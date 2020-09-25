Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) is an industrial REIT with properties that are leased to many leading tenants. Unlike some of its industrial peers, which are trading at high valuations, Monmouth's shares appear to be reasonably priced. In this article, I evaluate what makes Monmouth an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let's get started.

A Look Into Monmouth

Monmouth is a single-tenant, net lease industrial REIT that specializes in owning strategically located properties across the U.S. It currently has 118 properties and is geographically diversified across 31 states, totaling 23.4M square feet in GLA (gross leasable assets). As seen below, its properties are well-located in densely populated areas that are close to transportation hubs, including railroads.

One of the risks to Monmouth is its tenant concentration with FedEx (FDX), which represents 56% of its annual rent. As seen below, its next largest tenant is Amazon (AMZN), which represents 6.6% of its rents.

I don't find this to be too concerning at the moment. FedEx has an investment-grade rating (BBB) and judging by its share price action over the past year below, it seems to be doing well in the current COVID-19 environment.

In the meantime, Monmouth continues to grow, as it recently acquired two buildings leased to FedEx in Greensboro, North Carolina and Salt Lake City, Utah, with 15-year lease terms. On a YTD basis, this contributed to a 7% increase in GLA compared to the same period last year. Monmouth also has expansion projects with FedEx on existing properties, with the expectation of increased rents and lease terms as a result of that.

In addition, the occupancy rate remains very healthy. For Q3 (ended June 30th), occupancy stood at 99.4%, representing a 50 bps increase over the prior year's quarter. This speaks to the high-quality nature of the portfolio, as this marks the sixth consecutive year of being over 98% occupied.

This compares favorably to Monmouth's peer group. As seen below, Monmouth has the highest occupancy rate amongst its peers and has the least amount of lease rollovers, as a percentage of its portfolio, over the next three years. The portfolio is further supported by the relatively young age of the buildings, which, at 9.5 years on a weighted average basis, represents one of the youngest portfolios in the industrial REIT sector.

Looking forward, I see continued growth in demand for Monmouth's properties, as COVID-19 drives strong increases in online shopping. Management expects e-commerce to be the biggest catalyst in driving industrial space demand. Additionally, the current geopolitical environment seems to be favorable for domestic manufacturing, as management noted during the last conference call:

"There is a current trend towards de-globalization and less reliance on China that should result in increased domestic manufacturing. Additionally, following a multi-decade move towards leaner inventories and just-in-time supply chain strategies, inventory to sales ratios are trending back up due to the pandemic as companies now seek to keep more inventory on hand in order to guard against supply chain disruptions. This trend should also result in increased demand for our property type."

Management expects to meaningfully grow its FFO/share going forward with its recent acquisitions, increased occupancy, and expansion projects.

Balance Sheet

Monmouth maintains a sound balance sheet, with a 33.2% net debt to total market capitalization, and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.7x, which is below the 6.0x level that I generally consider to be safe. 100% of its debt is fixed rate at an average interest rate of 3.9%. One metric that I'd like to see improvement on is its fixed rate coverage ratio, which currently stands at 2.3x.

As seen below, the debt maturities appear to be manageable, with no more than 9.3% of its debt maturing each year through 2024.

Risks To Consider

It should be noted that Monmouth saw a $0.01 (5%) decline in FFO/share in its latest quarter, which management attributed to an increase to its preferred share expense as well as a $1.3M decrease in dividend income its securities portfolio due to the current recession. What sets Monmouth apart from most other REITs is that through its securities portfolio, it invests in other REITs.

While this is a risk that investors should monitor, management expects strength in its core portfolio to offset the loss in dividend income. While I'm not a fan of a REIT investing in other REITs, I see potential dividend reinstatements to serve as a tailwind for Monmouth's FFO/share going forward.

Valuation

Monmouth currently trades at a forward P/FFO of 16.3, which compares favorably to many of its industrial REIT peers. For reference, Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty (DRE) have forward P/FFOs in the mid-20s, and Terreno Realty (TRNO) and Rexford Industrial (REXR) have forward P/FFOs in the mid-30s.

Notably, Monmouth has had difficulties growing its FFO/share in recent years. However, I see the large valuation gap as being largely unwarranted, especially considering its growth drivers going forward.

Investor Takeaway

Monmouth is a single-tenant, net lease industrial REIT that specializes in owning strategically located properties across the U.S. While it has struggled to grow its FFO/share in recent years, I see current catalysts coming from recent acquisitions, expansion projects, and increased demand due to COVID-19.

Additionally, I see increased domestic manufacturing due to geopolitical tensions as being a long-term growth driver. Lastly, I find the 5.1% dividend to be attractive, considering the current low-yield environment. The dividend is currently well-covered at an 83% payout ratio based on trailing 12-months' FFO/share.

The stock currently has an overall bullish rating from analysts (a score of 4 out of 5) and an average price target of $16.29, which sits 22% above where the shares are currently trading at. In addition, as discussed in the valuation section, the shares are inexpensively valued compared to most of its peers. For this, and the reasons stated above, I have a favorable view of the shares and see it as one of the few bargains in the industrial sector.

