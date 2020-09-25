The stock is not a Buy at these levels given the lofty valuation, while insider selling in the previous three months also looks worrisome. Thus, I am neutral.

AMETEK, Inc. (AME), an electrical components & equipment industry heavyweight and an S&P 500 constituent, has enjoyed strong investor attention this year despite poor sales performance impacted by the ripple effects of the pandemic.

The company has an almost perfect mix of forecasted double-digit sales growth in the first half of the 2020s underpinned by capital allocation priorities and solid, sector-leading profitability, but given its overstretched valuation, I cannot say investors should consider buying the stock right now. I reckon a buying opportunity might emerge if valuation retreats close to ~15x EV/EBITDA or lower, thus the stock will have a higher margin of safety.

The top line

AMETEK operates via the Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group. The first segment is dominant with a ~64% contribution to the 2019 sales.

The modern-day structure of AME is a consequence of the continuous evolution in the 2010s undergirded by consistent acquisition activity. Its overall product portfolio is vast and multi-faceted. For example, for aerospace & defense customers, AME manufactures an array of products from AC and brushless DC motors to the electronic power conversion devices that are used not only in business jets and commercial transport but also in military aircraft like fighters, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the annual report (page 6), AME clarified that the EIG's end-markets encompass "the process, aerospace, medical, research, power and industrial markets." EMG's end-market mix is slightly different: "the medical, semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and food and beverage industries" (page 8). No exact clients were named given the customer concentration is low, and no one customer accounted for at least 10% of sales.

It is intuitively evident that both segments are cyclical (if we exclude relatively recession-immune defense and healthcare component and somewhat counter-cyclical food & beverage from the overall mix), dependent on the pace of economic expansion across the globe, so, the coronavirus crisis, which left a few of its target industries in tatters, was a tough challenge for the company.

Though this year the revenue growth is no longer achievable (and a ~12.8% decline is in the cards), analysts are expecting a V-shaped sales recovery in 2021 and resilient expansion further in the 2020s at least until 2024, when, according to Wall Street's consensus estimates, revenue might reach ~$6.9 billion, which is more than 33% higher than in 2019.

The company had already excelled regarding top line expansion in the 2010s, which is vividly illustrated by its 8.3% 10-year Compound Annual Growth Rate. The CAGR does mask some softness that AME had to cope with in 2015-2016 when revenues first plateaued and then inched lower. But in the second half of the decade, the company overcame the stasis, delivering an over 34.3% top line increase in 2016-2019.

Most importantly, while sales edged higher, the bottom line also benefited from the portfolio expansion. For example, a 10-year EBITDA CAGR is even higher than the revenue CAGR and stands at 11.3%. As both sales and EPS were on an upward trend, the market value of equity followed suit.

Certainly, inorganic growth was responsible for the bulk of the sales gains. If we go a bit deeper and scrutinize cash flows, we will notice that in 2018-LTM, AME's cash used to cover acquisition touched a decade high. For example, funds used to finance the Gatan and Pacific Design Technologies acquisitions amounted to $1.13 billion (for a broader context, AMETEK's end-2018 cash pile was only ~$354 million).

But tumultuous 2020 paused growth (for a while), as the global economy entered the recessionary phase. And here comes perhaps the most essential thing about AME.

What I like most about the Q2 results

While both the EIG and EMG segments did not emerge unscathed from the coronavirus recession and posted steep declines in revenues, the essential matter that impressed me was that Ametek remained profitable and even delivered free cash flow.

While the Q2 consolidated sales were down 22%, the LTM net cash from operations touched a decade high of $1.26 billion, and FCF to Equity amounted to $1.71 billion ($304.5 million in Q2). The latter figure specifies a massive FCF yield of ~5.35%. Most importantly, as there is a high spread between the FCF and dividend yields, the dividend payout looks entirely sustainable.

Besides, its Cash Return on Total Capital, an efficiency metric I typically assess in the cases of companies with a high share of debt in the capital structure, stands at a healthy level of 16.2%.

Capital allocation: growth first, rewards second

A diligent investor who wants to gain a deeper understanding of Ametek's business model should pay attention to its style of growth investments.

It is worth noting that Ametek has a low capital intensity (only 1.8% of revenues were allocated to capex in the LTM), which translates into high organic FCF, or cash surplus left after covering purchases of property, plant, and equipment. But the gist is that AME expands by means of acquisitions, not organic capital investments, and cash flow from investing activities should not be ignored. So, expectedly, its inorganic FCF is 4.7x lower than its organic equivalent (but still positive). I would not say it is a worrisome sign, but it still should not be simply ignored.

So, for a company that has ambitious growth targets, it is essential to have rationally-calibrated capital allocation priorities. In the case of AME, I see quite a reasonable hierarchy of cash deployment targets (slide 15). The primary priority is strategic acquisitions, which serve one pivotal purpose: to seize a bigger market share, thus bolstering revenues (and capital appreciation). Shareholder rewards including "opportunistic share repurchases" and "modest quarterly dividends" are of secondary importance, and I would say this scheme has its rationale. I believe it makes sense to first establish a broader industry exposure and enrich the portfolio with promising businesses and then switch to a more shareholder-oriented capital allocation scheme with lower cash deployed to acquisitions and a higher dividend payout.

The balance sheet: moderate debt-equity mix

For a growth company that has completed 33 acquisitions since 2012 (slide 17), Ametek has a surprisingly strong balance sheet. Its Debt/Equity stands at only ~52%, while net debt/net CFFO is just 1.38x. The company also has no significant debt maturities until 2023 (slide 15). I reckon it signals that AME's financial position is robust enough to weather the downturn and continue acquisition activity in the medium term.

The drawback: barely appealing valuation

Unfortunately, bloated valuation is a drag on the otherwise strong Quant Rating. At the moment, Ametek has a D Value Grade, which is partly the consequence of the highly inflated EV/EBITDA ratios, both Forward and LTM, which are 19.4% and 23.8% higher than the 5-year averages, respectively. Thus, I believe it would be reasonable to wait until valuation retreats to historical averages or ~15x EV/EBITDA.

Final thoughts: Insider selling is worrisome

AMETEK is a large-cap growth play in the industrials sector. I like its carefully-calibrated capital allocation strategy, massive organic FCF, and robust margins.

Unfortunately, the stock is not a Buy at these levels given the lofty valuation, while insider selling in the previous three months also looks worrisome. Thus, I am neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.