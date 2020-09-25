Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) was the latest of the "Tesla-hype" stocks to go on a rocket ride as it inexplicably moved up 239% on over 265 million shares traded on Thursday. On Battery Day, Tesla (TSLA) made public some of its future plans for solar power, batteries and how it will secure battery materials. Since then, green energy and materials stocks have been highly volatile as the market tries to make sense of Tesla's future plans.

TSLA's incredible move and aggressive valuation over the past year has caused investor dollars to pour into the electric vehicle and green energy spaces. SUNW also appears to have gotten a boost as a sympathy play to SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI). SPI has gone on a massive run from just over $1.00 to $13 with a pitstop over $40 this week after announcing an electric vehicle subsidiary. The connection between SPI and SUNW is that they both have photovoltaic-based power systems, which was apparently enough for the market to send SUNW to $3.93.

While both SPI and SUNW are risky gambles on the long side after moving up to considerably higher valuations on nothing more than plans, there appears to be a way for value or arbitrage investors to play this hype. That is on The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) and its warrants (PECKW). PECK also shot up 131% to $7.90 on Thursday with its warrants increasing 67% to $0.25. I have written about PECK a few times before, with the latest article being "Peck: Growth Is Accelerating For This Profitable Green Energy Nano-Cap Company". As the title implies, PECK was a rare nanocap green energy stock that actually had a history of small profits. COVID-related business slowdowns have hurt the financial performance of PECK so far in 2020, but the company expects to turn things around, starting with an all-stock acquisition of SUNW being one of the future drivers of growth and synergies.

Data by YCharts

Buy PECK and sell/short SUNW to take advantage of the mispricing between the two securities

Last month, PECK and SUNW announced the merger, with the Board of Directors of each company being in favor of the deal and expectations of its closure in Q4. SUNW shareholders would be entitled to 0.185171 shares of Peck common stock (subject to certain adjustments). Assuming no adjustments, SUNW shareholders would receive an aggregate of approximately 3,079,207 shares of Peck common stock, representing approximately 36.54% of Peck common stock outstanding after the merger.

The investment thesis here is really simple. Any price misalignment from this ratio of 5.4 (the inverse of the 0.185171) PECK to SUNW stock price results in an merger arbitrage opportunity. Based on Thursday's closes, PECK is only about 2x the price of SUNW. SUNW briefly traded higher than PECK in the morning, but trading throughout the day slowly brought the ratios more in line.

There remains a clear merger arbitrage opportunity, even considering that SUNW is likely to have high hard-to-borrow rates attached to it. At a $3.93 close, this implies that PECK should be $21.22. Conversely, a $7.90 price on PECK implies SUNW should be only $1.46. Assuming the hype stays active over the next several days, that number will likely converge somewhere in between these extremes with PECK increasing and SUNW decreasing. Otherwise, it's possible for those interested in an merger arbitrage play to short SUNW and buy PECK and wait for the merger for the positions to cancel each other out. There won't be a need to cover a SUNW short position. As the market demonstrated on Thursday, PECK is likely to come along for a ride should SUNW go on another short squeeze run, limiting the merger arbitrage position's risk of a margin call.

PECKW Warrants once again offer cheap leveraged upside

In addition to my overall bullishness on PECK for both its business prospects and it being on the right side of a merger arbitrage opportunity, I have been particularly bullish on the PECKW warrants. As a former special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC listing, Peck comes with warrants trading under the symbol PECKW. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one-half of one share at an exercise price of $5.75. This translates to two warrants for every share with a strike price of $11.50. The warrants expire in June 2024. This option pricing calculator shows the value of the warrants using these parameters:

At a stock price of $7.90, warrant strike price of $11.50, time to maturity of 3.7 years, and using the base case risk-free interest rate of 5% and annualized volatility of 50%, the value of this conversion feature is $2.45. As it takes two warrants to exercise into one share, the fair value for each warrant is $1.23. This compares very favorably to $0.25, the closing price of the warrants on Thursday. The warrants trade OTC and are fairly illiquid which may account for some of that discount.

The warrants represent extremely cheap leveraged upside. Instead of risking $79,000 to purchase 10,000 shares at $7.90, an investor could risk $15,000 by purchasing 50,000 warrants at an average cost of $0.30. The investor would have the right to purchase 25,000 shares at $11.50 and have a similar or superior upside if the company did extremely well over the next 3+ years. Conversely, if Peck goes bust, the loss is much lower. The major risk here is if Peck goes to $11 but never surpasses that over the next four years, shareholders would make money on their investment while warrant holders would lose it all. Given the nearly four years to expiry, the stock's volatility, and the major moves Peck is making, I find this scenario to be unlikely. It will either win big or lose big, but it won't win small.

In the context of the merger arbitrage opportunity, if an investor believes that SUNW can maintain a higher price for an extended period of time as solar and EV stocks remain very aggressively priced, PECK at some point in time will have to head towards $20 as the merger date nears and the 5.4 ratio is achieved. That would mean the warrants have an upside of 10x or more. The warrants have an early call provision, but that won't be an issue warrant holders have to face until the intrinsic value of the warrants are worth substantially more than Thursday's close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long on the PECKW warrants