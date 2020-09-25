Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rasmus Jakobsson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The negative comments around Intel (INTC) are focused on delays regarding node improvements in their processors and because of this, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will steal market share with the use of TSMC's (TSM) processor technology. We find this unlikely, and Intel's financials over the last six-years back this up. From our analysis, we find Intel undervalued up to 50% compared to TSMC. Furthermore, our analysis finds Intel undervalued on an independent basis between 30-64%.

Process Node

The bears citing Intel's inability to lower the density of their chips which first had a six-year delay going from 14nm to 10nm and recently announced another delay moving to 7nm as the reason they will lose market share to the competition.

Performance and power are key metrics but how you get there is not necessarily determined by how many transistors you can fit on a chip. The architecture, hardware-software co-design, etc. are contributing more to performance nowadays. As per Semiconductor Engineering:

The general consensus is that shrinking to 5nm and 3nm only will provide power/performance improvements of about 15% to 20%, while targeting specific functions through architecture and hardware-software co-design can boost performance by up three orders of magnitude at the same power.

The nanometer term used for microprocessors has no industry standard and is used as a marketing term. The difference between TSMC's 20nm and 16nm chip is a change of transistor type, from planar to FinFet, resulting in higher performance but has the same density. The density of chips has historically been a proxy for measuring performance but with more performance gains coming from improvements in other areas, this simplification no longer works.

Valuation

The valuation process starts with calculating the reproduction cost of Intel's assets. Accounts receivables have added back the allowance of 33m since a new entrant would face similar charges. PP&E has been validated against capex over different time horizons. It tends to be in between three and four years and PP&E has therefore been written down to the average between them. Capex going forward might increase due to challenges in production but to keep it conservative, it has been adjusted downward.

Off-balance sheet assets a new entrant need to reproduce is R&D and S&M. The R&D value has been calculated by capitalizing five years of R&D expenses and amortize them on a straight-line basis. An argument to adjust the useful life assumption upwards would be that Intel has been growing despite long delays.

There is clearly value in the distribution channels, sales contracts, and relationships Intel has developed which a new entrant would have to reproduce. The model assumes it would take at least three years for a new entrant to get up to speed with Intel.

Reproduction Value 2020 Book Value Adjustments Cash 20,803 20,803 A/R 8,455 8,488 Inventories 9,246 9,246 OCA 2,997 2,997 PP&E 56,770 47,985 Equity 3,880 3,880 Goodwill 39,648 39,648 OLTA 5,911 5,911 R&D - 39,539 S&M - 12,954 Assets 147,710 191,451 Debt 39,919 - A/P 4,638 4,638 A/C 2,358 2,358 OCL 13,435 - Contract / Prepaids 1,353 1,353 Taxes 4,651 4,651 D/T 2,027 2,027 OLTL 2,975 - L 71,356 15,027 S/E 76,354 120,095 L+S/E 147,710 135,122

Net reproduction value 155,829 EPV 238,395 Franchise Value 82,567 DCG / PC Net reproduction value 137,161

This NRV valuation leaves us with a net reproduction value of 155 829 billion (36.64/share). Intel is only worth more than its net reproduction value if it is operating within a franchise. To value Intel's franchise we must first analyze its competitive advantage.

Competitive advantage

The long and extensive relationship with PC vendors, most notably the Microsoft/Intel interdependence and the 95% market share achieved in the server market, makes Intel the standard choice and gives Intel heavy leeway on performance slippage. From an article in Tomshardware, we find hints of vendors being unlikely to switch away due to the presence of switching costs in the form of revalidation programs:

[…] according to our conversations with several motherboard vendors at CES 2020, Intel still maintains its leadership in the OEM/SI segment. According to those vendors, Intel's sales are particularly dominant with office and government buyers that remain 'spec'd in for Intel systems, meaning purchasing Intel systems helps them avoid paying for expensive re-validation programs.

Intel's captivity and scale are further substantiated in AMD's 2019 10-K (p. 13) where the following is stated as a risk factor:

Intel exerts substantial influence over computer manufacturers and their channels of distribution through various brand and other marketing programs. As a result of Intel's position in the microprocessor market, Intel has been able to control x86 microprocessor and computer system standards and benchmarks and to dictate the type of products the microprocessor market requires of us. [...] Additionally, Intel is able to drive de facto standards and specifications for x86 microprocessors that could cause us and other companies to have delayed access to such standards.

To expand our point of customer captivity, we can look at Intel and Apple. Apple has been working for at least five years to transition away from Intel and is only able to do it thanks to its ownership of the OS. Other manufacturers are locked in with Intel/Windows. The competitive advantage should show up in market share and profitability.

As can be seen from the pictures provided by CPUbenchmark, Intel has a stable market share in all its segments besides the recent slippage in desktop.

Intel has been delivering strong and growing cash flows despite delays with an average FCF/CFFO ratio of 46%.

Intel is also earning returns above the cost of capital which has persisted for a long time and should have been eroded under a no barrier scenario. Both market share data and profitability measures back up our claim of strong competitive advantage.

How likely is Intel to lose its competitive advantage to AMD or a new entrant? Intel can spend twice of AMD's revenue on R&D, this should eventually lead to superior designs over time. It is true that AMD might be more efficient with its R&D spending but would require them to be more than eight times as efficient to reach the dollar value of Intel's R&D. AMD's operational structure allows them to leverage the supply chain, freeing up capital needed to compete but this comes at the cost in form of lower margins, making it still irrational and unprofitable to compete with Intel.

As established in our NRV valuation, the hypothetical entrant would need somewhere in the range of 155 billion in capital to recreate Intel's assets. To win over customers they would likely need to lower its prices by at least 25%. Below are scenarios for the return earned by Intel and potential entrant under different market share scenarios. As the table shows the economics for an entrant is not encouraging.

All segments Intel Entrant Intel Entrant Market Share 100% 100% 75% 25% Sales 71,965 53,974 53,974 13,493 COGS 29,825 29,825 29,825 29,825 Operating Expenses 20,105 20,105 20,105 20,105 EBIT 22,035 4,044 4,044 -36,437 EBIT after Tax 19,278 3,154 3,154 -28,421 ROIC 12% 2% 2% -18%

From the competitive analysis, we are only able to conclude a competitive advantage within microprocessors, therefore the same analysis is applied to the CCG and DCG segment. Identifiable assets not attributable to either segment have been removed as assets in the ROIC calculation because a competitor would clearly not need to recreate those assets. The invested capital is assumed to be split equally between the two segments. The return prospects for a new entrant is still lousy.

PC Intel Entrant Intel Entrant Market Share 100% 100% 75% 25% Sales 37,100 27,825 27,825 6,956 COGS - - - - Operating Expenses 21,900 21,900 21,900 21,900 EBIT 15,200 5,925 5,925 -14,944 EBIT after Tax 11,856 4,622 4,622 -11,656 ROIC 17% 7% 7% -17%

DCG Intel Entrant Intel Entrant Market Share 100% 100% 75% 25% Sales 23,500 17,625 17,625 4,406 COGS - - - - Operating Expenses 13,300 13,300 13,300 13,300 EBIT 10,200 4,325 4,325 -8,894 EBIT after Tax 7,956 3,374 3,374 -6,937 ROIC 12% 5% 5% -10%

The conclusion is that the economy of scale is protecting Intel's franchise from a rational competitor to enter and Intel should be able to sustain their high returns in the foreseeable future, requiring further analysis to include the value of Intel's franchise.

Franchise value

The base case modeled is a no-growth scenario. Subsequently, growth-related costs in R&D, SG&A, and capex have been added back, assumed to be 25% of the reported cost. The cost of capital used in the modeled is 9% and seems reasonable when compared to a dividend discount model and it is slightly higher than the expected return of the market.

EPV Base Case CCG + DCG Sales 71,965 60,600 EBIT Reported 22,628 25,400 EBIT at 5-year average 21,007 21,952 EBIT Adj Margin 29% 36% EBIT Margin Reported 31% 42% R&D add back (25%) 3,341 2,813 SG&A add back (25%) 1,538 1,295 EBIT Adj 25,885 26,060 EBIT Adj Margin 36% 43% NOPAT 22% Tax 20,190 20,327 D&A Add back (25%) 2,707 1,938 Adj Income 22,896 22,264 Income Adj Margin 32% 37% Income as reported 21,048 - EPV 254,405 247,379 Net Cash -16,009 -16,009 EPV Equity 238,395 231,370 Per Share 56.05 54.40 Discount 9% 9% Operating Earnings 14,025 12,344 EPV Earnings 22,896 22,264 Franchise Earnings 8,872 9,920 Franchise Margin 12% 16% Franchise Margin Pretax 16% 21%

The models give us in the base case an earnings power value of 254 billion and an equity value of 238 billion (56.05/share). The franchise margins are not outlandish adding some validity to our assumptions. In the base case, the 5-year historical average EBIT margin has been used (29%) and a tax rate of 22%, giving no value to management ability to handle taxes efficiently.

The competitive analysis did only conclude a competitive advantage within microprocessors, therefore a model has also been created for only the CCG and DCG segment. Equity value, in this case, equals 231 billion (54.40/share) and you have divestment worth at least 3.5 dollars per share.

The model has assumed no growth, but history tells us that Intel has been compounding revenue, EBIT, and Net income at 5%, 9%, and 13% respectively over the last five years. The historic growth rates are very high and will most likely not continue in perpetuity. A more reasonable growth rate would be in the range of 3-5%.

How much more is Intel worth with growth?

Adjusting the model to factor in a 3% and 5% growth rate increases our base case value with 19% and 48%. In this case, the growth will act as a margin of safety.

Growth Base Case CCG + DCG ROIC 14.69% 16.23% Capital 155,829 137,161 Growth 3.00% 3.00% Growth 5.00% 5.00% EPV 254,405 247,379 PV G = 3% 303,693 302,489 PV G = 5% 377,625 385,153 Per Share G = 0% 56.05 (Upside 12%) 54.40 (Upside 9%) Per Share G = 3% 66.91 (Upside 34%) 66.52 (Upside 33%) Per Share G = 5% 83.20 (Upside 66%) 84.70 (Upside 69%)

Intel multiples vs. peers

Comparing Intel to its peers, most notably AMD and TSMC, which together resemble Intel's microprocessor business from manufacturing to design, shows Intel is trading at a 50% discount to the hypothetically combined company in terms of EV/E and EV/EBIT, and a similar discount to TSMC. This is not a perfect comparison since both Intel and TSMC have non-overlapping businesses but adds some validity to the valuation. Intel should trade closer to TSMC under our 5% growth scenario with an EV/EBIT of 25X and around 15X under the 3% growth scenario. The discount is undeserved given they are still leading or on par with TSMCs technology and Intel is creating 3X the free cash flow compared to TSMC.

Peers valuation Intel AMD TSMC TSMC + AMD EV 225,182 65,683 260,976 326,659 EV/E 11X 193X 22X 22X EV/EBIT 10X 104X 21X 25X EV/FCF 15X 831X 50X 61X Revenue Y/Y 2% 4% 4% 4% Gross Margin 59% 43% 46% 46% Operating Margin 31% 9% 35% 31% R&D/R 19% 23% 9% 11% FCF 15,227 79 5,261 5,340

Note: numbers from FY 2019 Intel, AMD, TSMC

Acquisitions

With Intel missing the boat on mobile, creates concerns that desperation leads management down a path of value-destroying acquisitions. Big bets have been made on 5G, Autonomous Driving, AI, and Memory. These bets have been fueled by acquisitions, most notably in Mobileye for 15B and Altera for 15B.

In 2017 Intel acquired Mobileye for 15.6B USD, a P/Adj. EBITDA (p.27) of over 70X. Mobileye is a company building software and hardware needed for autonomous driving.

I speculate that management is trying to accomplish a new local monopoly with the acquisition. First, Intel has bought a 15% stake in Here, a joint venture between the big car manufacturers to develop autonomous driving and driving assistance. The JV will be the first choice for these car manufacturers and therefore, by extension Intel too. The acquisition of Mobileye gains accesses to solid technology needed for Intel to deliver a strong autonomous driving proposition.

These pieces together create the opportunity for Intel to capture a large chunk of the valuable part of the automobile vertical and creating a local monopoly alongside it. For more on the value in autonomy, check out this article.

The second big acquisition in recent history is Altera, a producer of FPGA chips. The chips will help Intel improve performance in specialized tasks such as web searches. As per the Wall Street Journal:

Wendell Brooks, Intel's vice president in charge of mergers and acquisitions, estimated that the first approach could bring a 30% to 50% speed improvement over using processors and FPGAs separately. Integrating the two functions, which will not occur until after 2016, could double the performance, he said. That combination, he said, should bring dramatic benefits for jobs like facial recognition, which might require computers to search through hundreds of millions of images to find matches.

This agrees with previous statements in this article, chip density will not be the main driver of performance. Integrating Intel's Atom chips with FPGAs could also help in areas such as automobile electric systems, according to Mr. Brooks. Indicating that the acquisition is in line with management's strategy and core products.

Risk factor

The risk and what would change the thesis is that management focuses on growth outside its franchise. As seen in the DCG and CCG model, Intel would create more value divesting everything else. The big bets on areas outside its franchise such as memory, autonomous driving, and 5G are potential areas of mismanagement. If they are not able to build this into a platform and expand its local monopoly as its transformation from PC-centric to a Data-centric company, it will ultimately be a value-destroying activity. Positive signs are management divestments out of non-core areas such as 5G in mobiles. This is ultimately something we need to watch in management execution and act accordingly.

Conclusion

With the density of processors being of lesser importance today, the market is unjustly punishing Intel for its numerous delays while the fundamentals of the company remain strong. The competitive advantage, protected by an economy of scale, will keep Intel delivering strong returns moving forward. Investors today will enjoy a high cash return of 9% and the free option of Intel growing, making it a solid investment over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.