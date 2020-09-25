World Is Waiting For Stimulus As Global Trade And Growth Will Remain Sluggish In The Coming Months

The weak trend in global trade and growth will not be enough to support risky assets such as equities in the coming months.

According to CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, World trade (volume) rebounded significantly in June, up 7.6% MoM, its strongest month since the inception of the time series in 2000, giving investors hope that the economic activity may not be as weak as we think. There is no surprise that data will show a rebound in trade this summer after several months of shutdown, but the real question that investors should ask is: will the trend on global growth and trade that we experienced prior to COVID-19 flatten even more in the coming years?

Figure 1 shows the dynamics of World Trade volume since January 2000. It is interesting to see that the trend in trade has significantly weakened after the Great Financial Crisis and therefore we would expect the global economic activity to remain moderate in the medium term amid high political and economic uncertainty. This new age of protectionism and isolationism will dramatically impact the global supply chain in the new cycle and therefore making the V-shaped recovery in world trade very unlikely. We would expect trade volume to continue to rise moderately in the near term and then start trending at a much slower pace than prior to the pandemic.

Figure 1

Source: CPB Netherlands

If we look at the annual growth of world trade and industrial production, which have moved in tandem over time, they are still down -10% and -7.2%, respectively, in June (figure 2, left frame). Exports are also down -10.2% (they were down -18.5% in May), with advanced economies being the most impacted ones as the annual growth in exports was down -14.4% compared to -5% for EM economies.

Interestingly, the recent rebound in economic surprises indicators has questioned investors if exports and imports data will also follow the same trend. Historically, the economic surprises index of the G10 economies has led China's exports and imports growth by 6 months (figure 2, right frame); could trade data follow the same pattern in the coming months? We have argued that even though the recovery in economic fundamentals is certainly a good sign for the activity, we cannot use them as leading indicators this time as they are strongly misleading since the economy was closed for several months. We would expect the recent surge in the CitiFX G10 indicator to be followed by a gradual fall in the coming months as the economy continues to run moderately.

Figure 2

Source: CPB Netherlands, Eikon Reuters

In addition, even though we saw a sharp rebound in some business surveys such as manufacturing PMIs, which some investors use as a 'real time proxy' of the global economic activity, it is important to note that they are very sensitive to equity prices. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the annual performance of US equities overlaid with the ISM manufacturing PMI in the past 30 years; this clearly shows the strong influence of equities over business surveys over time.

One more reliable leading indicator for global equities is South Korea exports for instance. South Korea is one of the world’s most export-dependent industrialized nations with exports valued at more than 40 percent of GDP; hence, analysts have traditionally used SK as a leading economic indicator for developed markets' equities' earnings and/or for industrial production. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that South Korean exports have historically led global equities by 3 months and are not pricing in a strong momentum for the months to come.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Hence, the trend in global trade and growth will clearly not be enough to naturally support the price of risky assets such as equities in the coming months, especially considering the rising uncertainty first related to US elections and then Brexit and European political risk. The world is waiting for further fiscal stimulus from governments, which will force the central banks (especially the Fed) to continue to expand their balance if they want to limit the downside risk in stocks in the near to medium term. The recent 10%+ consolidation in equities clearly shows how vulnerable is the market currently without central banks and governments’ help.

The recent rise in the US dollar also shows how cautious investors are at the moment and how quickly the trend we have seen in recent months – i.e. cheaper US dollar, higher equities – can reverse. We have been bullish USD as a hedge against rising price volatility and suggest holding low equity-correlated assets or sectors such as global mining stocks until at least the rest of the year (figure 4, right frame).

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

