscribers access to the same high-quality content that print subscribers get, but at a reduced price. The production costs that go into printing the physical paper are very small compared to newsroom wages. In FY19, raw materials accounted for only 11% of The New York Times' total production costs (from page 31 of the company's latest 10-K). Yet as noted in the previous section, digital subscribers access The New York Times' content for less than half of the print costs.

In upping the digital subscription price, the Times is trying to balance out this disparity and raise its margins on its digital product. But right now, I think investors are more laser-focused on the New York Times' digital subscriber numbers than they are on actual revenue.

The Times is very easy to cancel, and there are plenty of alternatives (I ended my own digital-only Times subscription last month and switched to the Wall Street Journal, and am prone to switch between news sources depending on what offers are available), including free news sources. If the Times' digital subscriber base proves to be very price-elastic, we may see subscriber growth sour - another substantial risk for the stock.

CEO change may signal a bumpy road

Another potential risk for the New York Times - in July, the company announced that its longtime CEO Mark Thompson (who had served in that post since 2012), would be replaced by COO Meredith Levien.

While CEO transitions aren't necessarily deal-breakers, at the beginning of this month Thompson also sold off about 20% of his stake in the New York Times, amounting to a ~$2.5 million sale. Thompson still retains a ~$10 million stake in the Times, but the dual combination of both his retirement plus the sale may signal that he thinks the near term may be bumpy.

Key takeaways

Resist the temptation to buy the dip on the New York Times. This is a company that is grappling with significant changes in its business (a CEO change, print declines, and digital price changes) on top of advertising headwinds that have no clear end in sight. As such, I think the stock's premium valuation multiple is at risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.