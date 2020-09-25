The Worst Investments Of My Portfolio

I look at 4 investments that have failed to generate the sort of alpha I expected until this point - and explain my rationale in keeping them.

It's crucial not to only pat yourself on the back with regards to your successes but to also (and more so) take long looks at your failures - and learn.

The time has come to take a critical look at the positions which, at the time of writing, are the furthest underwater in my portfolio to see what went wrong.

Many investors are great at patting themselves on the back when they've hit a home run or made a good decision. Those times when you've hit the big time, it's very easy to feel invincible and like all of your prospective choices are going to be solid homers.

That isn't going to be the case, though. Not for me. Not even for Warren Buffet. Not for Peter Lynch. Not for any investor. No one has a 100% batting average, and no one is immune to mistakes.

However, it's crucial that we learn from these mistakes in order to become better investors over time. What's more, as financial writers, I view us as having a responsibility to not make or lead others to making similar mistakes again.

Over the past 2 years here, I've made plenty of mistakes.

While I try my hardest not to compound mistakes, I rationally expect around 10-30% of the decisions I make to be less than optimal, and some even result in negative development over a long time. Over time, I hope that I'll be able to reduce this to once in a blue moon.

Those of you that follow my articles know that I try to reduce or manage my mistake rate through the use of quality, undervaluation, and diversification in my investments.

Some may even say that viewing investment on a 2-year time basis is irrelevant - 2 years is the blink of an eye, we should be looking at 25-50 years. This is true as well, though extremely negative short-term investment returns should be a red flag for you as an investor that you have invested less optimally than you could have.

In my spare time, I paint and draw.

One of the key things when working with art (or with any creative endeavor) is to learn to embrace your mistakes and learn from them. You'll never draw or paint the "perfect" picture or not make a mistake, but you can minimize them through tireless trial and error, and knowledge. By not confronting our mistakes, we can't grow and we're bound to the same mistakes and patterns of action again and again.

In short, when you make an investment mistake, focus on it. Don't necessarily rejoice, like we do in art (it's after all money you're investing), but see what you did wrong and what you need to change.

I've been contacted by many readers over the past 2 years who tell me about their investment strategies, following the advice from certain people or "teachers" single-mindedly, while seeing their fortunes decline. The largest fortune a man messaged me about was $2M, which he lost due to investing in accordance with some kind of framework of asset allocation including a variety of options trading, equity investments, and so forth. In essence, blindly following advice and continuing to put money in when losses are already mounting - not only in existing investments but new investments in accordance with the same strategy.

This is the type of tendencies of which I speak.

The investments - Sell or keep

I very rarely sell positions. Only in a thesis-breaking type of investment situations does selling the stake become an option to me. Because I try to do extensive due diligence on any investment I make because I size my investments in accordance with my total portfolio value and because I diversify extensively, none of my positions are, in fact, higher than the annual total dividend return from my portfolio.

Only 6 positions are higher than a 3.5% total allocation, and if the companies representing these positions were to fail, we're talking a structural failure in an entire nation/geography.

Because of this portfolio structure, even a loss-making position is rarely "excessive" in size. It limits both downside and upside. While to me, it doesn't matter if I lose $10 or $10,000 - any loss should be avoided - it doesn't take me long to recoup the losses from any poor investment to date - through a combination of incomes and continuing, average, growing dividends. To have a portfolio structured differently, unless you have a significant net worth, seems less than optimal to me. After all, it takes only moments, days, or weeks to ruin what you might have built up over the course of years or decades.

Even if I have investors, authors, and colleagues I respect greatly for their investment savvy and advice, I never take anyone's word alone as gospel - nor, do I hope that anyone does mine.

Let's begin with Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

My position in Ocean Yield is underwater approximately 39.2% on my current cost basis. This does include some significant FX to the NOK, but most of it is due to poor investment timing due to the effects of COVID-19, combined with structural/fundamental issues in the company that I failed to prepare for when investing.

Ocean Yield is a company that I consider to be "safe" in the very long term, due to its fundamental structure, ownership, and business. You can read more in my articles on the company as to the specifics of these. However, the recovery from where the company has gone will be long and arduous.

The combination of a too high debt/cap ratio, when combined with unfavorable energy dynamics, contract expirations, and macro, caused the company to cut the dividend, trough in share price to 5-6 year lows, and having to restructure the company through JVs, selling assets, and raising capital.

The risks were known to me upon investing, of course, but as with many investors investing in a variety of different businesses prior to COVID-19, the failure to realize the potential effects of a pandemic or world-altering event is what essentially caused the capital decline here.

In any situation outside of this, it's likely that the company could have continued on and perhaps bridged its troubles naturally over the course of 4-5 years. Now, they were forced to change things in the midst of COVID-19, and it caused this.

I'm not sure I would call the mistake as "investing too early", as it was impossible to foresee the sort of dynamics caused by a pandemic, but at almost 1% portfolio size I would certainly call my position in the company "overexposed" based on the company's risk profile. You can make the argument that the company even doesn't have a place in a conservative portfolio, and I couldn't really call you "wrong" per se.

Based on fundamental valuation analysis, the company currently trades far below where I believe it should, a stance agreed with by most of the street (with an S&P Global mean price target of 29.90 NOK/share), with an almost universal "BUY" rating by most of the analysts following it, but the fact is that I overexposed my position initially to where I now stand today. If not including dividend payouts, my position would be in the red nearly 45%.

Again, my relatively limited exposure seen on a total portfolio basis has limited any sort of catastrophic results here. I know investor peers who had positions of 8-10% of Ocean Yield due to the high yield, which I always caution against.

Lesson learned: Don't overexpose your position with a risk profile of this magnitude given your conservative portfolio goals. Always invest with, and act with care - doubly so when investing in smaller-cap companies with a high risk.

Moving on.

The famous Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) is next.

Once again, prudence and investment sizing considerably limits the overall downside to my portfolio. Tanger represents only 0.42% of my portfolio, with a potential 0.7% if the position were to appreciate over 9$-$10/share, and if the FX were to become more favorable. At current trends, I'm underwater 42% including FX.

Tanger was a fairly interesting case, and one I try to learn from. Again, part of it can be laid at the feet of COVID-19, which is a trend we really couldn't have foreseen. The company's fundamentals were solid, and while NOI decline was to be expected as a trend, it wasn't to any degree that would undercut the company's existence as a whole.

Until the pandemic - though bears will argue this would have happened over time even without one.

The only reason my loss isn't larger (it's closer to 34% at constant currency) is that I never subscribed to any sort of premium for Tanger, but demanded bottom-feeding valuation for the company. It turned out, however, that under $15/share, or a 5-6X P/FFO wasn't bottom-feeding enough to insulate from investment downside.

Instead, the company continued to drop, eventually troughing at around 4-4.5X P/FFO where it currently stands, and where it doesn't seem to go any lower as things stand today. The lesson here should be fairly clear. Given that degrees of fundamental decline were already expected, this should have been coupled with the ongoing "mall death" in the US, to either point me to a different, more qualitative investment choice or demand an even lower valuation multiple for this company.

I realize that as things go, I'm far from the worst in terms of overall returns on SKT - still, the quality point stands. I do expect SKT to return to somewhat of a more normal valuation in the long term, and I don't expect the company to go bankrupt or anything of the sort.

Still, defending an investment into SKT can only be done on the basis of distress-level valuation, especially given the troubles still ongoing in the retail industry with over 10% of the REITs portfolio ABR essentially currently at risk.

However, even if we assume that the company's cash flows and FFO essentially normalize at COVID-19 levels and the company doesn't improve significantly from here, the valuation given such a company based on the cash that it provides shareholders should still be closer to $10/share, which is slightly above my overall cost basis. That's assuming the worst - and I realize, some of the readers may have a cost basis of over $30/share (which I always viewed as too high).

The lesson for me is: I want to be even more careful, or perhaps avoid, as a rule, investing in companies that experience secular decline even in a positive market, as things were pre-pandemic levels. Or, barring that, extremely low debt, and A-rated credit. There are enough appealing alternatives as investments where we don't need to rely on things "not being as bad as we think". To put it in layman's terms, if I could "switch" the invested amount for a lower-yielding company like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), I would.

We also have Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Even slightly into the pandemic, things at MDP didn't seem so bad. Insiders were buying, management reiterated dividend confidence, everything seemed set to ride out the storm. The company's CEO bought at nearly $30/share, saying that:

Personally, I do not believe our current share price reflects our strong competitive position and growth potential, and that's why I continue to invest personal funds in company shares" (Source: Tom Harty, Feb 25th)

With the election coming up and sports, things in advertising seemed good and MDP's balance sheet, while somewhat more dented than competitors following the M&A, seemed set to weather things even with somewhat negative dynamics. But then things turned ugly, in advertising specifically, and things turned ugly fast.

The company paused the dividend in late April of 2020 as nearly 50% of the company's revenue base, advertising, came under threat and earnings turned negative. It redeemed prefs, raised more secured debt, and increased leverage to 6.0X, all essentially within 2-3 months.

My position, which I thought I bought at a good valuation, is down 52%. The latest news out of the company is that it seeks to amend its charter to separate local and national media groups. While the company claims this isn't indicative of any long-term plans, speculation of carving out certain parts of the company can, of course, be made.

I'm not overly worried about my Meredith position. The company is the strongest player in the entire magazine industry, reaching nearly all US women with its brands, and combines the appeal of national and local media with ads, and other segments.

However, things truly took a turn for the worse in this company in a way that I did not see coming. As it stands, I don't expect things to turn around in full for 4-5 years, and my 0.7% portfolio stake will be a non-generating (dividends) asset for some time. This is bad, and it needs highlighting.

The company went into COVID-19 with excessive debt to pay for its Time M&A, and even prior to the pandemic, the guidance could be characterized as uncertain. In fact, I wrote an article in October where I made some of the risks clear. I've considered whether to reinvest the remaining capital in something else in order to recoup losses faster, but in the end, I don't believe the potential upside in the thesis as broken as things may seem now. Meredith is even a company I still follow and consider over 100% undervalued from a fair value if things do turn around - though I would still caution anyone from investing here given that there are far better alternatives available.

My decision regarding Meredith should obviously, in hindsight, have been to stick to my neutral/careful thesis and opt for investing in something else - but I truly estimate that Meredith, barring COVID-19, would have been able not only to handle things but to excel over time.

That's not reality, however. The lesson here is to pay greater attention to debt-related risks and size investments in such companies even more conservative, compared to what I did. The destruction of capital, even if temporary, was simply too excessive for things to be acceptable. In short: Don't do this again.

We save the worst for the last - Macerich (MAC)

This is really the most "faulty" investment I currently have, in the red at more than 66% at current levels, and while I only have 0.12% exposure to Macerich, that's still 0.12% too much, and it pulls my eyes every time I open up my portfolio sheet in Excel.

I allowed myself to be misled by insider buying and other bull arguments, which made me pay insufficient attention to secular revenue declines and drops in NOI. Combine this with current trouble with regards to mortgages and overall debt, with capital markets being far less forgiving now as they were before (and a company like MAC obviously needing to pay high interest for any cash or extension), and I found myself invested in a company where I really didn't want to be.

The company obviously isn't in a position to raise equity with share prices at a near all-time low. Unlike some of the other companies, MAC is a fairly well-followed REIT, and analysts haven't changed their long-term highest targets all that much - MAC is still being considered at a target stock price of $57/share on the high end (S&P Global), with the mean however dropping from a pre-pandemic $33.29/share to a $12.08/share as of 9/18/20 based on 18 analyst forecasts. (Source: S&P Global)

The simple fact is, I allowed myself to be charmed by what bulls considered to be an extremely high-quality portfolio of malls. More research an in-depth looks would have shown me that far from just falling 75% in 2020 so far, the company also dropped 40% in 2019, which puts the company at near distressed-level or bankruptcy valuations - and the reasons for this.

The problem with MAC is that the issue is the balance sheet and its tendencies to use mortgage debts to enhance company cash flows - this really only works well in bull markets and requires the company to have substantial cash in bad times. Earlier bullishness regarding MAC's ability to pay down the current debt has already been shattered, with the company in renegotiation to extend terms for many of the company's secured loans. The fact is, MAC will and is breaching its debt covenants, which also includes the crucial secured debt to gross asset value - only within a few hundred bps here.

What's more, there's a considerable amount, nearly $2.5B worth of debt, maturing in the coming 2 years. Given the company's current NOI/FFO, this is well above what the company is currently able to generate in earnings. Refinancing these loans will be brutal, given that the amount is currently more than twice the amount of the market capitalization of the entire REIT.

The question of whether MAC will be able to restructure its covenants is only relevant to me in the sense that, because I believe it, I won't be immediately selling the position at a loss. Because I believe they will be able to do this, I will wait for the company to recuperate and likely step out when things have recovered somewhat. I don't see MAC going bankrupt, I believe in the company's fairly good relationships with its banks in extended debts, but I do see the recovery for the company to take a very long time.

The lesson here is simple, as should be clear from how I write about my stake: Be certain to do the due diligence in full even at a starter position, to make certain you don't find yourself in investments you don't fully understand or don't want to be in. While I understood or believed myself understanding the risks in full, COVID-19 brought the company's previous slight decline to a cliff and pushed it over.

This is unacceptable for me, and the only positive here is that I didn't actually write an article on the company, meaning as far as my readers are concerned, I was never really "bullish" MAC to any official degree.

So, all in all, these are the current 4 worst-performing investments in my portfolio currently, with the relevant "lessons" that I've learned, and that I hope might be of some use to readers.

Wrapping up

You may notice a common thread amongst these investments I've mentioned in this article.

As a whole, they represent investments into what can only be described as companies with a higher risk profile than investing in safer dividend stocks yielding far less. This commonality should not be lost to any investor viewing the list, or what it signifies.

My ambition with investing in my core portfolio, which is what I write about on Seeking Alpha, is the construction of a dividend stream that provides ongoing and recession-resistant dividend incomes over the course of time, preferably growing significantly over time as well.

(Source: Author's Core Portfolio, Google Sheets)

Several of these investments can be questioned on the basis on whether they truly fulfill this ambition, or if this is a case of an investor being lured into higher-risk investments with capital loss as a result.

Higher risk does not automatically equate to capital loss. I've many investments that I would characterize as higher-risk which have returned not only double digits but triple digits in returns, while still maintaining consistent and safe dividends. Some examples of successful investments along this vein?

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF), Atea (OTC:ATAZF), Resurs (OTC:RSRSF), GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGF), STORE Capital (STOR), Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), Uponor (OTCPK:UPNRF)- the list goes on. Smaller investments into riskier, more cyclical businesses have yielded results of over 100% in total returns in less than 2 years - Thor Industries (THO) is one such example, and even large-cap stocks that at the time are viewed as risky can go the other way. My investment into Whirlpool (WHR), done at times when the market hated the stock, is up more than 72% in less than 17 months including dividends.

However, in the end, I need to be as honest with myself as with my readers and not point even to these positive examples.

Over the past 2 years, I've become far more conservative and risk-averse than I was when I began investing many years back. In part, it is the practice of writing these articles and having investors messaging me and tell me they consider what I write to be a bit of guidance.

It's absolutely crucial as a financial writer to "own" what you say, and be able to stand behind what you say when you say it. It's equally crucial to own up to your mistakes and change your M.O when things do go south to ensure it doesn't happen again - because while I may be investing for myself and despite my writing not being financial advice, I realize that hundreds of thousands of people do read my articles.

I often mention as well, that my writing currently concerns my core portfolio - a portfolio with a goal of around $1M that's supposed to act as a safety regardless of what happens (within the realm of reason). It seems natural to orient oneself conservatively and risk-averse with this ambition. Lower yield and more conservative returns should be an acceptable tradeoff for a significantly higher degree of safety when concerned with that sort of long-term ambition.

My articles and my writing overall has come to better reflect these ambitions as they are over the past 1-2 years - and I mean for this to continue.

At some point in the future, it's likely that I'll look at starting a more growth-oriented portfolio that has an inherently higher risk/reward ratio - but I would never suggest anyone do that when beginning their investment career, as you'll have less to fall back on in the event of a capital loss. As I see things, a suitable M.O for such a conservative portfolio is the one I represent in my writings here, targeting a broad variety of safe companies that offer an appealing average yield at a superb cost basis, generating positive, market-beating returns over time.

Part of me certainly looks forward to this exciting prospect of more growth-oriented investing, but this, to me, is a different ambition entirely.

For now, I'm content with highlighting the black sheep in my portfolio, and have you understand why I choose not to sell any of them, but why I may regret buying them even when they return to a more humane valuation. I want to highlight these mistakes as a consideration of portfolio strategy and to indicate the risks involved here.

Let me know if you have any questions - and thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, MDP, OYIEF, SKT, ATAZF, EIFZF, FRT, GEAGF, GEAGY, STOR, THO, TLTZF, UPNRF, WHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.