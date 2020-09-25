Gladstone Capital is an externally-managed BDC, and is one of the first BDCs to focus on investing in loans to lower middle market businesses.

The BDC sector continues to be one of the more vulnerable sectors in the stock market. On a YTD basis, the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is down by 29.9%, and is currently trading at its lowest point since the end of July. In this article, I'm focused on Gladstone Capital (GLAD), which is one of the older BDCs with a history dating back to 2001. I evaluate whether if the stock makes for an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Gladstone

Gladstone Capital is an externally-managed BDC that was founded in 2001, and is one of the first BDCs to focus on investing in loans to lower middle market businesses. Since its inception, it has invested over $1.8 billion in over 200 deals across a wide array of industries. In FY 2019, Gladstone Capital generated $50M in total investment income.

COVID-19 has been challenging for Gladstone's portfolio companies. This is evidenced by the 13.4% drop in NAV/share that the company saw in Q2 (ended March 31st). On the bright side, the NAV/share increased by 4% in the following quarter, to $7.27 per share. This slight recovery is in line with what other BDCs, such as PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) and Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) have seen over the same time frame.

As seen below, Gladstone has a well-diversified portfolio. However, it does have a fair amount of exposure to industries that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. As seen below, its exposure to the troubled sectors of Oil and Gas, Automotive, and Education and Childcare makes up more than 10% of its portfolio at fair value.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Management sounded upbeat on the nature of its automotive and oil and gas investments, as noted during the last conference call:

"The auto plant shutdowns and subsequent ramp up of [order flow] has hampered the recovery of our two investments in this sector, which represents about 4.2% of our investments at fair value. However, as both companies are on attractive high profile vehicle platforms, and they are continuing to win business and have ample liquidity, we expect these companies to improve in the next couple of quarters. With respect to our energy sector exposures, the pricing volatility and severe production contraction last quarter impacted our investment in an oilfield chemical distribution business. While we've been through energy swings with this company before, and the team has [adapted managing] their cost structure, the speed of the production curtailment in the Permian was unprecedented. Fortunately, many of the [shut-in wells] have already restarted with the improved crude prices, and we expect their revenues to have bottomed in May and trend up this quarter."

Looking forward, I would advise caution, as some states in the Midwest have reported a recent surge in COVID-19 infection rates. In addition, the current energy environment continues to be challenging. As a proxy for the energy industry, I take a look at the recent share price performance of two oil majors, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). As seen below, both stocks are trading at their lowest levels since early April.

(Source: YCharts)

I see Gladstone as being more vulnerable to economic weakness than its first-lien oriented counterparts. As seen below just 46% of Gladstone's investments are first-lien, while 45% are second-lien, with the remainder being equity, which sits at the bottom of the capital stack.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Turning to valuation, the shares are currently trading at $7.21 per share, which represents a price to NAV of 0.99. As such, I see the shares as being fairly valued and recommend a Hold at the moment, with the outlook for the next few quarters being largely tied to the direction of the pandemic.

I believe current investors are being well compensated to ride out the storm, with a monthly dividend that equates $0.195 on a quarterly basis. The dividend remains covered by the $0.20 NII that the company generated last quarter. Management has also done a good job of maintaining a steady quarterly NII of $0.21 from the end of 2015 through March of this year.

Investor Takeaway

Like many other BDCs, Gladstone Capital has seen its share of challenges stemming from COVID-19, which is demonstrated by its fallen NAV/share since the end of 2019. With a combined 54% exposure to second-lien debt and equity, I see Gladstone as being relatively vulnerable to current headwinds facing the economy.

However, I do see the company as being well-run, with David Gladstone having been at the helm for many years. Management has done a good job of maintaining a steady quarterly NII since the end of 2015 (Q1'16), and the current dividend continues to be covered. Given the current price to NAV ratio of 0.99 and the considerations above, I currently view the shares as a Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform their own due diligence prior to making any investment decisions.