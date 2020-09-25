Senior Housing In A Pandemic: Challenges And Opportunities

REITs that use the senior housing operating portfolio structure have been hit the hardest, while those that use triple net leases have done the best.

However, there is a light at the end of this tunnel of undetermined length, and that light is the rising population of individuals over 75 years old.

Operating expenses have also risen, as precautions must be taken to protect this real estate sector's vulnerable residents.

Senior housing operators have experienced significant losses this year due to COVID-19 as well as the corresponding recession.

Senior housing is an investment area that has garnered a lot of attention from investors on Seeking Alpha. This subsector of real estate includes independent living, assist living, memory care, skilled nursing, and some long-term rehabilitation centers.

The demographic tailwind of an aging population in the United States, which we will get to below, is a well-known trend. However, it's well-known among developers, too, which is why the supply of senior housing has more than kept up with rising demand.

The coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately shellacked the entire senior housing subsector, as the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in those 65 years old or older. Around 40% of deaths are linked to nursing homes, specifically.

Naturally, this creates significant headwinds for senior housing, at least as long as the coronavirus pandemic persists. But, as we will see, attractive investment opportunities are present for patient investors. The recently released annual NREI/NIC survey of senior housing industry insiders provides helpful insights on both the challenges and the long-term opportunities. In the conclusion, I'll share my two favorite picks for this beaten down sector.

Image Source

Serious Short-Term Challenges

There are three major headwinds for the senior housing real estate sector at the present moment:

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically slowed move-ins, increased move-outs, and caused (or accelerated) a substantial number of resident deaths, thus decreasing occupancy. The economic downturn dampens consumers' ability to pay for discretionary senior housing. Operator expenses have risen significantly this year due to precautionary virus mitigation actions.

Let's start with the first point. As NREI points out,

Although people age 65 and older represent a modest 15.7 percent of total cases of those infected by the virus, they account for 79.3 percent of domestic fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In fact, according to the New York City Health Department, almost half (48.7%) of Covid deaths have occurred in patients 75 years old and older. This age group makes up the majority of senior housing residents. As such, we find a drop in occupancy at most senior housing facilities, due to resident deaths, move-outs from residents wishing to escape outbreaks, and deferred move-ins from new residents.

According to NIC MAP data, seniors housing occupancies fell 2.8 percent in the second quarter to average 84.9 percent—the largest quarterly decline since reporting began in 2005. Occupancies at skilled nursing facilities were more severely impacted, dropping 6.5 percent to 80.2 percent compared to a 3.2 percent decline for assisted living to 82.1 percent and a 2.4 percent dip for independent living facilities to 87.4 percent.

Interestingly, the industry insider community is evenly split on the question of whether occupancy will rise or fall in the next twelve months. A little less than half (45%) see at least some improvement coming, perhaps as Covid fears ease and a vaccine is introduced. Meanwhile, slightly less respondents (42%) predict a decrease in occupancy, perhaps due to a second wave of infections. About 13.5% of survey respondents anticipate no change in occupancy.

Source: NREI Online

However this may seem in the midst of the worst pandemic in a hundred years, it is definitely a more bearish outlook from industry insiders than at any time in the last five years. And senior-focused real estate has been persistently overbuilt during that five-year period.

Aside from the virus, another factor affecting profitability is the economic recession. When consumers have lower incomes or feel that their jobs are threatened, or when retirees see their retirement accounts vacillate in value with heightened volatility, there is less ability and confidence to choose to take on the expense of senior housing.

“Part of the story for seniors housing is that there is a two-part hit here,” says Mace. One is the negative impacts from the virus on move-in rates and occupancies. The second impact is the sharp drop in the overall economy, which also weighs on seniors housing demand. The economic impact is a little bit more indirect, because it feeds through overall levels of confidence, as well as the impact from lost wealth and wages, she says.

In any case, whether due to Covid fears or recessionary issues, demand for senior housing has dropped. This is the biggest factor determining operator profitability and the safety of landlords' rental revenue.

But then, on top of the occupancy issue, there's the problem of increased operating expenses.

The coronavirus is taking a toll on net operating incomes for seniors housing investors. The vast majority of respondents (90 percent) said there has been at least some increase in expenses due to the virus from March 1 until August 1 with an estimated mean increase of 9.2 percent. In particular, operators have seen costs rise for “hero pay” or bonuses paid to staff, testing for staff and residents, increases related to personal protective equipment and additional cleaning.

A majority of operators have seen their expenses go up this year, with two-thirds of the total experiencing op-ex rise more than 5%.

Source: NREI Online

Moreover, most operators (57% of NREI's survey respondents) believe that these increased expenses will be permanent.

Across its portfolio, National Health Investors (NHI) saw coronavirus-related expenses that ranged between $10,000 to $20,000 per building at the beginning of the pandemic. “We have started to see that number drift down over the last few months as operators have started to figure out how they can create the most efficiency and better operate buildings,” says Kevin Pascoe, NHI’s chief investment officer.

The good news for operators is that the rise in unemployment has given them a chance to hire new employees at more modest wages than the previous trend of rising pay for senior housing workers would suggest. The recession has moderated the normally fairly high employee turnover at these facilities and put a lid on wage growth for the time being. Of course, once the unemployment rate gets back down to a sub-5% level, as the Federal Reserve seems determined to do as quickly as possible, the previous wage pressures could resume.

Moreover, between expanding coverage to include pandemic-related expenses and local governments becoming strapped for cash, insurance costs and property taxes will also likely push higher in the years ahead.

Another small ray of sunshine is that the bottom seems to have been reached for senior housing operators. Most of NHI's tenant-operators are budgeting for flat revenue, operating expenses, and occupancy — no more downside — for the remainder of the year.

The roughly 1/3rd of NHI's portfolio that could be considered "needs-based" housing has held up relatively well, while more discretionary senior housing has suffered more. The independent living facilities where residents move in as an overall lifestyle preference will take longer to rebound.

Although expenses are a concern, the bigger issue for operators is a decline in occupancies and slowing rent growth that could weigh on NOI and put downward pressure on sale prices. According to NIC MAP data, seniors housing occupancies fell 2.8 percent in the second quarter to average 84.9 percent—the largest quarterly decline since reporting began in 2005. Occupancies at skilled nursing facilities were more severely impacted, dropping 6.5 percent to 80.2 percent compared to a 3.2 percent decline for assisted living to 82.1 percent and a 2.4 percent dip for independent living facilities to 87.4 percent.

Respondents have mixed views on whether occupancies will rise or fall further over the next 12 months. Nearly half of respondents (45 percent) predict an improvement in occupancies, while 42 percent said that occupancies are likely to decline and 13 percent anticipate no change.

Source: NREI Online

Although respondents appear surprisingly optimistic that occupancies will rise, the overall average expectation is for a slight increase of 25.5 basis points. In addition, the results show a clear deterioration in confidence when compared to past surveys. Notably, 72 percent of respondents had predicted an increase in occupancies in the 2019 survey.

Realistically, the outlook for occupancies over the next 12 months is going to depend heavily on the path of the coronavirus and what happens in term of levels of infection during peak flu season in the fall and winter months. However, the positive views may be attributed to the fact that seniors housing properties have made it through the first wave of COVID-19, and many operators are now seeing some signs of occupancy stabilization and a return of leasing activity. For example, most of NHI’s operators are budgeting a flat year for the balance of 2020.

“We’re watching that very closely to see if that stays on track,” says Pascoe. “Initial indications are that traffic is up, but we need to see those convert to sales, and the only way that is going to happen is with continued confidence in the product type and the world at large.”

Within NHI’s portfolio, needs-driven housing has been more resilient as compared to discretionary properties where people moving into independent living properties are usually making lifestyle choices. NHI's Pascoe comments:

We have seen traffic drop off dramatically in discretionary properties, because people are just deferring the decision until they can have a little more clarity on what the virus is doing.

Positive Long-Term Trends

While the outlook for rent growth at senior housing facilities has fallen this year, it has not plunged into negative territory. In Q1, 2020, YoY rent growth was 2.6%, and it Q2 it dropped to 2.1%. The expectation for the remainder of the year is flat to slightly positive rent growth.

What about the outlook for the next twelve months? NREI's survey respondents mostly (55.3%) expect an increase in rents, while 15.7% expect flat rents and about 29% see rents falling.

Source: NREI Online

While this is a significant departure from previous years' outlooks, it strikes me as a relatively optimistic view of the near future.

And, of course, one can never forget the long-term demographic tailwind of an aging population. Today, around ~50 million Americans are older than 65, but that number should nearly double to 90 million by 2050. The next decade (2020 to 2030) alone should see a rise in the senior population of 18 million people. Some 3 million people turn 65 every year. The Census Bureau estimates that, by 2034, seniors will outnumber minors in the US for the first time.

Source: Census Bureau

It is truly extraordinary to see what a demographic difference one hundred years can make. In 1960, hardly anyone lived past the age of 80. Today, many people do. By 2060, 18 million or more Americans will be over the age of 85.

Source: Census Bureau

Seniors as a percentage of the total US population should only begin to plateau in the 2040s, while the total number should continue growing well beyond then.

Source: Senior Journal

The long-term thesis based on demographics, then, remains unchanged, even if the short-term outlook is cloudy. “Most savvy investors understand the business model for seniors housing is still valid. We still have the need for the business due to the demand and demographics,” says Lisa Widmier of CBRE Capital Advisors' Senior Housing Capital Markets division.

For now, transaction volume has declined considerably, falling 66% YoY in the second quarter of this year. The broad expectation among industry insiders is that transaction volume should remain depressed in the near future, largely because publicly traded REITs mostly remain on the sidelines. If capital markets become more favorable for REITs sooner rather than later, transaction volume could pick up again.

This tough environment for senior housing, along with depressed transaction volume, could lead to a short-term rise in cap rates. A little over half of NREI's survey respondents do believe that will be the case. In the long run, however, the prevailing belief is that cap rates will fall to minimize the gap with interest rates. And, of course, a flat cap rate trend, with NOI temporarily down, effectively amounts to a higher cap rate based on normalized NOI when occupancy reverts to the mean.

With interest rates so low, this bodes well for the financially strongest players in the senior-focused REIT space who have the capacity to borrow.

Another bullish trend, at least for the foreseeable future, is the expected drop in senior housing development due to the pandemic. Most of NREI's survey respondents expect to see at least some drop in construction in the next twelve months, a significant increase from previous years:

Source: NREI Online

New construction starts reported in the trailing four quarters, as of Q2, 2020, hit its lowest number since 2014. And even that number may drop in the months ahead, as projects get delayed or canceled. One reason for that is that private debt markets are tightening. Banks are becoming more strict with underwriting standards, partially due to the expectation of continued costs and depressed occupancy due to Covid. The capital markets appear to be in "wait-and-see" mode as far as the virus and recession are concerned.

Conclusion

There are serious challenges but also attractive long-term opportunities for senior housing real estate. The coronavirus pandemic will not last forever, but as long as it does, it will be a heavy weight on the sector's shoulders.

One strategy to navigate this tough period is to invest in only the best located, most stabilized senior housing properties in top US metro markets, such as those owned by Welltower (WELL). While I like WELL and own shares of it myself because of the quality of its real estate, its heavy usage of the senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") structure has resulted in significant pain this year, leading to its dividend cut.

Much the same could be said for Ventas (VTR), which also had to cut its dividend this year. Heavy reliance on the SHOP structure offers upside if and when senior housing eventually sees high occupancy rates but forces the landlord to suffer alongside the operator when occupancy is low.

That is why I have been drawn more and more to the senior housing REITs that exclusively (or almost exclusively) use triple net leases. These lease contracts require the tenant to pay for all business and property-level operating expenses, such as insurance, taxes, and building maintenance.

In majority private-pay real estate, the aforementioned National Health Investors (NHI) is my favorite pick. Its portfolio is roughly one-third needs-driven, one-third discretionary, and one-third assisted living. After shedding nearly 30% of its share price this year, the stock yields 7.5%. Surely its tenant-operators have been hit hard this year, but NHI's triple net leases shield it from the damage (unless, of course, a tenant is truly unable to pay the agreed rent). Most of this year, the REIT has collected 100% of contractual rents, while in September that percentage dipped to 96.6% due to deferral agreements with a few tenants. Debt remains under control at 4.8x net debt to EBITDA.

In majority government-pay real estate (i.e. skilled nursing, memory care, or long-term rehab), my favorite pick is CareTrust REIT (CTRE). Like NHI, virtually all of CTRE's leases are triple net, and its operators have managed to survive the pandemic. As a result, the REIT collected 99.3% of contractual rent from April through July and were on track to continue this high collection rate for August, as of their early August Q2 conference call. What's more, management reports that occupancy at their mostly needs-based facilities "held steady" throughout the Spring and Summer months. An added bonus: the company's Q2 net debt to EBITDA of 3.1x is extremely low (the lowest in the REIT's history) and gives it ample capacity to expand the portfolio in the years ahead. Shares yield 5.9%.

Lastly, my favorite mixed portfolio of private-pay/government-pay real estate is LTC Properties (LTC), a REIT that pays monthly dividends. The portfolio is roughly 56% skilled nursing and 44% assisted living facilities, with mostly equity investments but also some mortgage and mezzanine loans. LTC collected 92% of Q2 rent, which would have been 99% if not for the bankruptcy of one tenant. Net debt to EBITDA sits at a comfortable 4.3x, giving the company a margin of safety to navigate the remainder of the pandemic. Shares yield 6.8%.

What do you think about senior housing right now? Is it a good long-term opportunity or excessively risky? Let me know in the comments!

***If you find this content valuable, please follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now! Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real estate at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile! We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 2,000+ members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL, NHI, CTRE, LTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.