Thesis

AMC Networks' (AMCX) stock price has been battered year to date, down roughly 40%, bringing its Market Capitalization to $1.2B. Market participants have essentially priced the company for bankruptcy due to its significant debt-load, exposure to the cable bundle, and perceived dependence on the Walking Dead franchise. Despite all this, the company remains highly profitable, generates significant amounts of cash, and has a surprisingly strong track record of content creation that should not be ignored. In my view, the company's shares represent a compelling opportunity due to a history of operational success combined with an appealing valuation.

Background

AMC Networks was spun out of Cablevision as a standalone company in 2011 with Joshua Sapan serving as CEO and the Dolan family controlling the majority of the voting shares. Since that time, the company's eponymous cable programming channel has been home to multiple hits such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul. However, the company's true potential would be unleashed with the launch of AMC Studio's, their own in-house production company. In fact, the first show they produced was The Walking Dead, which would go on to become one of the most successful shows in the history of television. Despite the fortuitous outcome regarding The Walking Dead, AMC Networks now finds itself the victim of its own success, as the company has struggled to find equivalent successor content.

In addition to the company's content creation travails, AMC Networks is also a victim of the cord-cutting trend. AMC operates its National Networks business unit which is composed of the programming channels: AMC, WeTV, SundanceTV, BBC AMERICA, and IFC. As shown in the table below, the amount of customers with access to its main AMC channel has been in decline for years with subscriber pressure actually becoming stronger in the past year. This represents a significant structural challenge for the company, as subscriber declines must be offset by price increases in order to keep revenue from falling.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 AMC Subscribers 95.0 93.6 91.2 90.5 89.0 85.0

Source: AMC Networks 10-K's

As it relates to the "International & Other" business unit, AMC Networks distributes content to over 130 countries through its own cable channels or through partnerships. In addition, AMC Networks has purchased and created several niche Streaming Video On Demand (SVOD) services: Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC, which are ramping up for growth.

AMC Networks Today

As alluded to earlier, AMC Networks is at a significant turning point for its business. Cable subscriber declines have finally reached the level where pricing increases will not be able to offset revenue declines. To add insult to injury, the coronavirus pandemic precipitated a 16% decline in YoY Q2 revenues due, primarily due to lower advertising demand. Despite this drop in revenue, the company was able to cut costs, and maintain adjusted profitability with only a 3% decline in the quarter, which indicates the strength of the operating model.

As the company moves forward into 2021, it will continue to build out niche SVOD services in order to supplement its declining cable revenues. In fact, at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, CEO Joshua Sapan projected AMC Network's SVOD services to grow revenue at a 37% compound annual growth rate over the next five years, all while maintaining positive adjusted operating income. These services should allow AMC to more than offset the revenue declines, which should moderate to the mid single digits in Q3 2020 and beyond as the economic effects of coronavirus recede.

Apart from AMC Networks stand alone value creation efforts to move its business directly to the consumer, the company also represents significant value as an acquisition target. This is because AMC Networks is a relatively undersized company and would benefit from greater scale and distribution.

For example, AMC Networks was locked in a contract impasse with AT&T September 2020, because the telecom company would not approve the fee increases AMC Networks relies on. As a standalone company relying on AT&T for 25% of its cable subscribers, AMC Networks' bargaining position is extremely weak. However, if AMC Networks were part of a larger media conglomerate, that company could leverage its position of strength as a key content provider to AT&T in order to negotiate a better contract.

In fact, rumors of such a deal have been swirling for months as both Amazon (AMZN) and ViacomCBS (VIAC) have shown interest. With the share price trading at such low levels in comparison to earnings, I believe a bid would be a favorable outcome for AMCX shareholders. Although a sale seems to be a logical conclusion for AMC Network assets, the Dolan family still owns over two thirds of the voting shares of AMC Networks, making it by definition a "controlled company". For all intents and purposes, this means the Dolan family personally decides both the strategy and major shareholder decisions for AMC Networks, which presents a possible area of conflict for a sale.

On this front, AMC Networks has had some seemingly positive developments. First of all, on September 14th AMC Networks finally signed a new carriage agreement with AT&T, which ensures a level of revenue stability moving forward. Meanwhile, only one day later, on September 15th, the company announced several exciting developments. First, the company announced that it's long-time CFO Sean Sullivan will be stepping down. Secondly, the company announced that James Dolan would replace his father Charles Dolan as Executive Chairman. Finally, AMC Networks initiated a $250M Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer for its shares, representing almost 20% of its market cap at the time of announcement. I view these steps as extremely positive, as it seems the Board of Directors and management are moving to address the company's under-performance.

The Magic Formula (Valuation)

In "The Little Book that Beats the Market", Joel Greenblatt extolls on a simple value investing strategy in which he screens American companies worth over +$50M, but excluding Financials and Utilities. He then examines a company's earnings yield, defined as EBIT divided by EV and their Return on Capital, defined as EBIT divided by net fixed assets + working capital. After applying this formula for companies over $500M, AMC Networks is one of the top performers, as demonstrated below. In fact, even taking into account forward earnings decline, AMC Networks still maintains a relatively high earnings yield.

Source: Finbox Screener

Throughout the past 5 years, AMC Networks has produced modest revenue and AOI growth, as shown below. However, looking towards the future, revenue declines will become the norm. In fact, those revenue declines will impact AOI even more negatively, as the company loses operating leverage as it spreads less revenue over a more fixed amount of operating expenses. In the model shown below, revenue is cut by nearly 33% over the next three years, based upon current cable TV industry forecasts. Given that scenario, while factoring in operating efficiencies from cost rationalization, we see AOI fall roughly 66% from today's levels. Despite this drop, AMC Networks could still ostensibly produce ~$350M in AOI, along with $200M in Net Income. Assuming a market multiple of 9x earnings, this would deliver a Market Capitalization of roughly $1.8B, a roughly 50% increase from today's level. Therefore, despite the robust margin of safety built into our income statement forecast, AMCX shares could deliver an annualized growth rate of 10.7%.

Source: Source: AMC Networks 10-K's (Estimates my own)

Aside from valuing AMC Networks based on its earnings, we can also examine AMC Networks' cash flow and capital deployment. As shown in the graph below, AMC Networks generated over $600M of cash from operations in the past twelve months, and has even been able to slightly grow that value over the past five years. So how has AMC allocated that capital? Beginning in late 2016, AMC Networks began aggressively repurchasing its own shares, eventually cutting shares outstanding from 73M to 53M in the latest quarter. Additionally, the company has only modestly reduced its gross debt levels, but has retained more cash on its balance sheet, composing the majority of the decrease in Net Debt.





As we think about the deployment of capital at AMC Networks on a go-forward basis, I believe the company is in a strong position to deliver outsized shareholder returns. While previous share buybacks have been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster as the company bought back stock at higher prices, current valuation metrics suggest share repurchases could be extremely accretive for shareholder returns. AMC Networks Price to FCF is 2.2x, indicating the company could generate enough cash to purchase its entire Market Capitalization in just over two years. Furthermore, when we bring net debt into the picture and examine EV to FCF, AMC Networks sits at a modest 5.7x multiple.

In my view, the company should complete the announced $250M modified dutch auction tender offer, then immediately utilize $386M of cash on its balance sheet and existing repurchase authority to reduce the float to ~28M shares outstanding, a roughly 50% decrease. As shown below, previous buyback activity occurred at extremely lofty valuation levels, but AMC Networks would now be repurchasing shares at rock bottom levels. Once the existing repurchase program has been executed, remaining shareholders would be the beneficiary of a strengthening balance sheet via debt reduction.





Conclusion

AMC Networks has faced one of the most precipitous share price drops of a consistently profitable company in recent memory. The company has a multi-year history of revenue, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow growth, which has now come to an end in its legacy cable business. In my view, the decline in earnings prospects has spooked the market, which now presents investors with an opportunity to buy a cash flow machine at bargain prices. I believe AMC Networks will successfully navigate a post-cable bundle world or sell-itself in the process. Although it may take AMC several years to pay down the debt and alleviate the subscriber pressure on its business, I believe current prices make assuming that risk a favorable investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice. Please do your own research.