IMF September Buys: The 13 Stocks Added To My Fund

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

With the market on a bit of a decline, I decided to put the September IMF funds to work earlier two weeks ago. I was particularly eager as I had suitable replacements for the recently sold position, and wanted to get that moving. As it turns out, the market kept dropping, and some of these stocks are now a few percent cheaper; happy bargain hunting, In any case, here are my buys for the month:

To be clear from the top, I invested the usual $1,000 a month equally: $100 across 10 stocks. The Reynolds (REYN) purchase was funded with the portfolio's dividends from August. Expect Reynolds to be the recipient of dividend funds for the foreseeable future. This is my new Hormel Foods (HRL), at least under $35, and I intend to size this position up. Reynolds just guided up on earnings for the year and the stock still didn't move. Analysts are missing an obvious and pretty wide mis-pricing within consumer staples here.

And then you've got the last two. I sold the portfolio's long-running JD (JD) position earlier this month. JD stock had nearly tripled from the portfolio's cost basis, and its valuation has gotten way ahead of its fundamentals. As JD was a top 10 portfolio holding, that freed up a bunch of cash. I split the JD cash in two, and divided it equally into Walmart Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) and Corporacion America Airports (CAAP).

On Walmart Mexico, I've been getting pushback along the lines of if you don't like MercadoLibre (MELI), then what's the e-commerce play in Latin America? At least on the Mexico side of the equation, sometimes the giant wins - Walmart is doing fantastic in Mexico, both online and offline.

Walmex's e-commerce sales spiked more than 200% in Q2 2020 and are now at a more than $1 billion annual runrate (up there with MercadoLibre and Amazon Mexico). You get that, plus the largest physical retailer in Mexico at the low-end of its 10-year trading range. That's even as Walmex has grown earnings and EBITDA at 10%/year compounded in recent years.

Like with U.S. Walmart (WMT) over the past year, once people figure out that Walmex is crushing it online, the valuation will rerate higher. Much higher.

On Corporacion America Airports, I'd been resisting adding to the position since South America was getting hit hardest by the virus, CAAP doesn't have a great balance sheet, and it was unclear to me if they'd have the liquidity to survive the crisis. But things have changed.

Now South America has turned the corner on Covid, the airports are reopening, CAAP rolled a bunch of the debt into the future and secured more loans, and it's renegotiating various airport concessions to get compensation for this lost year. Yet CAAP stock is still trading as if it's on death's door:

Data by YCharts

And yes, CAAP could absolutely go bankrupt. This is a speculative stock, let's be clear. The Mexican airport companies are much safer and appropriate for large positions. This one is more of a call option on pandemic recovery.

But I've been patiently waiting to take a fat swing at a Covid recovery name once we started to see light on the horizon. CAAP stock valued the same as the Mexican airports (around 7-8x EBITDA even now) is worth $12-$14 share compared to the current $2.20 price.

And Mexican airports are usually worth closer to 12x EBITDA which gets you even higher. Will CAAP ever get up there? For a valuation on par with Mexico, it needs a government change in Argentina, which won't (potentially) happen until 2023. There's a chance that Covid wipes CAAP out still, and an additional chance that Argentina remains in a bust throughout the 2020s.

But a potential path to recovery is starting to show itself. And, don't forget, 40% of CAAP's business is from outside Argentina. Even if you hate the Argentina position, at this price, you're still getting leading airports in Italy, Brazil, and various other countries for a sub-$400 million market cap in addition to the flagship Buenos Aires holdings. If you want to read more, I just posted a 3,000 word report in Ian's Insider Corner.

New Positions And Returning Favorites

Starting off the new positions, we have Huntington Ingalls (HII), which is a military contractor focused on the Navy. Shares are off 40% this year, and are now going for around 11x earnings:

Data by YCharts

We also have Bruker (BRKR), which makes scientific tools and instruments. Want to own Danaher (DHR) or Thermo Fisher (TMO) but find their elevated P/E ratios off-putting? The mid-cap peer Bruker might be up your alley. It's got the looks of a classic compounder stock, and unlike peers, its shares are still off significantly for the year due to Covid-induced earnings weakness:

Data by YCharts

Just how I like my compounder stocks - up and to the right charts currently on a down squiggle.

For old favorites, we're finally revisiting energy this month. As you may recall, I stopped buying anything related to energy once the Saudis announced their price war in March. I also sold Exxon (XOM) out of the aggressive portfolio that day, as there's no reason to stand firm at the start of a self-destructive price war. Exxon soon dropped from $44 then to as low as $30 and oil hit negative prices per barrel at one point.

Even now, with markets roaring to all-time highs, the energy stocks remain depressed. Exxon has only bounced back to $37, and other higher-cost producers like Occidental (OXY) are on the verge of busting the March lows. Sentiment is sour, to say the least.

However, there are some signs of hope for the lowest of low cost producers. With oil at $35-$40, the ultra-efficient producers can still produce profitably and cover their dividends. Hence, I'm adding to two of those this month Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Suncor (SU). It's tempting to add to something like an Exxon again as well, but the dividend cut drama is unpleasant and that stock is likely to remain pressured until they actually cut and/or cash flows improve.

A player like Canadian Natural, by contrast, doesn't have a ticking clock on them. Oil sands have decades-long lives so they aren't fighting a fast depletion curve. And with all-in production costs in the mid-$20s per barrel, they can make fine profits and even pay a reasonable dividend here with prices in the $30s. It's hardly a golden age for a CNQ or Suncor right now, but they'll get by. Meanwhile their rivals are getting weaker by the day.

Canadian Natural just bought out Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) for 69c/share. Painted Pony used to be a $15 stock. The giants get to eat up everyone else for pennies on the dollar now. Other investors pay all the CAPEX to set up new projects and Canadian Natural can later buy them out for pocket change.

We're setting up for the mother of all oil shortages in the mid-2020s, and the low-cost producers with huge reserves are going to make a killing in the next bull market. With the worst of the pandemic bust behind us, I'm happy to resume my stealth accumulation of high-quality (only those!) energy stocks.

Financials & Everything Else

While banks remain exceedingly cheap, I've bought heavily into the sector all year, and I'm trying to round out exposure elsewhere. So there's only two bank buys this month, First of Long Island (FLIC) and Washington Trust (WASH).

Both are huge winners over the past 25 years with tremendous dividend growth records and way higher than usual current starting dividend yields:

Data by YCharts

When the market offers two of the nation's best banks at their most attractive entry points in 25 years, who am I to say no?

Banks -- particularly Washington Trust -- are posting blowout numbers from their mortgage departments. That makes the title insurers still the hot place to be. Yet their stocks haven't really moved yet. Investor's Title (ITIC) and First American (FAF) aren't performing badly, but the market is still clearly treating them more like financial stocks rather than being levered to housing:

Data by YCharts

Title insurance is a fantastic industry for long-term investments as it is high margin, has limited competition and provides an essential service for nearly all U.S.-underwritten mortgages. Yet the stocks aren't even back to flat for the year, let alone up, in the face of a massive mortgage boom. I'm happy to keep accumulating until that changes.

Switching gears, Huntington Ingalls is hardly the only cheap military contractor at the moment. I continue to add to General Dynamics (GD) as well. This is one of the most attractive Dividend Aristocrat stocks on offer at the moment. Perhaps this sector will remain muted until after the election is settled in November. Regardless, I'm happy to keep grabbing these names in the 11-13x P/E ratio range.

Finally, there's LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMUY). As I explained last month, I believe the pandemic has greatly accelerated the widening of the wealth gap around the world, which will aid high-end retailers. Ideally, I'd add more to Estee Lauder (EL) which is my favorite name in the space. But its shares have already blasted off to new all-time highs despite a sharp drop in sales this year. So LVMH, which has a more favorable set-up at the moment, gets my capital for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long all the stocks in the table. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.