Starting Retirement: Ways To Start A New Position

We take a look at three methods of opening a new position.

When you start buying a security how should you do it?

Here at High Dividends Opportunities, we routinely help new retirees transition from 401(k) or advisor-led portfolios to them sitting in the big captain's chair themselves. It's a big adjustment for many who may have had a hands-off approach to their wealth generation. They've trusted others or their employer's "target-date fund" to decide what their hard-earned dollars were doing.

Some are still transitioning from viewing retirement savings as a cash hoard pile to realizing that money generating money is a more effective means to long-term wealth.

So today we want to touch on a frequently asked question in our HDO main chat room and something many of you may have considered on your own. Is there a best way to open a new position? Are there pros and cons to various types and how do they impact the long run?

Is there a best way? Yes and no.

Will it impact the long run? Potentially yes.

Let's dive into three ways to open a new position and discuss briefly how they work and the benefits and drawbacks of them. We're going to touch on fundamental investment ideas today.

The "Dive all in" Approach

The first method we're going to touch on is the Leeroy Jenkin's approach. Essentially it's to go all-in! You like the company, you've done the research, you've decided how much of your portfolio you want to allocate and you just put in a single buy order for it.

Boom. Instant full position.

This method works great for those who want to get it done and forget about it. High volume securities that can absorb a large purchase without driving up the price per share can handle buying like this easily. Take Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) which yields 10.7%. It has a daily trading volume of near 8 million shares and a market cap of more than $37 billion.

The big pro here is that if the company's value runs up suddenly, you've already locked in your position. Conversely, if it falls rapidly, you don't have cash to average down.

The other issue is for low volume securities like preferreds, baby bonds and smaller companies – placing a large buy order can rapidly drive up its share price. Consider Sachem Capital (SACH), yielding over 12%, has an average volume of 64,00 shares and a market cap of $84 million.

When a large buyer or buyers move in, the price can rapidly change:

So getting a fill at your desired price becomes that much more difficult.

Breaking it down:

Pros Cons Quick and Easy No cash to average down Works well with high volume stocks Works poorly with low volume stocks Capture all upside movement after purchase Full risk immediately

Set Up A Beach-Head Method

This method is where you buy a single starter position. Often it's a very small partial position to "test the waters." This allows you to see how the company performs for a spell and allows you to get routinely updated about it by your brokerage account.

After a period of getting comfortable, you can decide to move more cash into the company or sell out entirely. This method is excellent for positions or companies you're feeling uncertain about. It also works well for low-volume securities as your initial buy should not be large enough to impact the price much if at all.

The cons here are that if the company's share price runs away you will not get the full benefit of it, you'll have to accept a missed opportunity. Frequent traders do not often use this method as it reduces the potential upside. Careful and cautious investors however like this as it eases them into any company.

Pros Cons Reduces initial impact Miss any sudden run-up in price Low-risk method Requires extra steps to grow position Easy access to additional information Often used with lesser-known companies

Waves of the Ocean Method - Our Preferred Method

This method involves breaking up your buying into 2-3 waves or tranches. It allows you to reduce your impact on the share price of any security.

How this works is if you intend to have a 3% portfolio allocation of the value of your overall portfolio. We recommend not to buy "all at once," but you do three waves, each 1% of your total portfolio allocation. This could have a couple of days between your buys or a few weeks to build to a full position. High-yield positions can often be volatile, as such this allows to you buy the most efficient cost basis.

Consider Realty Income (O) which yields 4.8%.

It has had multiple short-term drops that would've made great buying times for your three waves. This would've given you time to not chase a security as it runs up, and lets you add when it falls down. This method is essentially a middle ground between going all-in immediately and the sometimes too slow method of a Beach Head.

With buying fixed income securities that have lower volume, setting a limit order for your position, and letting it slowly fill based on what's available from sellers allows this method to really shine. You're not rushing to get it filled and driving prices immediately, and you're not going to worry about missing any opportunities.

Owning High Dividend Stocks

One great advantage of owning dividend stocks is that you get constant and regular cash flows from your dividends. By receiving this cash you can use it whenever you wish to buy the dip in case of a general market pullback. The cash will come in very handy. This is one of many reasons why investing in dividend stocks can be a defensive strategy in addition to a rewarding one.

Conclusion

Three different methods to start a position. All have benefits and drawbacks.

The quick and easy - All-in

The slow and cautious - Beach Head

The middle ground - Waves of the Ocean

Depending on your personal style and investment focus you may vary between the three as you start new positions. From my experience, most investors see the maximum benefit from the third methodology. It lets you pick your buy prices and forces you to not chase prices upwards while reducing the impact of falling ones.

Income investing for retirement has a long-term view. We're not racing the indexes for total return gambles, but building an income stream that may start like a creek and grow into the Mississippi River. It doesn't have the flash and crash appeal of WallStreetBets. What it does offer is a way to enjoy your retirement with less stress and more income than you've ever had before. That's worth looking into and learning about. That's what we call The Income Method and our way of investing.

