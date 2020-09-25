Danger: Bears Are All Around

The same cannot be said for the rest of the U.S. and the rest of the world.

No bull. The stimulus driven S&P 500 remains in solid shape despite what has been a lousy September. But looking past the headlines reveals that underlying stock market conditions both in the U.S. and across the world remain broken. Although all eyes remain transfixed on the resilient S&P 500 bull, the increasingly entrenched bear remains alive and well across the rest of the global stock market landscape.

Big bull. Although the headline S&P 500 has recently fallen back below its previous all-time high from February 2020 and has been teasing official correction territory at down -10% lately, it continues to trade well above year ago levels. Moreover, the S&P 500 is still trading more than +13% above its January 2018 highs. While the recent decisive pullback after failing at its upward sloping bullhorn trendline high, the S&P 500 is still trading well above its 200-day and 400-day moving average support. A near-term retest of this 3021 to 3106 support range should be expected in the near-term, but this continues to be the logical level to expect a measurable bounce for the S&P 500.

How sustainable this bounce will be remains to be seen, as the market is currently facing no shortage of downside risks at the present time - an economy still in recession, historically extreme valuations, deteriorating corporate earnings, diminishing prospects for fiscal stimulus, looming political uncertainty, simmering social unrest, and a persistent global pandemic. But as long as the Federal Reserve remains the daily effective buyer of last resort injecting liquidity at a rate of $4 billion in daily U.S. Treasury purchases, the S&P 500 has the capability of eventually finding a floor.

Hidden risk. Before going any further, a quick downside risk points on the S&P 500 for consideration. As mentioned above, the almost exclusive reason that we have seen the stock market rally since March 23 has been the extraordinary liquidity injections from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Same goes for the dramatic narrowing of corporate bond spreads despite the rise in bankruptcies that may accelerate into 2020 Q4 and 2021 Q1.

Lately, the Fed has been clamoring for fiscal policy support including another stimulus program, but Congress has failed to produce anything to date. And with the calendar over the next six weeks suddenly filled with hearings over approving a new Supreme Court justice, the prospects for a new fiscal stimulus package are virtually nil.

So what's a Fed to do that desperately wants fiscal policy makers to act? Let the one thing happen that has gotten otherwise complacent fiscal policy makers off their duff with lightning speed both in 2008-2009 and again earlier this year. Let the stock market plunge. Recent history has shown how quickly folks on Capitol Hill sharpen their focus and get stuff done in coordination with the White House when the Dow and the S&P 500 are cascading lower day after day after day after day. I know the Fed doesn't have it in 'em to do it, but this is the way they could get their wish.

A sleuth of bears. Unfortunately, while the rising until recently S&P 500 has helped breed renewed complacency among policy makers, the reality remains that the rest of the U.S. and the world remains locked in an ongoing multi-year bear market that is showing no signs of quitting.

Balancing the scales. Let's begin with a look at the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, which is less than confidence inducing for the resilience of the S&P 500 Index itself. While I wouldn't go so far as to put the equal weighted S&P 500 in the bear category, it remains notable that unlike its market cap weighted fraternal twin, it came nowhere close to revisiting February 2020 all-time highs and has since fallen back below January 2018 levels from nearly three years ago now.

Mid-size bear. The picture becomes increasingly disconcerting the further we travel down the size spectrum. The S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index has spent nearly the past three years since its January 2018 setting only marginal new highs while striking measurable successive new lows. And during its rally from March 23 lows, the index fell short of returning to its January 2018 high before rolling back over to the downside. Today, the S&P 400 Mid-Cap remains more than -10% below this January 2018 peak.

Big baby bear. The look is even worse when considering the S&P 600 Small Cap Index. The all-time high in small caps came all the way back in August 2018, and the trend has been increasingly to the downside ever since. Making matters worse, the sequence of lower highs and lower lows appears to have accelerated in 2020. Not only are small caps -16% below their January 2018 highs from nearly three years ago, they are -25% below their all-time highs from August 2018 more than two years ago. Put simply, U.S. small caps are already deeply entrenched in a protracted bear market that is showing no signs of letting up.

Long roaming bear. The bearish images are just as striking when looking overseas. The developed international MSCI EAFE Index peaked in January 2018. Since that time, developed international stocks have collectively set lower highs and progressively deeper lows. And the longer-term shift to the downside may be picking up speed as we continue through the rest of 2020 and into 2021. Still down by more than -16% from its highs from nearly three years ago, developed international stocks are another major category definitively stuck in a prolonged bear market.

Hibernating Emerging bear. Taking the cake (or should I say salmon) are emerging markets, which are arguably the most bearish of all. After peaking in January 2020, emerging markets have seen successive lower highs coupled with even more dramatic lower lows. Today, emerging markets remain more than -17% below their January 2020 highs with another move to the downside potentially accelerating.

Why this matters. So while the headline S&P 500 Index remains an ongoing bull market, the rest of the market including even large swaths within the S&P 500 Index itself remain definitively in a bear market that stretches back nearly three years now.

Respect the bull. Understanding this reality is critically important for those that continue to ride the tech driven large cap stock momentum train in 2020, for it informs you as an investor that you are living on borrowed stimulus driven time with this allocation. Stock market history has shown that such decoupling can only last so long before reality finally sets in. The Fed has already extended the game for S&P 500 Index for some time, but we may soon be entering a phase in 2020 Q4 and 2021 Q1 where the accumulating downside pressures may prove too much to reasonably offset any more. And as mentioned above, maybe letting some of the steam out of the S&P 500 wouldn't be such a bad thing at this point for a Fed that so badly wants fiscal policy makers to finally act. Continue to speculate in U.S. large cap stocks found in the S&P 500, but be selective and bias toward being defensive in sectors such as healthcare and utilities for greater downside risk protection if and when reality finally arrives.

Respect the bear. Understanding this reality is also worthwhile in knowing where the more attractive long-term investment opportunities are increasingly accumulating with the passage of time. For while the S&P 500 and most everything inside of it remains exceedingly expensive from a valuation standpoint, particularly in light of the accumulating downside risks, the further the rest of the U.S. and the world trails behind on both an absolute and relative basis versus the S&P 500, the better the absolute and relative long-term investment opportunity set becomes. For example, an investor can allocate to South Korean stocks today at a 60% valuation discount relative to the United States and gain exposure to a market that not only has the COVID-19 crisis under MUCH better control relative to the U.S. but also has considerably more favorable economic growth prospects going forward. Superior growth at 60% off is an attractive opportunity at least for consideration.

Beware the bear. Be careful out there in today's stock market, as risks are building all around us in this increasingly eventful year of 2020. Recognize that nearly everything else outside of the S&P 500 is in a bear market that is approaching three years and counting. Eventually, the S&P 500 too may not be spared, and those areas that are most richly valued and most speculative are those that very likely will be taken down the first and the hardest in the end. Be nimble, and instead look to more neglected areas of the market today for more favorable risk-reward opportunities for tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks and developed international country ETFs as part of a broad asset allocation strategy. I am also long SH and RWM as a hedge against these long individual stock allocations.



Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.