The company has remained profitable during the pandemic, despite suffering from net store closures, reduced royalties, and rent waivers.

While the dine-in aspect of restaurants faces key issues, businesses such as Dunkin' Brands, who have focused on carry-out, and delivery service only, managed to mitigate some of the impacts.

Restaurants have been adversely impacted as a result of COVID-19. The sector has faced many challenges over the past few months, including closures, disrupted distribution flow, and an overall uncertainty for the future.

However, while the dine-in aspect of restaurants faces key issues, with people stuck at home, food delivery and drive-thru demand has surged. As a result, businesses such as Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), who have been able to pivot and focus towards drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery service only, were able to mitigate some of the impacts.

When it comes to buying struggling businesses on the cheap, however, the opportunity didn't last long. Despite shares nosediving by nearly 50% during March's selloff, the recovery was very quick, with the stock currently trading near its all-time highs.

Source: Google Finance

What we aim to answer in this article is whether at its current recovered levels, the company remains an attractive buy, or if the market has already captured much of the returns to be made.

More specifically, we will:

Discuss the company's overall financials and prospects

Assess the stock's valuation, capital returns, and expected investor returns

Conclude why Dunkin' points towards double-digit expected returns, but some risks remain.

Financials and prospects

Firstly, it's important to understand the benefits Dunkin' Brands' business model merits. Because it is almost exclusively a franchised business, the company does not own or operate any of its individual locations. It is, therefore, able to focus on matters such as menu innovation, marketing, franchisee coaching and support, and the long-term success of the brand in general. The overall model is common and has the potential to be a cash cow. Financially, the franchised model allows Dunkin' to grow its points of distribution and brand recognition with limited capital investments.

The company's sources of revenue are quite the typical structure for its business model, capturing revenue streams from different ends of the overall operations. Firstly, Dunkin' charges a royalty fee, which amounts to around 5.5% of the stores' sales.

Additionally, franchisees in the U.S. pay advertising fees to the brand-specific advertising funds run by Dunkin' itself. Therefore, not only does Dunkin' not have to allocate capital towards advertising, but it can also earn some managing fees for running the whole campaign. Finally, the third major turnover stream for Dunkin' is rental income from the restaurant properties that the company leases or subleases to franchisees.

Overall, Dunkin' has built a sort of ecosystem around its brand, unlocking frictionless cash flows, without having any affiliation to the actual process of selling a donut.

By successfully managing the brand to increase same-store sales, as well as focusing on franchising new stores, revenues have been lately growing at the north of double-digit rates, even including the recent, a bit weaker couple of quarters.

Indeed, the past couple of quarters were rough, but as we mentioned, Dunkin' did manage to mitigate the impact. Overall, sales were down by around 20% YoY during Q2, which is not that critical considering the impact that the more dine-in-oriented restaurants faced (e.g., The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reported Q2 sales -50.9% YoY over the same period). Rental income and advertising revenues were held quite well, including relatively few rent waivers.

Source: Q2 results

What we view as the most encouraging result is that the company maintained robust margins, despite reduced sales volume. As you can see, the company's gross margins are around 50%. Royalties enjoy ultra-high profit margins. The advertising segment, however, is an ultra-low margin one. Hence the overall reduced ratio. Net income margins also held quite steady, adding around $36M to Dunkin's bottom line, despite the hurdles.

Management didn't provide any guidance for the rest of the year. Therefore, we are going to have to be extra prudent on our expected return estimates.

Valuation, capital returns, expected investor returns

The valuation

Initially, let's consider Dunkin's valuation. The stock is trading at just under 30 times its forward earnings. Like we mentioned in our recent Domino's (DPZ) article, established and growing brands are quite likely to be trading at such valuations and even get a bit pricy at times. For context, both Domino's and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are a bit more expensive, offering a more prominent global footprint. Capital returns

In regards to capital returns, management has stayed committed to rewarding shareholders adequately through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends.

Over the past five years, the company has been retiring around 4% of its shares outstanding annually, on average. As a result, EPS is getting a nice boost over the long run. Further, before the pandemic, the company would grow its DPS at a double-digit rate. Indeed, a temporary distribution suspension occurred during Q2; however, management has already resumed the quarterly payments to $0.4025. While some investors, especially income-oriented ones, may not appreciate the dividend's suspension due to consistent concerns, we believe that the move is prudent. Management was able to assess the situation safely and reserve liquidity at the same time. Further, the dividend returning to its previous levels instead of being slashed is a testament to Dunkin's overall financial resiliency.

Investor returns

Along with its dividends, the company's profitability is essential to assessing future returns by using a range of reasonable future valuation multiples. Since the company's advertising segment is a low margin business, Dunkin's profitability is growing through additional royalties and rent collections. Apart from organic growth (e.g., growth in same-store sales), the long-term boost to these two sources of revenue is continuous net store openings.

When it comes to its number of Dunkin' Donuts stores, for example, growth has been consistent, with prolonged net openings. Source: Statista

However, during Q2, the company suffered net closures of 229 Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins locations globally. This included net closures of 40 Dunkin' U.S. locations (i.e., around 15% of Dunkin's net annual additions, on average). We believe that while some locations struggled harder than others, which had their franchisees shut operations down, this is only a temporary setback, and store growth should eventually resume.

To price in the overall impact of reduced sales and a lag in net store openings, analysts have lowered their future EPS expectations, from their pre-COVID-19 levels.

Below, we have emulated these EPS projections and assumed a growth rate of 10% through 2025, which is quite reasonable, based on how Dunkin's past combo of store openings, same-store sales growth, and stock buybacks has proven. Further, we have assumed a DPS growth of around 8% to remain prudent.

Source: Author

To get a more accurate projection range in terms of future returns, we need a narrow reach of potential valuations. Thankfully, the franchised store model has historically been attached with valuation multiples ranging from 20 to 35 times earnings, assuming normal conditions. As the graph earlier displayed, both Domino's and McDonald's have hovered at similar levels.

Plugging in Dunkin's current stock price, our expected growth rates (assumes dividends are reinvested), and a relatively narrow range of potential future valuations, we get the following estimates:

As you can see, despite our reserved estimates, Dunkin' remains quite investable. Under most future multiples, expected returns point towards the double-digits. At the same time, even under a valuation compression scenario (e.g., a future P/E of 22), the stock still comes out with decent returns, indicating a fair margin of safety.

Source: Author

Conclusion and risks

Overall, Dunkin' Brands makes great use of the franchised stores model to grow its global footprint and profitability in a frictionless way. Despite the temporary setback caused by the pandemic, the company delivered acceptable results, especially considering that it ended the quarter with net store closures.

We believe that shares remain investable, despite the stock's quick recovery near all-time highs, with the potential for double-digit returns. However, investors should also be aware of some possible risks.

With daily new cases in the U.S. staying consistent, same-store sales may not resume as fast as the market expects. Further, this may deter new franchisees from opening new stores, resulting in further net closures over the next couple of quarters.

Source: worldometers

Finally, the company is currently able to cover its interest payments by around three times its operating cash flows. While that's not a necessarily worrying metric, we would prefer a more comfortable interest coverage, allowing for some additional levered free cash flow.

Ultimately, we like Dunkin's long-term investment case and certainly see an adequate medium-term return potential. Hence, we are likely to initiate a position shortly, especially amid a correction, despite some risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY $DNKN